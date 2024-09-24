Autism spectrum disorders

Last update:

Autistic people and those with ADHD are more likely to have eating disorders

More than 1.1 million Australians are estimated to be living with an eating disorder. Around one-third of these people are neurodivergent.

10 hours ago

Research suggests obesity in moms doubles the risk of autism in babies

Children born to mothers with obesity both before and during pregnancy have an increased risk of neuropsychiatric and behavioral conditions, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ...

Sep 24, 2024

Pandemic-era babies do not have higher autism risk, finds study

Children born during the first year of the pandemic, including those exposed to COVID in utero, were no more likely to screen positive for autism than unexposed or pre-pandemic children, found researchers from Columbia University ...

Sep 23, 2024

Q&A: Researcher discusses autism in young adulthood

Our understanding of autism has changed significantly in the past years. Previously viewed as a rare childhood disorder with a focus on deficits and pathology, autism is now recognized as a common, lifelong and heterogenous ...

Sep 17, 2024

How human and dog interactions affect the brain

During social interactions, the activity of the brain's neurons becomes synchronized between the individuals involved. New research published in Advanced Science reveals that such synchronization occurs between humans and ...

Sep 11, 2024

Smartphone eye-tracking could expand autism research reach

One of the most effective means of investigating and understanding autism is eye tracking. Participants are shown photos or videos, and computer software records where their gaze rests. Autistic individuals are more likely ...

Aug 22, 2024

AI model aids early detection of autism

A new machine learning model can predict autism in young children from relatively limited information. This is shown in a new study by Karolinska Institutet published in JAMA Network Open. The model can facilitate early detection ...

Aug 19, 2024

