Keeping a longer overnight fast and eating an early breakfast may be associated with a lower body mass index

To keep weight in check, it is not only important to consider what we eat, but also the times at which we eat. According to a study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, there ...

5 hours ago

Research casts new light on effectiveness of weight loss prevention supplement

An ingredient that can be added to food to make it more filling may be less effective at preventing weight gain in young people but could help them build more muscle, new research suggests.

Sep 26, 2024

BMI outside of normal category linked to lower fecundability

For women and men, body mass index (BMI) outside of the normal range is associated with increased time to pregnancy and odds of miscarriage, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in JAMA Network Open.

Sep 25, 2024

Success of meal boxes in treating childhood obesity

Healthy recipes and subsidized meal boxes can go a long way in helping child obesity. These are the findings of a study conducted at the University of Gothenburg. The boxes were approved by the families investigated, and ...

Sep 25, 2024

Severe obesity is on the rise in the US

Obesity is high and holding steady in the U.S., but the proportion of those with severe obesity—especially women—has climbed since a decade ago, according to new government research.

Sep 24, 2024

Guidance provided for management of obesity in kidney disease

In a report issued by the American Society of Nephrology and published online Sept. 18 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, guidance is presented for the management of obesity in persons with kidney disease.

Sep 23, 2024

'Sticky' brain cells may confuse us into eating more

Diseases involving our metabolism—including obesity and type 2 diabetes—affect more than a quarter of the global population and are projected to become the leading cause of death by 2030. With no effective long-term treatments ...

Sep 19, 2024

The winding, fitful path to diabetes drug Ozempic

Half a century of advancements in biomedical science paved the way for today's powerful weight-loss drugs like Ozempic—so what was that journey like for the scientists involved?

Sep 19, 2024

Study shows the brain divides a meal into different phases

The process of food intake appears to be organized at the cellular level like a relay race: during eating, the baton is passed between different teams of neurons until we have consumed the appropriate amount of energy. This ...

Sep 17, 2024

New study links neighborhood food access to child obesity risk

Limited access to healthy foods, resulting from residence in under-resourced neighborhoods, is a critical public health concern. A new study suggests that residing in these areas during pregnancy or early childhood significantly ...

Sep 16, 2024

