miR-10b inhibition: A strategy for treating metastatic breast cancer
A new research paper was published in Oncotarget, titled "Inhibition of miR-10b treats metastatic breast cancer by targeting stem cell-like properties."
Aug 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024
Targeted physical training can improve the quality of life of patients with metastatic breast cancer and alleviate fatigue. This is shown by an international randomized multicenter study. In the course of the training program, ...
Jul 25, 2024
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated already rising rates of burnout among American health care workers. A new Northwestern University study found learning and practicing skills that increase positive emotion like gratitude, ...
Jun 25, 2024
Researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, have increased our understanding of how a cancer drug called a PARP inhibitor stops working in women with breast cancer that has spread. This research could ultimately ...
May 8, 2024
In a new study published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have designed a new method for developing immunotherapy drugs using engineered peptides to elicit ...
Apr 19, 2024
Breast cancer is now the world's most common cancer; at the end of 2020, 7.8 million women were alive after having been diagnosed in the previous five years. In the same year, 685,000 women died from the disease. Despite ...
Apr 15, 2024
Researchers at Tel Aviv University developed a new therapeutic strategy based on existing medications to inhibit bone metastasis in breast cancer patients. Using both an animal model and tissue samples from patients in Israel ...
Apr 2, 2024
One January morning in 2021, Carol Rosen took a standard treatment for metastatic breast cancer. Three gruesome weeks later, she died in excruciating pain from the very drug meant to prolong her life.
Mar 29, 2024
Taking part in an exercise program reduced pain and fatigue, and improved quality of life for people with metastatic breast cancer, according to new results of a trial presented at the 14th European Breast Cancer Conference.
Mar 19, 2024
There is a surprising dearth of research about how breast cancer cells can go dormant, spread and then resurface years or even decades later, according to a new review of in vitro breast cancer studies conducted by researchers ...
Mar 19, 2024
Metastatic breast cancer is a stage of breast cancer where the disease has spread to distant metastases. It is a complication of primary breast cancer, usually occurring several years after resection of the primary breast cancer. Metastatic breast cancer cells frequently differ from the preceding primary breast cancer in properties such as receptor status, have often developed resistance to several lines of previous treatment and acquired special properties that permit them metastasize to distant sites, making them especially dangerous. The prognosis is often poor, distant metastases are the cause of about 90% of deaths due to breast cancer.
Breast cancer primarily metastasizes to the bone, lungs, regional lymph nodes, liver and brain, with the most common site being the bone. Lymph node metastsasis into the sentinel node and few surrounding nodes is regarded as a treatable local event and not metastatic breast cancer, both when occurring at primary presentation or later.
Typical environmental barriers in a metastatic event include physical (a basement membrane), chemical (reactive oxygen species or ROS, hypoxia and low pH) and biological (immune surveillance, inhibitory cytokines and regulatory extra-cellular matrix (ECM) peptides) components. Organ-specific anatomic considerations also influence metastasis; these include blood-flow patterns from the primary tumor and the homing ability of cancer cells to certain tissues. The targeting by cancer cells of specific organs is probably regulated by chemo-attractant factors and adhesion molecules produced by the target organ, along with cell-surface receptors expressed by the tumor cells.
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA