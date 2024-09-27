Dentistry news

Bacteria involved in gum disease linked to increased risk of head and neck cancer
More than a dozen bacterial species among the hundreds that live in people's mouths have been linked to a collective 50% increased chance of developing head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), a new study shows. Some ...
Sep 26, 2024
Yes, you do need to clean your tongue. Here's how and why
Has your doctor asked you to stick out your tongue and say "aaah"? While the GP assesses your throat, they're also checking out your tongue, which can reveal a lot about your health.
Sep 19, 2024
Reviews shows tooth decay still plagues California kids nearly a decade after Medi-Cal promised change
Eight years after an independent state watchdog agency harshly criticized the state for failing to provide dental care to low-income children, California has failed to remedy the problem or fully implement the commission's ...
Sep 18, 2024
Research reveals that intensive treatment for diabetes can reduces gum disease inflammation
While the link between diabetes and periodontal disease is known, the impact of diabetes treatment on periodontal health is less well understood. Research published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism demonstrates that periodontal ...
Sep 17, 2024
Engineers' invention improves dental safety
UIC Distinguished Professor Alexander Yarin and a team of researchers at UIC invented a product that helped the dental industry and made it safer.
Sep 16, 2024
Menopause can bring on dental problems, but you can protect your mouth
Hot flashes and night sweats are among the most infamous menopause maladies. But you might want to pay attention to your teeth and gums, too.
Sep 16, 2024
Government urged to expand sugar tax, ban energy drinks to tackle children's tooth decay crisis
Banning the sale of energy drinks to under 16s, expanding sugar taxes and rolling out a toothbrushing program are among a series of proposals in a new report urging the government to tackle England's oral health crisis in ...
Sep 16, 2024
Collaboration leads to culturally safe oral health care
A new collaborative project has highlighted the importance of accessible and culturally safe health care for First Nations people.
Sep 11, 2024
Individuals with complications of diabetes are at higher risk of gum disease, Danish study finds
Gum disease is more common in individuals with microvascular complications of diabetes, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Madrid, Spain (9-13 ...
Sep 10, 2024
Altered blood markers detected in individuals with periodontitis
Individuals with periodontitis have altered concentrations of various proteins in their blood, according to a new study from Umeå University, Sweden. These findings pave the way for research into biomarkers for periodontitis ...
Sep 6, 2024
Shedding light on how oral bacteria can aggravate rheumatoid arthritis
Periodontal disease, which affects the gums and tissues that surround the teeth, is one of the most prevalent dental conditions worldwide. Most often caused by the formation and accumulation of bacterial biofilm around the ...
Sep 5, 2024
First narrow-spectrum antibiotic successfully eliminates Fusobacterium nucleatum, a gum disease pathogen
In a study published in the Journal of Oral Microbiology, ADA Forsyth scientists found that FP 100 (Hygromycin A), a first-in-class, small molecule, narrow-spectrum antibiotic, successfully eradicates Fusobacterium nucleatum ...
Sep 4, 2024
From cavities to sleep apnea: Dentists can assume new role in saving lives
A patient dozes off in a dental chair despite the anxiety of an impending procedure. A seemingly unremarkable act, but—for dentists versed in the latest sleep research—this red flag hints at a life-threatening condition.
Sep 3, 2024
Protecting teeth with fruit: Antimicrobial effects found in biomass compounds
Periodontal disease is an inflammatory disease caused by a periodontal pathogenic bacteria infection that affects oral and internal health. Good oral care is essential for prevention, but most over-the-counter oral hygiene ...
Aug 28, 2024
Study finds females have lower salivary flow than males before and after radiation therapy for head, neck cancer
Reduced salivary flow, or hyposalivation, can cause an increased risk for tooth decay and other mouth conditions. Measuring salivary flow is important to guide risk assessment and management strategies when treating patients ...
Aug 27, 2024
Medi-Cal's dental care gap: Getting a tooth pulled is easy—much harder to get an implant
When Bobby Moske went to a community clinic a few years ago with a toothache, he couldn't find a dentist in Marin County willing to take Medicaid to do a root canal.
Aug 21, 2024
Why back to school should include a dental checkup
As kids head back to school this fall, there is probably one item many parents haven't thought to put on the to-do list: dental checkups.
Aug 19, 2024
TikTok craze 'extra hard' gum won't chisel your jawline—it might even hurt you
"Extra-hard" chewing gum is being touted on social media as a means of developing a chiseled jawline. This sort of gum is promoted as a gym for "facial fitness," toning and tightening the muscles around the jaw.
Aug 12, 2024
Dissolvable microneedle patch enables periodontal tissue regeneration
Periodontitis is initiated by dysbiosis of the oral microbiome. Pathogenic bacteria elicit ineffective immune responses, which damage surrounding tissues and lead to chronic inflammation. Although current treatments typically ...
Aug 8, 2024
Study pinpoints high-need areas for oral health services in New York
Oral health plays a critical role in a person's overall health and well-being, yet many New Yorkers face limited access to the oral health services they need. Identifying where these needs are most acute can help guide resource ...
Aug 6, 2024
Mouth and dental care for people with dementia often overlooked, study finds
An England-wide study has found the health of people's mouths and teeth is often overlooked by home care services.
Aug 2, 2024
Oil pulling for oral health: To swish or not to swish?
After scrolling social media, you might be tempted to ditch your typical oral care regimen in favor of melted coconut oil, or other similar oils, for a practice known as oil pulling. A method of traditional Ayurvedic medicine ...
Aug 1, 2024
Oral and maxillofacial surgery studies reveal dental anxiety linked with adverse childhood experiences
Dental anxiety is a widespread issue that affects countless people globally, causing them to avoid dental care and suffer from poor oral health. A study by the Division of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (OMFS), Faculty of ...
Jul 30, 2024
