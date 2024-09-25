Anxiety

Scientists uncover genetic predisposition to anxiety

Investigators from the Yale Department of Psychiatry investigated the genetic profiles of more than 1 million participants enrolled in multiple cohorts around the world. Leveraging this large dataset, they uncovered more ...

Sep 20, 2024

Psychology & Psychiatry

Workplace anxiety: Know your triggers and how to manage it

If you've ever been worried or anxious at work so much that it affects your performance, you might have workplace anxiety. Having some level of anxiety at your workplace is normal; everybody feels this to some extent, but ...

Sep 17, 2024

Anxiety (also called angst or worry) is a psychological and physiological state characterized by somatic, emotional, cognitive, and behavioral components. It is the displeasing feeling of fear and concern. The root meaning of the word anxiety is 'to vex or trouble'; in either presence or absence of psychological stress, anxiety can create feelings of fear, worry, uneasiness, and dread. Anxiety is considered to be a normal reaction to a stressor. It may help an individual to deal with a demanding situation by prompting them to cope with it. When anxiety becomes excessive, it may fall under the classification of an anxiety disorder..

This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA