New drug for people with schizophrenia has experts excited
Experts expressed enthusiasm Friday after US health regulators approved the first new form of treatment for schizophrenia in decades.
Sep 28, 2024
The first new type of medication in decades to help fight against schizophrenia was approved on Thursday by the U.S. Food and. Drug Administration.
Sep 27, 2024
An ingredient that can be added to food to make it more filling may be less effective at preventing weight gain in young people but could help them build more muscle, new research suggests.
Sep 26, 2024
From doctors' offices to family gatherings, larger-bodied people report being bombarded with unsolicited advice about their eating and exercise habits. The underlying message? They "just need to lose weight" to fix almost ...
Sep 19, 2024
In his doctoral dissertation completed at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland, Tero Sievänen demonstrates that the cancer risk of Lynch syndrome carriers can be assessed based on circulating microRNA profiles. This helps ...
Sep 18, 2024
Its name might sound funny, but its long-term effects are no laughing matter. "Dead butt syndrome," an affliction that once targeted athletes, is now a major cause of pain and discomfort among people who sit at a desk for ...
Sep 18, 2024
Pfizer Inc.'s experimental drug for cancer weight loss was shown to help patients regain weight in a mid-stage study, offering fresh promise for treating the dangerous muscle-wasting condition.
Sep 16, 2024
The UK will ban junk food advertising on the internet and daytime TV in a bid to tackle childhood obesity, sparking criticism on the political right over "nanny state" meddling.
Sep 13, 2024
Most of us will be all too familiar with that dopey, groggy feeling of being tired after a restless night. Some social media users have taken tiredness to the extreme, however, by taking part in what they call a "no-sleep ...
Sep 11, 2024
As adolescents continue to spend more time on screens and social media, a new study finds that among 9–14-year-olds, excessive time online is associated with a higher risk of having eating disorder symptoms.
Sep 10, 2024
