What gives poetry its aesthetic appeal? New research has well-versed answer

November 30, 2017
poetry
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

New psychology research points to the factors that explain why we find particular poems aesthetically pleasing—results that enhance our understanding of "why we like what we like."

"People disagree on what they like, of course," explains Amy Belfi, a postdoctoral fellow in New York University's Department of Psychology at the time of the study and the study's lead author. "While it may seem obvious that individual taste matters in judgments of poetry, we found that despite individual disagreement, it seems that certain factors consistently influence how much a poem will be enjoyed."

The study, which appears in the journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts, also included G. Gabrielle Starr, president of Pomona College and dean of NYU's College of Arts and Science at the time of the research, and Edward Vessel, a research scientist in the Department of Neuroscience at the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics in Frankfurt, Germany. Belfi is now an assistant professor in the Department of Psychological Science at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Aesthetics, the underpinnings of what we find appealing or not, play an important role in our everyday lives—from deciding what to wear in the morning to choosing what to listen to during your commute. However, little is known about how we make these judgments.

The researchers sought to answer an age-old question—"Why do we like what we like?"—by gauging what we find aesthetically pleasing in poetry.

To do this, the team had more than 400 participants read and rate poems of two genres— haiku and sonnet—with the aim of understanding the factors that best predicted the aesthetic appeal of the poems. After reading each poem, participants answered questions about the poem's vividness ("How vivid is the imagery evoked from this poem?"), emotional arousal ("How relaxing or stimulating is this poem?"), emotional valence ("How positive or negative is the content of this poem?"—e.g, a poem about death might be negative, while a poem about beautiful flowers might be positive), and aesthetic appeal ("How enjoyable or aesthetically appealing did you find this poem?").

Their results showed that vividness of was the best predictor of aesthetic appeal—poems that evoked greater imagery were more pleasing. Emotional valence also predicted aesthetic appeal, though to a lesser extent; specifically, poems that were found to be more positive were generally found to be more appealing. By contrast, did not have a clear relationship to aesthetic appeal.

Notably, readers did not at all agree on what poems they found appealing, an outcome that supports the notion that people have different tastes; nonetheless, there is common ground—vividness of imagery and emotional valence—in what explains these tastes, even if they vary.

"The vividness of a consistently predicted its aesthetic appeal," notes Starr, author of Feeling Beauty: The Neuroscience of Aesthetic Experience (MIT Press). "Therefore, it seems that vividness of mental imagery may be a key component influencing what we like more broadly."

"While limited to poetry," she adds, "our work sheds light into which components most influence our aesthetic judgments and paves the way for future research investigating how we make such judgments in other domains."

The verses (111 haiku and 16 sonnets) were drawn from The Essential Haiku: Versions of Basho, Buson, and Issa, translated by Robert Haas (Ecco Press), and Haiku: The Last Poems of an American Icon, by Richard Wright (Arcade). The sonnets are American and English works by a diverse range of poets, from John Davies ("The hardness of her heart and truth of mine") to Henry Wadsworth Longfellow ("The Tides"), Claude McKay ("Dawn in New York"), Catherine Chandler ("Henslow's Sparrow"), and others; they range from the 16th century to the current decade.

Explore further: Learning poems word for word stanza in good stead

Related Stories

Learning poems word for word stanza in good stead

October 6, 2011
(Medical Xpress) -- Research from the Universities of Reading and Oxford suggests that learning poems by heart makes people feel better and strengthens identity.

Using poetry to bring back memories for people with dementia

May 16, 2017
Students from the School of English at the University of Nottingham have been helping to bring back the memories of people with dementia by reading poems aloud to them.

Recommended for you

What gives poetry its aesthetic appeal? New research has well-versed answer

November 30, 2017
New psychology research points to the factors that explain why we find particular poems aesthetically pleasing—results that enhance our understanding of "why we like what we like."

Research finds patients with post-traumatic stress disorder respond differently to certain sounds

November 30, 2017
Scientists at the Universities of Birmingham and Amsterdam hope to have found a new neurobiological marker to help recognise patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Study reads between the lines in children's vocabulary differences

November 30, 2017
The nation's 31 million children growing up in homes with low socioeconomic status have, on average, significantly smaller vocabularies compared with their peers.

Smartphone addiction creates imbalance in brain

November 30, 2017
Researchers have found an imbalance in the brain chemistry of young people addicted to smartphones and the internet, according to a study presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America ...

Recurring nightmares could reflect your daily frustrations

November 30, 2017
People who are frustrated because their basic psychological needs for autonomy, relatedness and feeling competent are not met are more likely to have a recurring bad dream and to analyze their dreams negatively. This is according ...

Study of WWII evacuees suggests mental illness may be passed to offspring

November 29, 2017
Mental illness associated with early childhood adversity may be passed from generation to generation, according to a study of adults whose parents evacuated Finland as children during World War II. The study was conducted ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.