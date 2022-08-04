Earbuds may soon detect ear infections, other ailments
New University at Buffalo-led research shows how earbuds may soon be able to detect common ear infections and other ailments.
Aug 4, 2022
0
5
New University at Buffalo-led research shows how earbuds may soon be able to detect common ear infections and other ailments.
Aug 4, 2022
0
5
(HealthDay)—The Fourth of July weekend is a time for celebrations and beautiful fireworks displays. But, parents do need to take steps to protect their children's ears from loud fireworks, a hearing expert cautions.
Jul 3, 2015
0
16
A study by Henry Ford Hospital shows a direct association between cotton swab use and ruptured eardrum.
Apr 28, 2011
1
0
A perforated eardrum or punctured eardrum is a rupture or perforation (hole) of the eardrum which can occur as a result of otitis media infection, trauma (e.g. by trying to clean the ear with sharp instruments), explosion, loud noise or surgery (accidental creation of a rupture). Flying with a severe cold can also cause perforation due to changes in air pressure and blocked eustachian tubes resulting from the cold. This is especially true on landing.
Perforation of the eardrum leads to conductive hearing loss, which is usually temporary. Other symptoms may include tinnitus, earache or a discharge of mucus.
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA