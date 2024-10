A venous thrombosis is a blood clot (thrombus) that forms within a vein. Thrombosis is a medical term for a blood clot occurring inside a blood vessel. A classical venous thrombosis is deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which can break off (embolize), and become a life-threatening pulmonary embolism (PE). The conditions of DVT and PE are referred to collectively with the term venous thromboembolism.