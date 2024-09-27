Cognitive behavioral therapy program aids insomnia in breast cancer survivors
An in-home, voice-activated cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) program improves insomnia symptoms among breast cancer survivors, according to a study published online Sept. 24 in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 27, 2024
Circadian lighting boosts sleep and performance for night shift workers
The use of circadian-informed lighting, where artificial lighting is synchronized to the natural biological rhythms or a person's "body-clock," significantly improves quality of sleep and work performance for night shift ...
Sep 26, 2024
Headband helps people fall asleep by aligning audio signals with brainwaves
Do you ever toss and turn in bed after a long day, wishing you could just program your brain to turn off and get some sleep? That may sound like science fiction, but that's the goal of the startup Elemind, which is using ...
Sep 26, 2024
Study shows aircraft noise disrupts sleep-wake cycles
Noise from aircraft at night is linked with disturbed sleep quality and sleep-wake cycle, a new study using movement trackers has shown.
Sep 25, 2024
Online microaggressions linked to poor sleep quality for Black women
A new study finds that microaggressions aimed at Black women online appear to harm the health of other Black women who see those microaggressions—even though the microaggressions are not aimed at them personally. Specifically, ...
Sep 25, 2024
Obstructive sleep apnea may increase risk of abdominal aortic aneurysms
Obstructive sleep apnea may be a risk factor for developing abdominal aortic aneurysms, according to researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and NextGen Precision Health. "Chronic Intermittent Hypoxia ...
Sep 25, 2024
Insomnia in sleep apnea patients can be managed with cognitive behavioral therapy and exercise training, finds study
Chronic insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are each keeping about 10% of the general population from getting a restful night's sleep. When combined, they create a condition known as comorbid chronic insomnia and OSA ...
Sep 24, 2024
Kicking a sleeping pill habit is possible for seniors with a simple intervention, study shows
A new study by researchers from Dalhousie has shown that seniors taking sleeping pills can significantly reduce their dependence on the medications and improve their sleep with a simple intervention that is safer and more ...
Sep 19, 2024
Researcher advocates for sleep education as personal and professional development for social work students
As a mental health professional, Christine Spadola has seen the power of sleep firsthand.
Sep 18, 2024
Sleep problems in preteens increase risk of suicidal thoughts two years later, study finds
A new study involving Colorado researchers found that sleep problems among preteens increase their risk of suicidal thoughts two years later, though the researchers urged parents not to panic.
Sep 17, 2024
Positive airway pressure use tied to lower cardiovascular events
Positive airway pressure (PAP) utilization is associated with lower all-cause mortality and major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) incidence in older adults with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published ...
Sep 17, 2024
Scientists mix sky's splendid hues to reset circadian clocks
Those mesmerizing blue and orange hues in the sky at the start and end of a sunny day might have an essential role in setting humans' internal clocks.
Sep 16, 2024
Can having a stroke change your sleep?
People who have had a stroke may be more likely to sleep too much or too little compared to those without prior stroke, according to a study published in the September 11, 2024, online issue of Neurology. The study does not ...
Sep 11, 2024
Study finds brain waves can be manipulated during REM sleep
Brain waves can be manipulated while in rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, a sleep stage associated with memory and cognition, a new study from the University of Surrey finds. Novel technology, using sound stimulation, allows ...
Sep 11, 2024
No-sleep challenge: The dangers of sleep deprivation
Most of us will be all too familiar with that dopey, groggy feeling of being tired after a restless night. Some social media users have taken tiredness to the extreme, however, by taking part in what they call a "no-sleep ...
Sep 11, 2024
Drug treatment shows promise for dangerous snoring condition, obstructive sleep apnea
Patients taking sulthiame, a drug currently in use for epilepsy, experienced a reduction in their symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to results of a clinical trial presented at the European Respiratory Society ...
Sep 10, 2024
'Mouth taping' not the answer for better sleep—'I do not recommend that practice at all,' says medical expert
Sleep experts will discourage looking at social media in bed. And now that one platform appears to be perpetuating a trend of taping your mouth shut before you go to sleep, some might discourage looking at social media at ...
Sep 6, 2024
Research team investigates the relationship between cannabis use, sleep and memory
The growing legal use of recreational and medical cannabis has generated an increased concern for potential side effects from long-term use, particularly regarding problems with memory and sleep. Until now, the effect of ...
Sep 5, 2024
Research shows regular mobile phone is associated with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases
A new study has found that regular mobile phone use was positively associated with incident cardiovascular disease risk, especially in current smokers and individuals with diabetes. In addition, this association was partly ...
Sep 4, 2024
From cavities to sleep apnea: Dentists can assume new role in saving lives
A patient dozes off in a dental chair despite the anxiety of an impending procedure. A seemingly unremarkable act, but—for dentists versed in the latest sleep research—this red flag hints at a life-threatening condition.
Sep 3, 2024
Keep devices out of bed for better sleep, says study
Despite what we've been led to believe, the timing of evening screen use, rather than the activity itself, negatively impacts youth sleep, a University of Otago study has found.
Sep 3, 2024
Dental researchers develop innovative sleep apnea model to find answers to chronic pain
Scientists at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) School of Dentistry have created a first-of-its-kind sleep apnea model for studying chronic pain. A study published in Science ...
Aug 29, 2024
Catching up on sleep on weekends may lower heart disease risk by up to 20%
The demands of the working week, often influenced by school or work schedules, can lead to sleep disruption and deprivation. However, new research presented at ESC Congress 2024 shows that people that "catch up" on their ...
Aug 29, 2024
