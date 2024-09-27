Cardiology news

Last update:

Event-free survival extended with long-term finerenone in heart failure

Cardiology

Device offers first affordable, portable method for differentiating stroke risk based on physiological conditions

When physicians want to know more about a patient's risk of cardiovascular disease, they can order a cardiac stress test. But when it comes to risk of stroke, there is no equivalent scalable and cost-effective test of the ...

12 hours ago

Cardiology

Heart transplant patients from deprived areas face higher risk for postoperative complications, earlier death

Heart transplant patients who live in socioeconomically disadvantaged areas are more likely to experience post-surgical complications and die within five years than patients who live in more advantaged areas, even when those ...

8 hours ago

Cardiology

Using mammograms to detect heart disease

In a new study published Sept. 27 in JACC: Advances, researchers with University of California San Diego School of Medicine have found that mammograms could be used as a predictor of cardiovascular disease in women.

12 hours ago

Cardiology

Engineering human heart tissue for scientific study

Northwestern Medicine scientists have developed a new way to measure heart contraction and electrical activity in engineered human heart tissues, according to findings published in Science Advances.

Sep 26, 2024

Neuroscience

Examining advances in endovascular therapy for stroke patients

Stroke related to large vessel occlusion (LVO) is a leading cause of disability and death worldwide. Endovascular therapy (minimally invasive procedures like catheterization done inside the blood vessels) has transformed ...

Sep 26, 2024

Cardiology

Deadly high blood pressure during pregnancy is on the rise

Today, more pregnant people are being diagnosed with dangerously high blood pressure, a finding that could save their lives. Recent studies show the rates of newly developed and chronic maternal high blood pressure have roughly ...

Sep 26, 2024

