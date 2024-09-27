Medications news

Last update:

Event-free survival extended with long-term finerenone in heart failure

Trial supports radiotherapy and cisplatin remaining as the standard of care for p16+ oropharyngeal cancer

The NRG Oncology NRG-HN005 phase II/III clinical trial has not met the non-inferiority criteria to proceed to the phase III portion of the study. The phase II portion of the NRG-HN005 evaluated two experimental treatment ...

4 hours ago

Abortion pills will be controlled substances in Louisiana soon. Doctors have concerns

On Tuesday, Louisiana will become the first state in the U.S. to categorize two widely used abortion pills as "controlled dangerous substances."

9 hours ago

EU watchdog puts sickle cell disease drug on ice

The EU's drug watchdog Thursday called for the suspension of approval for Pfizer's medicine to treat sickle cell disease, saying doctors should stop using the drug.

Sep 26, 2024

FDA approves Bimzelx for three new indications

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Bimzelx (bimekizumab-bkzx) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), adults with active nonradiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective ...

Sep 26, 2024

US Congress calls on Novo Nordisk to lower drug prices

The boss of the Danish pharmaceutical giant behind the blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy promised Tuesday to examine lowering their prices in the United States, after coming under pressure from ...

Sep 25, 2024

