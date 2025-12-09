Medical economics news

Making cancer screening more accessible to underserved groups
New research from the University of Aberdeen and the Grampian Regional Equality Council (GREC) has outlined ways to make cancer screening services more accessible to people who may be underserved by the health care system. ...
22 hours ago
A North Carolina hospital was slated to open in 2025: Mired in bureaucracy, it's still a dirt field
Madison County, tucked in the mountains of western North Carolina, has no hospital and just three ambulances serving its roughly 22,000 people.
14 hours ago
Children with cognitive disabilities missing in NDIS data
According to recent figures, about 250,000 children under the age of 15 participate in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). But a new scoping review out of the University of Adelaide has highlighted gaps in literature ...
Dec 11, 2025
Medicare's new AI experiment sparks alarm among doctors, lawmakers
A Medicare pilot program will allow private companies to use artificial intelligence to review older Americans' requests for certain medical care—and will reward the companies when they deny it.
Dec 11, 2025
Plan-switching, sign-up impersonations: Obamacare enrollment fraud persists
Florida resident Keith Jones says his Affordable Care Act insurance plan was changed multiple times this year without his permission. Now the 52-year-old is struggling with his health problems while facing large premium bills ...
Dec 11, 2025
£13m NHS bill for 'mismanagement' of menstrual bleeds
A UK study has revealed that acute heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) is placing a significant hidden burden on the NHS, with around £13 million spent annually on hospital admissions and post-discharge care.
Dec 10, 2025
Low-capability pediatric hospitals more than doubled from 2003 to 2022: Study
From 2003 to 2022, there was a more than doubling in low-capability pediatric hospitals, according to a study published online Dec. 10 in Pediatrics.
Dec 10, 2025
SNAP was always there, until it wasn't
During the 43-day federal government shutdown, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were withheld for two weeks in early November. This was the first time in the program's history that the benefits—designed ...
Dec 10, 2025
Researchers urge policy action as injectable PrEP remains out of reach for many
In a new brief report, researchers caution against repeating past mistakes in HIV prevention, as high drug prices and insurance coverage issues have slowed uptake of long-acting, bimonthly injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis ...
Dec 10, 2025
Health savings accounts, backed by GOP, cover fancy saunas but not insurance premiums
With the tax-free money in a health savings account, a person can pay for eyeglasses or medical exams, as well as a $1,700 baby bassinet or a $300 online parenting workshop.
Dec 10, 2025
Treating adults with autism: Clinical center offers national blueprint for care after pediatric transition
Adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) often lose access to specialized care once they age out of pediatric services.
Dec 10, 2025
Advocates hope newly passed bill will inspire more Illinois therapists to take private health insurance
In recent years, many therapists have stopped taking insurance because of what they describe as low payment rates and administrative hoops that can make it difficult to treat patients—a situation that has left many patients ...
Dec 10, 2025
The life-and-death stakes of the debate over Affordable Care Act subsidies
The government shutdown may be over, but Congress still hasn't solved the biggest problem left on its plate: Extend the expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies to avoid a doubling of insurance premiums or replace them with ...
Dec 10, 2025
Nearly 1 in 5 UK emergency department patients cared for in corridors/waiting rooms, study reveals
At any one time, nearly one in five emergency department patients in the UK are being cared for in corridors, waiting rooms, and other non-standard "overflow" spaces—an approach known as escalation area care—suggest the ...
Dec 9, 2025
Q&A: Researcher discusses the massive, hidden burden of neurological disorders
A sudden sensation of numbness? The nagging headache that just won't quit? That weird weakness in your leg? They're all symptoms of neurological disorders—a family of conditions that affects more than half of the U.S. population, ...
Dec 9, 2025
Study finds significant pay gap between nurse educators and clinical nurses
The production of new nurses to help address national nursing shortages starts with the educational pipeline. However, substantial and persistent salary disparities exist between nursing faculty and nurses working in clinical ...
Dec 9, 2025
Home-based monitoring could transform care for patients receiving T-cell redirecting therapies
Patients who receive T-cell redirecting therapies are typically hospitalized for several days after treatment to watch for side effects. Now new research by Fox Chase Cancer Center physicians shows that these patients can ...
Dec 9, 2025
Health impacts related to 'forever chemicals' linked to billions in economic losses
The negative health impacts from contamination by so-called forever chemicals in drinking water costs the contiguous U.S. at least $8 billion a year in social costs, a University of Arizona-led study has found.
Dec 8, 2025
Immigrant women careworkers keep Ontario's home care afloat under exploitative conditions
Despite recent provincial investments, Ontario's home-care system is still in crisis. Underfunding, rationed care and ideological preferences for privatization of services undermine dignified aging and care for those in need ...
Dec 8, 2025
Study exposes hidden Alzheimer's 'hot spots' in rural Maryland
A new statewide spatial analysis of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) has uncovered significant disparities in Maryland's rural communities, offering a striking example of how health care accessibility is shaping ...
Dec 8, 2025
Examining impact of federal relief program after major health care cyberattack
New research from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health provides the first detailed look at whether funding provided through a federal relief program effectively reached hospitals affected by a ransomware attack ...
Dec 8, 2025
Health insurance premiums rose nearly 3x the rate of worker earnings over the past 25 years
Health insurance premiums in the U.S. significantly increased between 1999 and 2024, outpacing the rate of worker earnings by three times, according to our newly published research in the journal JAMA Network Open.
Dec 8, 2025
Roughly one-third of families with children being treated for leukemia struggle to pay living expenses
Nearly a third of families with children receiving chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)—the most common pediatric cancer—develop serious financial difficulties during their child's treatment, including ...
Dec 8, 2025
