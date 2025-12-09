Last update:

Diversity language in US medical research agency grants declined 25% since 2024, analysis finds

Medical economics news

Medical research

Diversity language in US medical research agency grants declined 25% since 2024, analysis finds

Words reflecting diversity language have appeared less frequently in grants awarded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) since the 2024 US presidential election, with a 25% relative decrease between January 2024 and ...

13 hours ago

0

0

Health

US Senate sinks twin health plans as insurance time bomb ticks

Millions of Americans are bracing for soaring health care costs after the US Senate on Thursday rejected rival Republican and Democratic plans to avert the expiry of key insurance subsidies—a fight set to dominate next ...

18 hours ago

1

0

Oncology & Cancer

Making cancer screening more accessible to underserved groups

New research from the University of Aberdeen and the Grampian Regional Equality Council (GREC) has outlined ways to make cancer screening services more accessible to people who may be underserved by the health care system. ...

22 hours ago

0

0
Pediatrics

Children with cognitive disabilities missing in NDIS data

According to recent figures, about 250,000 children under the age of 15 participate in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). But a new scoping review out of the University of Adelaide has highlighted gaps in literature ...

Dec 11, 2025

0

0
Obstetrics & gynaecology

£13m NHS bill for 'mismanagement' of menstrual bleeds

A UK study has revealed that acute heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) is placing a significant hidden burden on the NHS, with around £13 million spent annually on hospital admissions and post-discharge care.

Dec 10, 2025

0

0
Medical economics

SNAP was always there, until it wasn't

During the 43-day federal government shutdown, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were withheld for two weeks in early November. This was the first time in the program's history that the benefits—designed ...

Dec 10, 2025

0

0
Alzheimer's disease & dementia

Study exposes hidden Alzheimer's 'hot spots' in rural Maryland

A new statewide spatial analysis of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) has uncovered significant disparities in Maryland's rural communities, offering a striking example of how health care accessibility is shaping ...

Dec 8, 2025

0

0

Plant-based diets in children: Largest study of its kind highlights benefits—and risks

8 hours ago

Which gut microbes matter most? Large study ranks bacteria by health and diet links

19 hours ago

How a simple slipknot can help surgeons tie the perfect suture

19 hours ago

From mind-controlling tech to clinical therapy: An optogenetics roadmap

22 hours ago

3D maps reveal hidden microenvironments shaping mouse brain connectivity

23 hours ago

Proton therapy shows survival benefit in Phase III trial for patients with head and neck cancers

13 hours ago

Early childhood adversity can disrupt brain networks and result in lifelong health burden

16 hours ago

Biomedical authors often call a reference 'recent'—even when it is decades old, analysis shows

13 hours ago

Soft 'cyborg' cardiac patches could improve stem cell heart repair

15 hours ago

Psoriasis study shows link between fat metabolism and skin inflammation for first time

17 hours ago

CAR T-cell therapy accelerates intestinal healing in aging mice

17 hours ago

Scientists uncover key driver of treatment-resistant cancer: Genome-scrambling enzyme points to new treatments

17 hours ago

Blocking collagen signaling boosts drug delivery in pancreatic cancer

16 hours ago

Untreated sleep apnea tied to early heart aging and death

17 hours ago

Missing myelin in key brain cells erases first wave of sensory signals

16 hours ago

Antibody formulation could enable simple injections instead of lengthy hospital infusions

17 hours ago

How CAR T-cell therapies target myeloma at the molecular level

16 hours ago

Brain stimulation during sleep boosts weak memories in mice

19 hours ago

Mini-gut model reveals how Ebola and Marburg disrupt the gastrointestinal tract

18 hours ago

AI tool can detect missed Alzheimer's diagnoses while reducing disparities

20 hours ago
More News