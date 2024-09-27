Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes news

Last update:

Researchers discover mechanism driving immune perturbations after severe infections

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Researchers discover mechanism driving immune perturbations after severe infections

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions have discovered a mechanism that drives the long-term decline in immune response that is observed after tuberculosis (TB) has been successfully treated. ...

4 hours ago

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

COVID-induced immune memory could protect against severe cases of flu, mouse study suggests

More than 200 viruses can infect and cause disease in humans; most of us will be infected by several over the course of a lifetime. Does an encounter with one virus influence how your immune system responds to a different ...

5 hours ago

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease

A research team led by Junior Associate Professor Kazuo Takayama, from the Department of Cell Growth and Differentiation, recently constructed a new model of inflammatory bowel disease using iPS cells that enables more accurate ...

10 hours ago

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Home-based phototherapy as effective as office-based for psoriasis

For plaque or guttate psoriasis, home-based narrowband ultraviolet B phototherapy is as effective as office-based phototherapy, according to a study published online Sept. 25 in JAMA Dermatology to coincide with the annual ...

5 hours ago

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Dad's age may influence Down syndrome risk

Younger and older fathers could be more likely to have a baby with Down syndrome, according to an international analysis of over 2 million pregnancies in China.

5 hours ago

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

US investigating potential human-to-human bird flu transmission

Health authorities in the U.S. are studying seven people who developed influenza symptoms after being exposed to a Missouri bird flu patient, raising the possibility of the first human-to-human transmission of the infection.

13 hours ago

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Physician explains the fungal infection valley fever

Some areas of the U.S. are experiencing a recent uptick in cases of a fungal lung infection called valley fever. Dr. Jesse Bracamonte, a Mayo Clinic family medicine physician, explains what you need to know about valley fever, ...

14 hours ago

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

How alcohol-associated liver disease differs among races

Researchers have long known that outcomes for alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) aren't equal among all races and ethnicities in the U.S., but differences among these groups have been less clear.

Sep 29, 2024

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Six dead from Marburg viral disease in Rwanda

Six people have been killed in Rwanda in an outbreak of Marburg virus, a highly infectious hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, the country's health ministry said on Saturday.

Sep 28, 2024

