Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Cardiology

Patch-wearable cardioverter-defibrillator safe and effective

A novel, water-resistant patch-wearable cardioverter-defibrillator (P-WCD) is safe and effective for patients at risk for sudden cardiac arrest, according to a study published in the Aug. 6 issue of the Journal of the American ...

Aug 3, 2024

0

0
Cardiology

New simple test detects rare fatal genetic heart condition

A team of international researchers has revealed a new, simple clinical test to detect calcium release deficiency syndrome (CRDS), a life-threatening genetic arrhythmia that causes dangerously fast heartbeats and can lead ...

Jun 20, 2024

0

40
Health

CPR willingness grows in the US, but the need to act remains

More Americans than ever now say they are willing to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in the event of an emergency, according to newly released survey data from the American Heart Association. Thanks in part to ...

Jun 3, 2024

0

1
page 1 from 20

Cardiac arrest, (also known as cardiopulmonary arrest or circulatory arrest) is the cessation of normal circulation of the blood due to failure of the heart to contract effectively. Medical personnel can refer to an unexpected cardiac arrest as a sudden cardiac arrest or SCA.

A cardiac arrest is different from (but may be caused by) a heart attack, where blood flow to the muscle of the heart is impaired.

Arrested blood circulation prevents delivery of oxygen to the body. Lack of oxygen to the brain causes loss of consciousness, which then results in abnormal or absent breathing. Brain injury is likely if cardiac arrest goes untreated for more than five minutes. For the best chance of survival and neurological recovery, immediate and decisive treatment is imperative.

Cardiac arrest is a medical emergency that, in certain situations, is potentially reversible if treated early. When unexpected cardiac arrest leads to death this is called sudden cardiac death (SCD). The treatment for cardiac arrest is cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to provide circulatory support, followed by defibrillation if a shockable rhythm is present. If a shockable rhythm is not present after CPR and other interventions, clinical death is inevitable.

This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA