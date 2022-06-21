June 21, 2022

A model of sustainable health care

by David Bradley, Inderscience

hospital beds
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

What might a sustainable social health care enterprise look like as a mode of public health care delivery? Research from Thailand seeks to answer that question in the International Journal of Productivity and Quality Management.

Nuttasorn Ketprapakorn of the School of Business at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Sooksan Kantabutra of Center for Research on Sustainable Leadership in the College of Management at Mahidol University, both in Bangkok, explain that while there are many concepts covered in the research literature on and sustainable enterprise little is found by way of theoretical models in this area. Researchers and practitioners alike need a model that allows this area to be developed.

Specifically, the team points out that the United Nations reported in 2020 that (NCDs) account for some 41 million deaths annually, almost three-quarters of all deaths. As such, the team has focused on exploring the role of a sustainable social enterprise in pursuing good health and well-being for all to reduce these figures. A model of sustainable social health care should help considerably in this regard.

The team has used a sociological research approach known as grounded theory to study the issues. They took Theptarin Hospital as a useful case study through which to develop their theoretical model of a sustainable health care enterprise. Theptarin is a small hospital founded in 1985 that has 80 in-patient beds. It is well known for its research into diabetes and its training in this area of medicine. Earlier work demonstrates that it is a sustainable health care enterprise. The team also points out that it has previously been described as meeting 15 of the 19 sustainable leadership elements.

The team developed a concept through their work that suggests that a health care enterprise might be sustainable if it incorporates five key factors: inspiring a social vision, developing a widely shared organizational culture, creating relevant knowledge, generating a national momentum, and having an international impact. Their study has implications for management and the future development of research in this area beyond the .

Explore further

Handwoven textiles—a step on the path to sustainable fashion?
More information: Sooksan Kantabutra et al, Toward a sustainable social healthcare enterprise development model, International Journal of Productivity and Quality Management (2022). DOI: 10.1504/IJPQM.2022.10046310
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: A model of sustainable health care (2022, June 21) retrieved 21 June 2022 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-06-sustainable-health.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors
Scientists unravel mystery of rare neurodevelopmental disorder, provide definitive diagnoses to 21 families worldwide

42 minutes ago
Walking gives the brain a 'step-up' in function for some

57 minutes ago
High vaccination rates blunted delta variant surge in some US states

1 hour ago
COVID-19 rebound after taking Paxlovid likely due to insufficient drug exposure

1 hour ago
Updated infant sleep guidelines: No inclined products, bed-sharing

1 hour ago
75% of teens aren't getting recommended daily exercise

1 hour ago
Erectile dysfunction drugs could help in the treatment of esophageal cancer

1 hour ago

Load comments (0)