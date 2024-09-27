Cardiology news

Study proposes new heart failure treatment targeting abnormal hormone activity
Duke-NUS scientists and their collaborators have discovered a potential new treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), a type of heart disease that is notoriously difficult to treat. The team discovered ...
9 hours ago
Frequent fizzy or fruit drinks and high coffee consumption linked to higher stroke risk
Frequent drinking of fizzy drinks or fruit juice is associated with an increased risk of stroke, according to new findings from global research studies co-led by University of Galway, in collaboration with McMaster University ...
5 hours ago
Study demonstrates progression of subclinical atherosclerosis predicts all-cause mortality risk
A study carried out at Mount Sinaí Fuster Heart Hospital in New York in collaboration with the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) in Madrid provides important new information about atherosclerosis, ...
7 hours ago
Event-free survival extended with long-term finerenone in heart failure
Long-term treatment with finerenone is estimated to extend event-free survival among people with heart failure with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, according to a brief report published online Sept. 27 in JAMA ...
4 hours ago
Study uncovers the role of polygenic risk scores in hypertension management
Physician-scientists from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine have new insights into the role of genetic risk scores in guiding treatment for hypertension, or high blood pressure.
13 hours ago
Using mammograms to detect heart disease
In a new study published Sept. 27 in JACC: Advances, researchers with University of California San Diego School of Medicine have found that mammograms could be used as a predictor of cardiovascular disease in women.
12 hours ago
New intervention to protect lungs during cardiac surgery, feasible, safe, and effective, study finds
A new intervention which keeps lungs regularly expanding when using a heart-lung machine during heart valve surgery might protect lung function and exercise capacity in adult patients after the operation, a University of ...
Sep 27, 2024
Black infants with heart abnormalities more likely to die in first year, research finds
Some babies are born with abnormalities involving the structure of the heart, known as congenital heart disease (CHD). While many studies have shown that more babies with congenital heart disease are surviving past their ...
Sep 27, 2024
Engineering human heart tissue for scientific study
Northwestern Medicine scientists have developed a new way to measure heart contraction and electrical activity in engineered human heart tissues, according to findings published in Science Advances.
Sep 26, 2024
Examining advances in endovascular therapy for stroke patients
Stroke related to large vessel occlusion (LVO) is a leading cause of disability and death worldwide. Endovascular therapy (minimally invasive procedures like catheterization done inside the blood vessels) has transformed ...
Sep 26, 2024
Discovery of important blood pressure 'switch'—how some cells remember to make renin
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have discovered how certain cells have the amazing ability to transform their function to help our bodies control our blood pressure.
Sep 26, 2024
World's first individual gene mutation test for predicting risk of sudden cardiac death
Scientists at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, working with colleagues at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have developed a world-first, individualized risk prediction tool for people suffering from a ...
Sep 26, 2024
Babies born after fertility treatment have higher risk of heart defects, results suggest
The risk of being born with a major heart defect is 36% higher in babies who were conceived after assisted reproductive technology, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to results of a very large study published ...
Sep 26, 2024
'Weekend warrior' physical activity may help protect against more than 200 diseases
Busy with work and other obligations, some people concentrate their moderate-to-vigorous exercise into one or two days of the week or weekend. A study led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital has found that ...
Sep 26, 2024
AI could improve detection of severe heart condition through standard medical test
In a new study published in JACC: Advances, researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) successfully validated an artificial intelligence tool that detects severe aortic stenosis (AS) with over 98% accuracy, ...
Sep 26, 2024
Deadly high blood pressure during pregnancy is on the rise
Today, more pregnant people are being diagnosed with dangerously high blood pressure, a finding that could save their lives. Recent studies show the rates of newly developed and chronic maternal high blood pressure have roughly ...
Sep 26, 2024
Soil and water pollution: An invisible threat to cardiovascular health
Pesticides, heavy metals, micro- and nanoplastics in the soil and environmentally harmful chemicals can have a detrimental effect on the cardiovascular system, according to a review paper published today in Nature Reviews ...
Sep 25, 2024
Team introduces a noninvasive method to monitor postprandial cardiovascular health
The dynamics of blood nutrient and lipid levels after consuming a high-fat meal are crucial indicators of both current and future cardiovascular health. Traditionally, measuring these circulating substances has involved invasive ...
Sep 25, 2024
Women with severe native valvular heart disease less likely to be treated in accordance with guidelines than men
In Europe, incidences of severe native valvular heart disease (VHD) and their treatment vary between men and women. This is the key finding of a comprehensive study conducted at more than 200 centers across Europe.
Sep 25, 2024
Measure of body roundness may help to predict risk of cardiovascular disease
Having a high body roundness index (BRI) over a 6-year period was associated with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease for adults older than age 45, according to new research published today in the Journal ...
Sep 25, 2024
Obstructive sleep apnea may increase risk of abdominal aortic aneurysms
Obstructive sleep apnea may be a risk factor for developing abdominal aortic aneurysms, according to researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and NextGen Precision Health. "Chronic Intermittent Hypoxia ...
Sep 25, 2024
Experienced surgeons could reduce the need for pacemakers after heart valve surgery
People having surgery to repair tight or leaking heart valves may receive a pacemaker more often than necessary—leading to a greater risk for life-threatening complications, studies show.
Sep 25, 2024
Peripheral artery disease: Leg pain, leg cramps, lingering foot wounds among symptoms
Leg pain and leg cramps aren't always an orthopedic issue: Both can be signs of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, a serious blood-flow issue with implications for the heart. In this expert alert, Young Erben, M.D., a vascular ...
Sep 25, 2024
