Neuroscience news

New brain-mapping tool may be the 'START' of next-generation therapeutics
Scientists at the Salk Institute are unveiling a new brain-mapping neurotechnology called Single Transcriptome Assisted Rabies Tracing (START). The cutting-edge tool combines two advanced technologies—monosynaptic rabies ...
6 hours ago
0
37
Circular peptides in violets may aid in the fight against glioblastoma
Glioblastoma is one of the most serious brain diseases known. More than 45% of brain cancers are gliomas. Only half of glioblastoma patients respond to the FDA-approved chemotherapy temozolomide (TMZ). Even for those patients, ...
5 hours ago
0
10
Certain immune cells play an important role in the early stages of multiple sclerosis, twin study shows
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks the central nervous system. This impairs the transmission of signals between the brain and body and can lead to deficits in vision, ...
11 hours ago
0
14
How pronouns are processed in the memory-region of the human brain
A new study shows how individual brain cells in the hippocampus respond to pronouns. "This may help us unravel how we remember what we read," say the authors. Their research is published in the journal Science.
11 hours ago
1
83
Lower attention ability in adolescence predicts substance use in later life
Lower attention ability in adolescence can predict cigarette and cannabis use in young adulthood, according to new research from Trinity College Dublin.
8 hours ago
0
0
Autophagy pathway in astrocytes raises possibility of Alzheimer's disease treatment
A research team has uncovered a new mechanism involving astrocytes for treating Alzheimer's disease (AD) and proposed a novel therapeutic target.
11 hours ago
0
10
Study unveils new genetic syndrome linking brain development and neurodegeneration
Researchers from the University of Antioquia have identified a new genetic syndrome that bridges the gap between neurodevelopmental disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. The study, published in Genomic Psychiatry, details ...
9 hours ago
0
0
Food for thought: How diet affects the brain over a lifetime
A wealth of research shows that what people eat affects the body's ability to ward off heart disease and stroke. And a growing body of research finds what's good for the heart is good for the brain, revealing the same risk ...
13 hours ago
0
11
Neanderthoids and space brains: Stem cell researcher pushes the boundaries of neuroscience
In an interview published in Brain Medicine, Dr. Alysson Muotri—Professor in the Department of Pediatrics and Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the UC San Diego School of Medicine and director of the Sanford Stem Cell ...
9 hours ago
0
0
People who experience side effects from cranial radiation therapy may recover full neurocognitive function within months
A substantial number of patients with brain metastases who experience cognitive side effects following radiation therapy may fully regain cognitive function, according to a pooled analysis of three large, Phase III clinical ...
Sep 29, 2024
0
0
Resiliency and concussion: Why do some athletes develop neurodegeneration and others don't?
Ontario's Minister of Sport, 71-year-old Neil Lumsden, recently announced his decision to donate his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada to support research on brain injuries.
Sep 28, 2024
0
9
Commonly used drug could transform treatment of rare muscle disorder
Lamotrigine, a drug commonly used to treat epilepsy and certain mood disorders, has been shown to be an excellent treatment option for a rare genetic neuromuscular disease known as non-dystrophic myotonia, in a world-first ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
37
Treatments that maintain the health of synapses may help prevent, mitigate the symptoms of prion disease
Genetic prion disease generally manifests with cognitive difficulties, poor muscle control and abrupt jerking movements of muscle groups and/or entire limbs. The three major phenotypes of genetic prion disease are genetic ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
16
Mouse study explores how nerve cells repair themselves
New mouse model research led by scientists at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, College of Medicine and Imperial College London explored how nerve cells repair themselves, which could lead to new treatments ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
45
Fiber photometry technique finds serotonin levels in brain increase with reward value
Serotonin is often referred to as the "happiness molecule." It plays a critical role in affecting mood levels and is also a neurotransmitter that sends signals within the brain and the body.
Sep 27, 2024
0
30
Synaptic strength found regulate sleep quantity and quality
Sleep deprivation typically results in longer and deeper sleep, thereby maintaining overall sleep quantity and quality through homeostatic regulation. However, the specific mechanisms by which the brain monitors and controls ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
55
Study reveals critical role of tRNA modifying enzyme in brain function
A study conducted by a research team from Kumamoto University has shed light on the critical role of a tRNA methylation enzyme, TRMT10A, in supporting brain function. The findings reveal how the absence of TRMT10A leads to ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Why do we yawn when we see someone else yawn?
After a hearty lunch at work, you and your co-workers go into a meeting. First one colleague starts to yawn, then a second and finally it's your turn. Many biological explanations have been put forward for this, but what ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
FDA approves new kind of drug for schizophrenia
The first new type of medication in decades to help fight against schizophrenia was approved on Thursday by the U.S. Food and. Drug Administration.
Sep 27, 2024
0
2
Cognitive deficits from meth and PCP use are generated by a common neurotransmitter switch, neurobiologists show
The effects of sustained drug abuse can manifest in many ways. Loss of memory and reduced cognitive functions are some of the effects that can persist for years. Neurobiologists at the University of California San Diego have ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
8
Examining advances in endovascular therapy for stroke patients
Stroke related to large vessel occlusion (LVO) is a leading cause of disability and death worldwide. Endovascular therapy (minimally invasive procedures like catheterization done inside the blood vessels) has transformed ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
28
Researchers uncover unexpected role of hippocampus in skilled movement control
Researchers at the University of Birmingham have uncovered a surprising role of the hippocampus—linking this part of the brain to the control of skilled actions such as handwriting, typing, and playing music.
Sep 26, 2024
0
12
Right-side deep brain stimulation may preserve verbal fluency in Parkinson's patients
Deep brain stimulation is an effective treatment for motor symptoms in patients with movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease. While ultimately regarded as safe, DBS can yield noticeable declines in verbal fluency, ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
48