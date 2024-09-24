Autism spectrum disorders

Pandemic-era babies do not have higher autism risk, finds study
Children born during the first year of the pandemic, including those exposed to COVID in utero, were no more likely to screen positive for autism than unexposed or pre-pandemic children, found researchers from Columbia University ...
Sep 23, 2024
Play, learn and empathize: New video game redefines the neurodiverse narrative
"Distracts others, has trouble paying attention and finds it difficult to follow instructions"—these are just some common observations parents, teachers and workplaces often make about people who are neurodivergent.
Sep 23, 2024
The genes tell a story: New research offers much-needed certainty for autistic New Zealanders
A global rise in autism diagnoses is putting the spotlight on this relatively common neurodevelopmental difference. A recent study identified autism in 1.3% of four- to five-year-olds in Aotearoa New Zealand. This matches ...
Sep 19, 2024
Researchers reveal neural mechanism of impaired tactile processing in autism-associated Shank3 mutant dogs
Mutations in SHANK3, a gene encoding a synaptic scaffolding protein, have been repeatedly identified in individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
Sep 18, 2024
Q&A: Researcher discusses autism in young adulthood
Our understanding of autism has changed significantly in the past years. Previously viewed as a rare childhood disorder with a focus on deficits and pathology, autism is now recognized as a common, lifelong and heterogenous ...
Sep 17, 2024
Why teens with autism struggle with non-verbal cues
A new study reveals that difficulties in adapting to changes in speech patterns may affect how adolescents with autism understand tone and meaning.
Sep 16, 2024
Autistic adults describe their emotions and perceptions with complexity
What does giddiness or joy or anger feel like? To a group of autistic adults participating in a Rutgers study, giddiness manifests like "bees"; small moments of joy are like "a nice coffee in the morning" that yields "a sense ...
Sep 16, 2024
Study reveals harrowing experiences of misdiagnosis of borderline personality disorder in autistic adults
Conducted through interpretive phenomenological analysis, a study published in the journal Autism involved one-to-one, semi-structured interviews with 10 participants. Each participant recounted unnoticed autistic traits ...
Sep 16, 2024
How parents and caregivers can evaluate the research on MERT and other potential autism treatments
As diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder have increased in the last two decades, so have the number of experimental and off-label therapies seeking to address the condition.
Sep 12, 2024
Desperate parents turn to magnetic therapy to help kids with autism: There's little evidence
Thomas VanCott compares his son Jake's experience with autism to life on a tightrope. Upset the delicate balance and Jake, 18, plunges into frustration, slapping himself and twisting his neck in seemingly painful ways.
Sep 12, 2024
How human and dog interactions affect the brain
During social interactions, the activity of the brain's neurons becomes synchronized between the individuals involved. New research published in Advanced Science reveals that such synchronization occurs between humans and ...
Sep 11, 2024
Systematic review finds suicide rate considerably higher for people with autism
University of Queensland-led research has found people on the autism spectrum are almost 3 times more likely to die by suicide compared to non-autistic people. The study was published in Psychiatry Research.
Sep 11, 2024
How patterns of conversation could help identify early signs of autism in children
Autistic children—and adults—often communicate differently to neurotypical people. Key characteristics of autistic speech can include less eye contact, focusing on the details rather than the overall gist of a conversation, ...
Sep 10, 2024
Study debunks theory linking autism to changes in brain's amygdala
A new brain imaging study has concluded that autism likely isn't caused by faulty connections to the amygdala.
Sep 4, 2024
Eating fish, not omega-3 supplements during pregnancy associated with lower likelihood of autism diagnosis
Eating any amount of fish during pregnancy was associated with about a 20% lower likelihood of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis, particularly in females, and a slight reduction in autism-related traits in offspring, ...
Sep 3, 2024
Opinion: Gus Walz's unbridled emotion on the DNC stage opens the door to more understanding of neurodiversity
"That's my dad. That's MY DAD!" a visibly emotional Gus Walz exclaimed, with tears in his eyes, at the Democratic National Convention. It is rare to see this kind of wholesome love and admiration, especially in a public setting, ...
Sep 2, 2024
Expert insight: How to support autistic children heading back to class
Returning to school can present new opportunities along with concerns and challenges.
Aug 29, 2024
Collaborative research cracks the autism code, making the neurodivergent brain visible
A multi-university research team co-led by University of Virginia engineering professor Gustavo K. Rohde has developed a system that can spot genetic markers of autism in brain images with 89 to 95% accuracy.
Aug 28, 2024
Autistic traits, behavioral problems in 7-year-olds linked with gender nonconforming play
Gender nonconformity in 7-year-olds—as measured by levels of gender-conforming play—may be associated with autistic traits and behavioral difficulties in girls, and with peer relationship problems in boys, according to ...
Aug 28, 2024
Study shows Dungeons and Dragons can help autistic people gain confidence and find their inner hero
Dungeons and Dragons is a hugely popular role-playing game enjoyed by millions of people all over the world, both in person and online, every day.
Aug 27, 2024
Autism spectrum disorders linked to neurotransmitter switching in the brain
Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) involve mild to severe impairment of social, behavioral and communication abilities. These disorders can significantly impact performance at school, in employment and in other areas of life. ...
Aug 22, 2024
Smartphone eye-tracking could expand autism research reach
One of the most effective means of investigating and understanding autism is eye tracking. Participants are shown photos or videos, and computer software records where their gaze rests. Autistic individuals are more likely ...
Aug 22, 2024
AI model aids early detection of autism
A new machine learning model can predict autism in young children from relatively limited information. This is shown in a new study by Karolinska Institutet published in JAMA Network Open. The model can facilitate early detection ...
Aug 19, 2024
