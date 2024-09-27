Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes news

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease
A research team led by Junior Associate Professor Kazuo Takayama, from the Department of Cell Growth and Differentiation, recently constructed a new model of inflammatory bowel disease using iPS cells that enables more accurate ...
10 hours ago
0
56
Single parents and people with long-term health conditions disproportionately vulnerable to food insecurity: Study
Single parents and people with long-term health conditions are more likely to be experiencing severe forms of food insecurity, according to a new study by the University of Sheffield.
5 hours ago
0
0
Home-based phototherapy as effective as office-based for psoriasis
For plaque or guttate psoriasis, home-based narrowband ultraviolet B phototherapy is as effective as office-based phototherapy, according to a study published online Sept. 25 in JAMA Dermatology to coincide with the annual ...
5 hours ago
0
0
New dengue virus naming system can help identify and track variants
Genomic surveillance of the evolving SARS-CoV-2 virus has been essential for managing the COVID-19 pandemic, helping researchers identify new variants, track their circulation, and create new vaccines that target the most ...
10 hours ago
0
0
Travelers' phones pose potential risks to public health and biosecurity
Knowledge and ideas circulate freely at international conferences but so do germs carried from abroad on mobile phones, a new study shows.
8 hours ago
0
0
Rwanda reports 8 deaths linked to Ebola-like Marburg virus days after it declared an outbreak
Rwanda says eight people have died so far from the Ebola-like and highly contagious Marburg virus, just days after the country declared an outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever that has no authorized vaccine or treatment.
9 hours ago
0
0
COVID-19 linked to increased risk of acute kidney disorders: Study reveals time-varying effects
Researchers from West China Hospital, Sichuan University, have conducted a study revealing a significant association between COVID-19 and acute kidney disorders (AKD), including acute kidney injury (AKI), that varies over ...
9 hours ago
0
0
Dad's age may influence Down syndrome risk
Younger and older fathers could be more likely to have a baby with Down syndrome, according to an international analysis of over 2 million pregnancies in China.
5 hours ago
0
0
US investigating potential human-to-human bird flu transmission
Health authorities in the U.S. are studying seven people who developed influenza symptoms after being exposed to a Missouri bird flu patient, raising the possibility of the first human-to-human transmission of the infection.
13 hours ago
0
7
Cluster of 8 possible human bird flu cases now reported in Missouri
In what could be the first cases of bird flu spreading between humans in the United States, a group of potential H5N1 infections in Missouri has now grown to eight.
10 hours ago
0
48
Physician explains the fungal infection valley fever
Some areas of the U.S. are experiencing a recent uptick in cases of a fungal lung infection called valley fever. Dr. Jesse Bracamonte, a Mayo Clinic family medicine physician, explains what you need to know about valley fever, ...
14 hours ago
0
0
How alcohol-associated liver disease differs among races
Researchers have long known that outcomes for alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) aren't equal among all races and ethnicities in the U.S., but differences among these groups have been less clear.
Sep 29, 2024
0
8
Distant relatedness in biobanks harnessed to identify undiagnosed genetic disease
An innovative analysis of shared segments within the genome—an indication of distant "relatedness"—has identified undiagnosed cases of Long QT syndrome, a rare disorder that can lead to abnormal heart rhythms, fainting ...
Sep 28, 2024
0
14
What pathogen might spark the next pandemic? How scientists are preparing for 'disease X'
Before the COVID pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) had made a list of priority infectious diseases. These were felt to pose a threat to international public health, but where research was still needed to improve ...
Sep 28, 2024
0
0
Six dead from Marburg viral disease in Rwanda
Six people have been killed in Rwanda in an outbreak of Marburg virus, a highly infectious hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, the country's health ministry said on Saturday.
Sep 28, 2024
0
0
Did COVID come from an animal market? Here's what the new evidence really tells us
The argument about the origins of COVID has always been heated, and nowadays it feels more like a brawl than a scientific debate.
Sep 28, 2024
0
3
EEE is still a threat in Massachusetts, horse tests positive: 'People shouldn't let their guard down'
With October only a few days away, EEE remains a threat in the Bay State.
Sep 28, 2024
0
13
Minnesota reports rare human death from rabies
A Minnesota resident who came into contact with a bat in July died of rabies, the state's department of health announced Friday.
Sep 28, 2024
0
9
Two studies find SARS-CoV-2 virus becoming resistant to antiviral drugs used to treat patients
Two studies have found that the virus that causes COVID-19 is becoming resistant to two drugs used to treat patients with infections.
Sep 27, 2024 report
0
63
Researchers discover what hinders DNA repair in patients with Huntington disease
Researchers with McMaster University have discovered that the protein mutated in patients with Huntington disease doesn't repair DNA as intended, impacting the ability of brain cells to heal themselves.
Sep 27, 2024
0
39
Treatments that maintain the health of synapses may help prevent, mitigate the symptoms of prion disease
Genetic prion disease generally manifests with cognitive difficulties, poor muscle control and abrupt jerking movements of muscle groups and/or entire limbs. The three major phenotypes of genetic prion disease are genetic ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
16
Two proteins involved in centrosome function linked to congenital developmental disorders
Centrosomes are small structures in cells with many essential functions, including roles in cell signaling and in organizing a cell's cytoskeleton. Centrosome dysfunction contributes to diseases like cancer and congenital ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
13
Treatment for chronic rhinitis yields significant clinical improvements
Neurent Medical, a company developing non-surgical interventions to treat chronic inflammatory sinonasal diseases, has released positive six-month results from the PARAGON clinical study in Ear, Nose & Throat Journal.
Sep 27, 2024
0
0