Surgery news

Robotic surgery for colorectal cancer found to reduce pain and speed up recovery

Cardiology

Heart transplant patients from deprived areas face higher risk for postoperative complications, earlier death

Heart transplant patients who live in socioeconomically disadvantaged areas are more likely to experience post-surgical complications and die within five years than patients who live in more advantaged areas, even when those ...

8 hours ago

Surgery

Robotic surgery for colorectal cancer found to reduce pain and speed up recovery

A new study shows that robotic surgery provides several important advantages over the laparoscopic approach to colorectal resections. The retrospective cohort study, published in the Journal of Robotic Surgery, compared patients ...

4 hours ago

Surgery

UBE microdiscectomy beneficial for lumbar disc herniation

For adults with symptomatic lumbar disc herniation, unilateral biportal endoscopic (UBE) microdiscectomy is associated with longer operating times and with lower pain medication consumption in the early postoperative period ...

Sep 24, 2024

Oncology & Cancer

New prostate biopsy technique lowers infection risk

A multi-institutional clinical trial led by Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian investigators has shown that a newer technique for collecting prostate biopsy samples reduced the risk of infection compared with ...

Sep 19, 2024

Surgery

New technology could increase donor kidneys for transplants

Most people in need of a kidney wait three to five years on a national transplant list in the United States, according to the National Kidney Foundation. The most current list has more than 103,000 people on it.

Sep 18, 2024

