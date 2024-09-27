Vaccination news

More than half of infants protected by maternal RSV vaccine, nirsevimab, or both
In the 2023 to 2024 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season, more than half of infants were protected by maternal RSV vaccine, nirsevimab, or both, according to research published in the Sep. 26 issue of the U.S. Centers ...
13 hours ago
South Africa has a good childhood vaccination system—what's stopping it from being great?
The two public health interventions that have had the greatest impact on the world's health are clean water and vaccines. Professors Susan Goldstein and Haroon Saloojee assess South Africa's child vaccination program.
Sep 28, 2024
Will people accept a fentanyl vaccine? Interviews draw thoughtful responses
In 2022, more than 100,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the U.S., according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Roughly three quarters of these deaths involved fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid.
Sep 27, 2024
Childhood vaccination coverage found to be lower for children born in 2020, 2021
Children born in 2020 to 2021 had lower coverage with nearly all childhood vaccines recommended by age 24 months than those born in 2018 and 2019, according to research published in the Sep. 26 issue of the U.S. Centers for ...
Sep 27, 2024
Study confirms effectiveness of the new omicron booster
The autumn wave of coronavirus is sweeping across Germany. Those affected mainly suffer from coughs, colds, sore throats and fever, but also from headaches, aching limbs, general weakness and shortness of breath. Because ...
Sep 26, 2024
People with unmedicated mental illness are less likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19, finds study
Vaccination coverage for COVID-19 is high in both people with and without mental illness, according to a large multinational study led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and published in Nature Communications. However, ...
Sep 26, 2024
MMR vaccine remains best protection against measles, but study suggests level of protection decreases slightly over time
Most measles cases in England are among unvaccinated individuals. But, between 2011 and 2019, the proportion of measles cases in adults who received two doses of the MMR vaccine in England increased from 1.9% (20/1,064) to ...
Sep 26, 2024
Study reveals cost and perceived difficulty keep men from getting mpox vaccine
Several factors are known to influence vaccination rates. Among these are perceptions about the severity of and likelihood of contracting a disease, views on the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and real and perceived barriers ...
Sep 26, 2024
Campylobacter jejuni-specific antibody gives hope to vaccine development
Bacterial infections resulting in enteritis, and sometimes extra-intestinal infections such as sepsis, continue to be a global health concern. A leading cause of diarrheal and extra-intestinal infectious mortality among children ...
Sep 25, 2024
Older people should take a new vaccine to protect them against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
Older people should take a new vaccine to protect them against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), according to new research from the University of Aberdeen and the MRC-University of Glasgow Center for Virus Research.
Sep 25, 2024
It's time to roll up sleeves for new COVID, flu shots
Fall means it's time for just about everybody to get up to date on their flu and COVID-19 vaccines—and a lot of older adults also need protection against another risky winter virus, RSV.
Sep 25, 2024
What is whooping cough?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, are on the rise. The U.S. is beginning to return to the level of cases reported before the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC says ...
Sep 25, 2024
Researchers share challenges, potential hope for discussing COVID-19 vaccines with hesitant patients
As the updated COVID-19 vaccine becomes available this fall, a study published by UMass Chan Medical School researchers on primary care physicians' experience with vaccine-hesitant patients may shed light on the challenges ...
Sep 25, 2024
Most Americans won't get vaccinated as flu, COVID season looms: Survey
Most Americans don't plan to get vaccinated against the flu or COVID-19 this season, a new survey has found.
Sep 25, 2024
US to donate 1 mn mpox vaccines to Africa: Biden
The United States plans to donate one million doses of the mpox vaccine to African nations facing an epidemic of the virus, President Joe Biden said Tuesday.
Sep 24, 2024
Researchers 'turbocharge' vaccine delivery by jolting 'bystander' immune cells into action in animal models
Monash University researchers have developed a new technique to boost the effectiveness of both traditional and mRNA-based vaccines in animal models.
Sep 23, 2024
New COVID-19 XEC variant circulating just before fall
A new COVID-19 variant, XEC, has arrived just before fall.
Sep 23, 2024
COVID-19 hits older adults hardest; which ones want the updated vaccine?
The newly updated COVID-19 vaccine just arrived in pharmacies and clinics nationwide, and a new poll suggests nearly half of people age 50 and older plan to get it. But some older adults with high risk of severe illness appear ...
Sep 23, 2024
No perinatal risks seen with influenza vaccination in successive pregnancies
Influenza vaccination in successive pregnancies is not associated with increased risk for prespecified adverse perinatal outcomes, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 23, 2024
Is it a cold, flu or COVID? An expert helps you sort it out
It's that time of year when respiratory viruses start to circulate widely, but how can you tell the difference between the symptoms of a cold, the flu and COVID?
Sep 22, 2024
Niger latest African country to launch malaria vaccine
Niger has become the latest West African country to roll out malaria vaccines to try to stifle the potentially deadly disease, an official source told AFP on Friday.
Sep 21, 2024
Researchers determine a two-dose schedule could make HIV vaccines more effective
One major reason why it has been difficult to develop an effective HIV vaccine is that the virus mutates very rapidly, allowing it to evade the antibody response generated by vaccines.
Sep 20, 2024
FDA approves first flu vaccine that can be self-administered at home
The days of waiting for a flu shot at your doctor's office or local pharmacy may be over: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved FluMist nasal spray as the first influenza vaccine that can be self-administered ...
Sep 20, 2024
