Weight Gain

Psychology & Psychiatry

FDA approves new kind of drug for schizophrenia

The first new type of medication in decades to help fight against schizophrenia was approved on Thursday by the U.S. Food and. Drug Administration.

Sep 27, 2024

Health

How to prevent or at least slow developing 'Dead butt syndrome'

Its name might sound funny, but its long-term effects are no laughing matter. "Dead butt syndrome," an affliction that once targeted athletes, is now a major cause of pain and discomfort among people who sit at a desk for ...

Sep 18, 2024

Health

No-sleep challenge: The dangers of sleep deprivation

Most of us will be all too familiar with that dopey, groggy feeling of being tired after a restless night. Some social media users have taken tiredness to the extreme, however, by taking part in what they call a "no-sleep ...

Sep 11, 2024

Weight gain is an increase in body weight. This can be either an increase in muscle mass, fat deposits, or excess fluids such as water.

This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA