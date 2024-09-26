Measles

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

US measles cases are already triple those of last year

With five months still to go, the number of U.S. measles cases reported so far this year has already triple that of all the cases seen in the country last year, federal health officials report.

Jul 29, 2024

0

0
Pediatrics

UN alarmed as childhood immunization levels stall

Global childhood vaccination levels have stalled, leaving millions more children un- or under-vaccinated than before the pandemic, the UN said Monday, warning of dangerous coverage gaps enabling outbreaks of diseases like ...

Jul 15, 2024

0

0
Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Traveler carries measles through LAX as cases rise around the US

A traveler carrying measles flew from Munich, Germany, through Los Angeles on the way to Fresno Yosemite International Airport this May, exposing thousands of California travelers to the highly infectious disease, health ...

May 30, 2024

0

0
page 1 from 40

Measles, also known as rubeola or morbilli, is an infection of the respiratory system caused by a virus, specifically a paramyxovirus of the genus Morbillivirus. Morbilliviruses, like other paramyxoviruses, are enveloped, single-stranded, negative-sense RNA viruses. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a generalized, maculopapular, erythematous rash.

Measles (also sometimes known as English Measles) is spread through respiration (contact with fluids from an infected person's nose and mouth, either directly or through aerosol transmission), and is highly contagious—90% of people without immunity sharing living space with an infected person will catch it. An asymptomatic incubation period occurs nine to twelve days from initial exposure and infectivity lasts from two to four days prior, until two to five days following the onset of the rash (i.e. four to nine days infectivity in total).

An alternative name for measles in English-speaking countries is rubeola, which is sometimes confused with rubella (German measles); the diseases are unrelated.

This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA