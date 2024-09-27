Last update:

Getting the flu and then your flu shot may benefit immunity

Vaccination news

Gerontology & Geriatrics

Cohort study sheds light on why the flu vaccine is less effective in older people

So-called high-dose flu vaccines are available for older people. The reason: their immune system does not always respond sufficiently well to the standard flu vaccines. Why this is the case and the molecular processes behind ...

8 hours ago

0

48

Immunology

Getting the flu and then your flu shot may benefit immunity

In a new study, University of Georgia researchers have found that natural immunity from previous flu infections has a significant impact on how well future influenza vaccinations work.

7 hours ago

0

0

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Study confirms effectiveness of the new omicron booster

The autumn wave of coronavirus is sweeping across Germany. Those affected mainly suffer from coughs, colds, sore throats and fever, but also from headaches, aching limbs, general weakness and shortness of breath. Because ...

Sep 26, 2024

0

62
Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

It's time to roll up sleeves for new COVID, flu shots

Fall means it's time for just about everybody to get up to date on their flu and COVID-19 vaccines—and a lot of older adults also need protection against another risky winter virus, RSV.

Sep 25, 2024

0

0
Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

What is whooping cough?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, are on the rise. The U.S. is beginning to return to the level of cases reported before the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC says ...

Sep 25, 2024

0

0
Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

US to donate 1 mn mpox vaccines to Africa: Biden

The United States plans to donate one million doses of the mpox vaccine to African nations facing an epidemic of the virus, President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

Sep 24, 2024

0

2
Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Niger latest African country to launch malaria vaccine

Niger has become the latest West African country to roll out malaria vaccines to try to stifle the potentially deadly disease, an official source told AFP on Friday.

Sep 21, 2024

0

0

Analysis calculates $725M in economic potential from expanded cancer treatment access

4 hours ago

Researchers discover mechanism driving immune perturbations after severe infections

4 hours ago

Genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger brain inflammation in females, preclinical study finds

5 hours ago

Spinal cord organoids could unlock safer treatment for pregnant women with epilepsy

4 hours ago

Immunotherapy for gum disease? Study in mice shows promise

6 hours ago

COVID-induced immune memory could protect against severe cases of flu, mouse study suggests

5 hours ago

Research suggests myelin fatty acid metabolism could serve as an energy reserve for the central nervous system

11 hours ago

New brain-mapping tool may be the 'START' of next-generation therapeutics

6 hours ago

Ultrasound test detects 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women

2 hours ago

Conversion practice linked to greater risk of mental health symptoms, US surveys of LGBTQ+ people suggest

2 hours ago

New drug combination shows promise for small cell lung cancer

4 hours ago

Early adversity, maternal depression linked to teen mental health risk

4 hours ago

Circular peptides in violets may aid in the fight against glioblastoma

5 hours ago

Patient with type 1 diabetes functionally cured using stem cell injections

12 hours ago

AI 'liquid biopsies' using cell-free DNA, protein biomarkers, could aid early detection of ovarian cancer

10 hours ago

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease

10 hours ago

AI-powered apps show potential for detecting depression through eye snapshots

6 hours ago

Certain immune cells play an important role in the early stages of multiple sclerosis, twin study shows

11 hours ago

Improving next-generation cancer treatments with cryoimmunotherapy

11 hours ago

How pronouns are processed in the memory-region of the human brain

11 hours ago
More News