Medications news

Clinical trial: Addition of atezolizumab to standard care does not improve limited-stage small cell lung cancer survival
The addition of the cancer immunotherapy drug atezolizumab to the standard of care concurrent chemoradiation (cCRT) did not improve overall survival for patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC) in the ...
4 hours ago
Event-free survival extended with long-term finerenone in heart failure
Long-term treatment with finerenone is estimated to extend event-free survival among people with heart failure with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, according to a brief report published online Sept. 27 in JAMA ...
4 hours ago
American Academy of Pediatrics releases clinical practice guideline for opioid prescriptions
The American Academy of Pediatrics has published its first clinical guideline for pediatricians on prescribing opioids, including explicit instructions on how and when to prescribe these medications for pain while reducing ...
21 hours ago
New drug for people with schizophrenia has experts excited
Experts expressed enthusiasm Friday after US health regulators approved the first new form of treatment for schizophrenia in decades.
Sep 28, 2024
Two studies find SARS-CoV-2 virus becoming resistant to antiviral drugs used to treat patients
Two studies have found that the virus that causes COVID-19 is becoming resistant to two drugs used to treat patients with infections.
Sep 27, 2024 report
Commonly used drug could transform treatment of rare muscle disorder
Lamotrigine, a drug commonly used to treat epilepsy and certain mood disorders, has been shown to be an excellent treatment option for a rare genetic neuromuscular disease known as non-dystrophic myotonia, in a world-first ...
Sep 27, 2024
Mathematical model identifies effective drug combinations for non-small-cell lung cancer
Houston Methodist researchers have developed an advanced mathematical model that predicts how novel treatment combinations could significantly extend progression-free survival for patients with non-small-cell lung cancer ...
Sep 27, 2024
Ziresovir reduces signs, symptoms of bronchiolitis in babies with RSV
For infants and young children hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection, ziresovir reduces signs and symptoms of bronchiolitis, according to a study published in the Sept. 26 issue of the New England ...
Sep 27, 2024
Esketamine shows promise for treatment-resistant depression
An estimated one-third of patients with major depressive disorder have treatment-resistant depression (TRD), characterized by an inadequate response to two or more oral antidepressants (OADs).
Sep 27, 2024
Childhood opioid prescription rates vary by patient's background, research finds
Children born to greater socioeconomic backgrounds are significantly more likely to be prescribed opioids, according to research presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2024 National Conference & Exhibition at ...
Sep 27, 2024
Synthetic compound shows promise against drug-sensitive, drug-resistant strains of human malaria parasites
In 2022, nearly 619,000 global deaths due to malaria were caused by Plasmodium falciparum, the most virulent, prevalent, and deadly human malaria parasite. For decades, the parasite's resistance to all antimalarial drugs ...
Sep 26, 2024
FDA approves injectable Ocrevus Zunovo for relapsing, progressive multiple sclerosis
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Ocrevus Zunovo (ocrelizumab and hyaluronidase-ocsq) as the first and only twice-a-year, 10-minute subcutaneous injection for people with relapsing and progressive multiple ...
Sep 26, 2024
EU watchdog puts sickle cell disease drug on ice
The EU's drug watchdog Thursday called for the suspension of approval for Pfizer's medicine to treat sickle cell disease, saying doctors should stop using the drug.
Sep 26, 2024
An oral weight loss pill has just passed early trials with promising results—here's how it works
The arrival of GLP-1 analog drugs (such as Wegovy) marked a huge shift in the weight-loss drug market. These drugs have been shown to lead to significant weight loss in users—as much as 15% or more of their body weight ...
Sep 26, 2024
FDA approves Bimzelx for three new indications
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Bimzelx (bimekizumab-bkzx) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), adults with active nonradiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective ...
Sep 26, 2024
Newly identified 'compound B' holds promise as better immune booster against cancer, chronic diseases
A team of University of Alberta researchers has created a molecular compound that activates the immune system and shows promise for becoming an effective and versatile treatment for cancer and chronic infections.
Sep 26, 2024
Risk of buprenorphine triggering sudden opioid withdrawal is low, researchers find
Buprenorphine, an evidence-based treatment for opioid use disorder, is currently underprescribed because of concerns that it can cause "precipitated withdrawal," in which the first dose causes sudden, intense pain and anxiety ...
Sep 26, 2024
Popular diabetes and weight-loss drug associated with lower opioid overdose risk
Since being deemed a public health emergency in 2017, opioids are responsible for 72% of drug overdose deaths in the United States, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.
Sep 25, 2024
Higher doses of buprenorphine may improve treatment outcomes for people with opioid use disorder
Adults with opioid use disorder who receive a higher daily dose of the opioid addiction treatment medication buprenorphine may have a lower risk of subsequent emergency department visits or use of inpatient services related ...
Sep 25, 2024
Study finds certain multiple sclerosis therapies may not slow disability progression
In people with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), a new study has found no difference in the amount of time before disability worsened between people taking certain medications and those not receiving treatment. ...
Sep 25, 2024
US Congress calls on Novo Nordisk to lower drug prices
The boss of the Danish pharmaceutical giant behind the blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy promised Tuesday to examine lowering their prices in the United States, after coming under pressure from ...
Sep 25, 2024
Researchers publish critical examination of new brain tumor drug
Two researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai recently published their critical evaluation of a new brain tumor medicine in the journal Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology.
Sep 24, 2024
Google trends reveals surge in ADHD medication searches during COVID-19 pandemic
In a study published in Brain Medicine, UCI researchers have uncovered a striking correlation between internet searches for ADHD medications and actual prescription rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. This finding opens up ...
Sep 24, 2024
