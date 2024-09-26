An oral weight loss pill has just passed early trials with promising results—here's how it works
The arrival of GLP-1 analog drugs (such as Wegovy) marked a huge shift in the weight-loss drug market. These drugs have been shown to lead to significant weight loss in users—as much as 15% or more of their body weight ...
Sep 26, 2024
Alarming surge: Global crisis of childhood overweight and obesity
Since 1990, the rise in childhood overweight and obesity has surged across every continent, almost doubling in prevalence. While the United States has the highest prevalence, other nations are not far behind.
Sep 26, 2024
Measure of body roundness may help to predict risk of cardiovascular disease
Having a high body roundness index (BRI) over a 6-year period was associated with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease for adults older than age 45, according to new research published today in the Journal ...
Sep 25, 2024
BMI outside of normal category linked to lower fecundability
For women and men, body mass index (BMI) outside of the normal range is associated with increased time to pregnancy and odds of miscarriage, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 25, 2024
Success of meal boxes in treating childhood obesity
Healthy recipes and subsidized meal boxes can go a long way in helping child obesity. These are the findings of a study conducted at the University of Gothenburg. The boxes were approved by the families investigated, and ...
Sep 25, 2024
Semaglutide improves outcomes for obese patients with common skin condition, new study shows
A pioneering study, presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2024, demonstrates the significant potential of semaglutide in treating hidradenitis suppurative (HS), a common and chronic ...
Sep 25, 2024
Severe obesity is on the rise in the US
Obesity is high and holding steady in the U.S., but the proportion of those with severe obesity—especially women—has climbed since a decade ago, according to new government research.
Sep 24, 2024
Guidance provided for management of obesity in kidney disease
In a report issued by the American Society of Nephrology and published online Sept. 18 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, guidance is presented for the management of obesity in persons with kidney disease.
Sep 23, 2024
New blood test could be an early warning for diabetes in children
A new type of blood test using lipids could make it easier to identify children at risk of complications around obesity including type two diabetes, liver and heart disease, say scientists.
Sep 20, 2024
Study shows bariatric surgery outperforms GLP-1 diabetes drugs for kidney protection
A Cleveland Clinic study showed that in patients with type 2 diabetes, obesity, and chronic kidney disease, bariatric surgery was associated with a significant decrease in the progression of chronic kidney disease compared ...
Sep 20, 2024
'Sticky' brain cells may confuse us into eating more
Diseases involving our metabolism—including obesity and type 2 diabetes—affect more than a quarter of the global population and are projected to become the leading cause of death by 2030. With no effective long-term treatments ...
Sep 19, 2024
The winding, fitful path to diabetes drug Ozempic
Half a century of advancements in biomedical science paved the way for today's powerful weight-loss drugs like Ozempic—so what was that journey like for the scientists involved?
Sep 19, 2024
Excess body weight linked to increased risk for second primary neoplasm
Among cancer survivors, excess body weight is associated with an increased risk for a second primary malignant neoplasm, according to a study published online Sept. 17 in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 19, 2024
Opinion: How we think about 'obesity' and body weight is changing
From doctors' offices to family gatherings, larger-bodied people report being bombarded with unsolicited advice about their eating and exercise habits. The underlying message? They "just need to lose weight" to fix almost ...
Sep 19, 2024
Research assesses impact of weight loss and blood sugar control in type 2 diabetes
A Cleveland Clinic research team has published the first study assessing the independent real-world impacts of weight loss and blood sugar control on clinical outcomes in people with type 2 diabetes treated with antidiabetic ...
Sep 18, 2024
Abnormal electrolyte levels in people with eating disorders may increase risk of death, poor health outcomes
A study published in The Lancet Psychiatry found that 32% of individuals with an eating disorder had abnormal electrolyte levels, which were associated with a higher risk of death from any cause. The article is titled "Adverse ...
Sep 17, 2024
Study shows the brain divides a meal into different phases
The process of food intake appears to be organized at the cellular level like a relay race: during eating, the baton is passed between different teams of neurons until we have consumed the appropriate amount of energy. This ...
Sep 17, 2024
High BMI during childhood linked to increased risk of schizophrenia in adulthood
A small team of medical researchers and disease management specialists in China has found a link between childhood obesity and adult schizophrenia. In their study published in the journal Science Advances, the group analyzed ...
Sep 17, 2024
Survey shows 25% of adults consider weight loss drug use without prescription
Injectable weight loss drugs are popular right now but can be hard to get because they are in short supply or too expensive without insurance. The result is that some people are skipping the doctor's office and reaching out ...
Sep 17, 2024
I think my child's weight is affecting their health. How can I best support them?
Weight fluctuation and change in body composition with growth is a normal part of development. Apart from the first year of life, teenage years experience the most rapid increase in growth and development.
Sep 17, 2024
New study links neighborhood food access to child obesity risk
Limited access to healthy foods, resulting from residence in under-resourced neighborhoods, is a critical public health concern. A new study suggests that residing in these areas during pregnancy or early childhood significantly ...
Sep 16, 2024
What is 'health at every size' lifestyle counseling? How does it compare with weight-focused treatments?
Health at every size (or HAES) is a lifestyle counseling approach that promotes mindful eating and lifestyle behaviors to pursue health and wellness, without focusing on weight loss. Weight loss is seen as a beneficial side ...
Sep 16, 2024
Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus: Are we losing sight of overall health? Here's what the science says
The craze for new drugs in the GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide 1) and GIP (Gastric inhibitory polypeptide) analog class, better known under the trade names Ozempic and Wegovy, is remarkable, but it's not totally unprecedented ...
Sep 14, 2024
