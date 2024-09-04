The targeting of WNT5B and WNT10B in osteosarcoma
A new review was published in Oncotarget on August 2, 2024, entitled, "Targeting WNT5B and WNT10B in osteosarcoma."
Sep 4, 2024
Sep 4, 2024
Despite decades of advancement in treatment, cancer spreading to multiple parts of the body remains one of the biggest challenges facing patients and their health-care teams.
Sep 4, 2024
Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T–cell immunotherapy re-engineers a patient's immune cells to target cancer cells. While successful in some types of leukemia, the approach has yet to realize its potential against pediatric ...
Aug 5, 2024
In a study published in the journal Genes & Diseases, scientists from Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, and Huazhong University of Science and Technology delve into the molecular intricacies of osteosarcoma in the elderly. ...
Dec 4, 2023
The strangely named hedgehog pathway that's crucial to bone growth has emerged as a key in the fight to treat the bone cancer osteosarcoma.
Nov 28, 2023
In a cancer that has not seen new targeted therapies for over 20 years, MUSC Hollings Cancer Center researcher and oncologist Nancy Klauber-DeMore, M.D., is pioneering new discoveries.
Jun 23, 2021
A preclinical study led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center shows an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting surface protein MT1-MMP can act as a guided missile in eradicating osteosarcoma ...
Apr 12, 2021
Innova Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapies for patients who have inadequate treatment options, recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ...
Oct 2, 2020
The Journal of Dental Research published today the results of a study that demonstrated that community water fluoridation is not associated with increased risk of osteosarcoma.
May 12, 2020
In a first-of-its-kind study, scientists at the University of Missouri have helped advance a patient-specific, precision medicine treatment for bone cancer in dogs. By creating a vaccine from a dog's own tumor, scientists ...
Apr 9, 2020
Osteosarcoma is an aggressive malignant neoplasm arising from primitive transformed cells of mesenchymal origin (and thus a sarcoma) that exhibit osteoblastic differentiation and produce malignant osteoid. It is the most common histological form of primary bone cancer.
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA