Last update:

Spinal cord organoids could unlock safer treatment for pregnant women with epilepsy

Neuroscience news

Neuroscience

Spinal cord organoids could unlock safer treatment for pregnant women with epilepsy

University of Queensland researchers have made a significant step towards enabling women with epilepsy safer access to a common and highly effective anti-seizure medication.

4 hours ago

0

0

Neuroscience

Research suggests myelin fatty acid metabolism could serve as an energy reserve for the central nervous system

The brains of mammals expend a significant amount of energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). This is the molecule that cells use to transfer energy, ultimately fueling several biological processes.

11 hours ago

0

57

Health

Food for thought: How diet affects the brain over a lifetime

A wealth of research shows that what people eat affects the body's ability to ward off heart disease and stroke. And a growing body of research finds what's good for the heart is good for the brain, revealing the same risk ...

13 hours ago

0

11
Medical research

Mouse study explores how nerve cells repair themselves

New mouse model research led by scientists at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, College of Medicine and Imperial College London explored how nerve cells repair themselves, which could lead to new treatments ...

Sep 27, 2024

0

45
Neuroscience

Synaptic strength found regulate sleep quantity and quality

Sleep deprivation typically results in longer and deeper sleep, thereby maintaining overall sleep quantity and quality through homeostatic regulation. However, the specific mechanisms by which the brain monitors and controls ...

Sep 27, 2024

0

55
Psychology & Psychiatry

Why do we yawn when we see someone else yawn?

After a hearty lunch at work, you and your co-workers go into a meeting. First one colleague starts to yawn, then a second and finally it's your turn. Many biological explanations have been put forward for this, but what ...

Sep 27, 2024

0

0
Psychology & Psychiatry

FDA approves new kind of drug for schizophrenia

The first new type of medication in decades to help fight against schizophrenia was approved on Thursday by the U.S. Food and. Drug Administration.

Sep 27, 2024

0

2
Neuroscience

Examining advances in endovascular therapy for stroke patients

Stroke related to large vessel occlusion (LVO) is a leading cause of disability and death worldwide. Endovascular therapy (minimally invasive procedures like catheterization done inside the blood vessels) has transformed ...

Sep 26, 2024

0

28

Analysis calculates $725M in economic potential from expanded cancer treatment access

4 hours ago

Researchers discover mechanism driving immune perturbations after severe infections

4 hours ago

Genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger brain inflammation in females, preclinical study finds

5 hours ago

Immunotherapy for gum disease? Study in mice shows promise

6 hours ago

COVID-induced immune memory could protect against severe cases of flu, mouse study suggests

5 hours ago

Ultrasound test detects 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women

2 hours ago

Conversion practice linked to greater risk of mental health symptoms, US surveys of LGBTQ+ people suggest

2 hours ago

Cohort study sheds light on why the flu vaccine is less effective in older people

8 hours ago

New drug combination shows promise for small cell lung cancer

4 hours ago

Early adversity, maternal depression linked to teen mental health risk

4 hours ago

Patient with type 1 diabetes functionally cured using stem cell injections

12 hours ago

AI 'liquid biopsies' using cell-free DNA, protein biomarkers, could aid early detection of ovarian cancer

10 hours ago

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease

10 hours ago

AI-powered apps show potential for detecting depression through eye snapshots

5 hours ago

Improving next-generation cancer treatments with cryoimmunotherapy

11 hours ago

Inhibiting somatostatin may prevent dangerous blood glucose drops in type 1 diabetes

11 hours ago

Getting the flu and then your flu shot may benefit immunity

7 hours ago

Female representation improves in high-paying medical specialties, finds study

6 hours ago

Device offers first affordable, portable method for differentiating stroke risk based on physiological conditions

12 hours ago

New hand-held scanner generates 3D images in seconds to facilitate early diagnosis

16 hours ago
More News