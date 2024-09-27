Surgery news

World's first eye transplant was a giant leap forward—but vision remains elusive
Three years ago, Aaron James, a utility lineman, lost half of his face and his arm when he was struck by a high-voltage electrical cable.
10 hours ago
Post-mastectomy radiation therapy can be shortened by nearly half for patients planning breast reconstruction
An accelerated course of radiation therapy does not increase complications for patients who undergo breast reconstruction following a mastectomy, new research shows. Findings of the large, Phase III RT CHARM trial (Alliance ...
11 hours ago
Multiple surgeries could contribute to cognitive decline in older people
Multiple surgeries could lead to cognitive decline, a University of Sydney study has found, using data from the United Kingdom's Biobank to analyze half a million patients aged 40 to 69 and followed over 20 years of brain ...
Sep 27, 2024
Immune cell analysis helps improve monitoring of rejection risk in kidney transplants
Currently, kidney transplantation is the most effective treatment to ensure survival and improve the quality of life of patients with end-stage chronic kidney disease, and it is widely practiced in health care systems. However, ...
Sep 27, 2024
New intervention to protect lungs during cardiac surgery, feasible, safe, and effective, study finds
A new intervention which keeps lungs regularly expanding when using a heart-lung machine during heart valve surgery might protect lung function and exercise capacity in adult patients after the operation, a University of ...
Sep 27, 2024
New center for organ donors is first of its kind in Illinois
Tucked away behind unassuming double doors on the fifth floor of Rush University Medical Center sits a new, very different type of medical unit.
Sep 27, 2024
Online tool supports decisions about breast reconstruction after mastectomy
For women with breast cancer undergoing mastectomy, an online decision aid can help in making informed decisions regarding immediate breast reconstruction (IBR), reports a randomized trial in the October issue of Plastic ...
Sep 26, 2024
Case series offers insights on corneal epithelial ingrowth after small incision lenticule extraction surgery
Corneal epithelial ingrowth (EI) is a rare but significant complication following small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE) surgery. Although this refractive procedure offers several advantages, such as a smaller incision ...
Sep 26, 2024
Wearable tied to better physical activity recovery following lung cancer surgery
A postoperative wearable device may improve physical activity and patient-reported dyspnea at six months after lung cancer surgery, according to a study published online Sept. 20 in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 25, 2024
Experienced surgeons could reduce the need for pacemakers after heart valve surgery
People having surgery to repair tight or leaking heart valves may receive a pacemaker more often than necessary—leading to a greater risk for life-threatening complications, studies show.
Sep 25, 2024
30 years later, a family's loss gives life to others
For the Green family, the memory of Oct. 1, 1994, is many things at once: the date of their greatest pain and their finest hour; a day of unspeakable loss and life-giving gifts.
Sep 25, 2024
UBE microdiscectomy beneficial for lumbar disc herniation
For adults with symptomatic lumbar disc herniation, unilateral biportal endoscopic (UBE) microdiscectomy is associated with longer operating times and with lower pain medication consumption in the early postoperative period ...
Sep 24, 2024
Nursing shortages result in worse patient outcomes, surgical admissions study finds
A paper in the British Journal of Surgery shows that nursing shortages result in longer hospital stays and worse patient outcomes, including higher mortality. The paper is titled "Associations between outcomes for surgical ...
Sep 24, 2024
New guideline details how to manage CVD risk before, during and after noncardiac surgery
The 2024 guideline for cardiovascular management of adults undergoing noncardiac surgery reflects a decade of updates and new evidence since the guideline's last release in 2014. It is published in Circulation and simultaneously ...
Sep 24, 2024
New models quantify how 'nociception' could help improve management of surgical pain
The degree to which a surgical patient's subconscious processing of pain, or "nociception," is properly managed by their anesthesiologist will directly affect the degree of post-operative drug side effects they'll experience ...
Sep 23, 2024
New prostate biopsy technique lowers infection risk
A multi-institutional clinical trial led by Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian investigators has shown that a newer technique for collecting prostate biopsy samples reduced the risk of infection compared with ...
Sep 19, 2024
50 years after the first procedure, Tommy John surgery is more common than ever—especially for young athletes
Tommy John pitched in the big leagues from 1963 to 1989 and won 288 games. Only 25 MLB pitchers have won more.
Sep 19, 2024
Study links operating room design to shorter surgery time
A study published in HERD: Health Environments Research & Design Journal is believed to be the first of its kind to link operating room design to the length of knee- and hip-replacement surgeries.
Sep 19, 2024
Liposomal bupivacaine doesn't decrease pain after hip fracture surgery
For older adults undergoing hemiarthroplasty for hip fracture, intraoperative use of liposomal bupivacaine does not improve pain scores or other relevant outcomes, compared to conventional bupivacaine, reports a study in ...
Sep 19, 2024
Long-term outcomes good for face transplant recipients, study finds
There have been 50 face transplants performed in 11 countries since the surgery was pioneered back in 2005, and long-term outcomes have been favorable, a new review finds.
Sep 18, 2024
New technology could increase donor kidneys for transplants
Most people in need of a kidney wait three to five years on a national transplant list in the United States, according to the National Kidney Foundation. The most current list has more than 103,000 people on it.
Sep 18, 2024
Nonsurgical procedure brings relief to those with thyroid nodules
Tightness in the throat. Difficulty swallowing. A noticeable bump on your neck.
Sep 18, 2024
Study finds two common surgeries equally effective for treating blinding condition of the eyelid
Trachomatous trichiasis, a potentially blinding condition where inward-turned eyelashes scratch the front of the eye, can successfully be treated by either of the two most common types of eyelid surgery, according to findings ...
Sep 17, 2024
