Cognitive behavioral therapy program aids insomnia in breast cancer survivors

Immunology

Circadian rhythm disruption linked to lung inflammation

In a study published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, researchers at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center for Sleep, Circadian and Neuroscience research have explored the effects of circadian rhythm disruption ...

Sep 27, 2024

Neuroscience

Synaptic strength found regulate sleep quantity and quality

Sleep deprivation typically results in longer and deeper sleep, thereby maintaining overall sleep quantity and quality through homeostatic regulation. However, the specific mechanisms by which the brain monitors and controls ...

Sep 27, 2024

Psychology & Psychiatry

Online microaggressions linked to poor sleep quality for Black women

A new study finds that microaggressions aimed at Black women online appear to harm the health of other Black women who see those microaggressions—even though the microaggressions are not aimed at them personally. Specifically, ...

Sep 25, 2024

Cardiology

Positive airway pressure use tied to lower cardiovascular events

Positive airway pressure (PAP) utilization is associated with lower all-cause mortality and major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) incidence in older adults with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published ...

Sep 17, 2024

Neuroscience

Can having a stroke change your sleep?

People who have had a stroke may be more likely to sleep too much or too little compared to those without prior stroke, according to a study published in the September 11, 2024, online issue of Neurology. The study does not ...

Sep 11, 2024

Neuroscience

Study finds brain waves can be manipulated during REM sleep

Brain waves can be manipulated while in rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, a sleep stage associated with memory and cognition, a new study from the University of Surrey finds. Novel technology, using sound stimulation, allows ...

Sep 11, 2024

Health

No-sleep challenge: The dangers of sleep deprivation

Most of us will be all too familiar with that dopey, groggy feeling of being tired after a restless night. Some social media users have taken tiredness to the extreme, however, by taking part in what they call a "no-sleep ...

Sep 11, 2024

