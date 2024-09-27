Autophagy pathway in astrocytes raises possibility of Alzheimer's disease treatment
A research team has uncovered a new mechanism involving astrocytes for treating Alzheimer's disease (AD) and proposed a novel therapeutic target.
10 hours ago
Synthetic THC may calm agitation in Alzheimer's patients
A synthetic form of the active ingredient in cannabis helps reduce agitation in people with Alzheimer's, new research shows.
13 hours ago
Study: Excessive prenatal prednisone exposure leads to chondrodysplasia in female offspring, osteoarthritis risk
A research team, delving into the impact of excessive prenatal prednisone exposure (PPE) on fetal development, discovered that PPE leads to chondrodysplasia in female offspring and enhances their susceptibility to osteoarthritis ...
10 hours ago
Dietary compound increases longevity and protects against Alzheimer's disease in experimental models
Researchers from the Color and Food Quality group at the Faculty of Pharmacy (University of Seville), in collaboration with Dr. Marina Ezcurra's group at the University of Kent (U.K.), have shown that the carotenoid phytoene ...
Sep 26, 2024
Questions over safety and effectiveness of new Alzheimer's drug
The safety and effectiveness of donanemab—an Alzheimer's drug recently approved by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA)—is called into question in an investigation published by The BMJ.
Sep 25, 2024
Astrocytes study identifies a new therapeutic target for Alzheimer's disease
Worldwide, at least 50 million people are believed to be living with a form of dementia. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia. It is a progressive and irreversible neurodegenerative disorder that primarily ...
Sep 23, 2024
Study suggests hypertensive people can lower risk of developing dementia by drinking coffee regularly
A team of public health researchers at Ningxia Medical University, in China, has found, via analysis of health record data, that some regular coffee drinkers with high blood pressure may have a lower risk of developing dementia ...
Sep 20, 2024 report
Revolution or mirage? Controversy surrounds new Alzheimer's drugs
Two new drugs, the first capable of slowing down the debilitating progression of Alzheimer's disease, have become embroiled in one of the biggest medical controversies in recent years.
Sep 20, 2024
Flavonoid consumption may reduce the risk of dementia, new study shows
New research has found that those who consume more foods rich in flavonoids, such as berries, tea, red wine and dark chocolate, could lower their risk of dementia.
Sep 19, 2024
Immune cells linked to blood vessel damage and neurodegeneration
A new study helps explain why having ApoE4—the gene variant most closely linked to Alzheimer's disease—increases the risk of neurodegeneration and white matter damage.
Sep 19, 2024
Fictional storytelling can improve the lives of people living with dementia
Creative expression interventions, such as fictional storytelling, could improve the lives of people living with dementia, according to research from the University of Surrey.
Sep 19, 2024
Understanding changes in pre-clinical Alzheimer's disease: Study finds two proteins impact brain activity differently
Amyloid-beta and tau proteins have long been associated with Alzheimer's disease. The pathological buildup of these proteins leads to cognitive decline in people with the disease. How it does that, though, remains poorly ...
Sep 18, 2024
Master copper regulator discovery may offer Alzheimer's clues
New therapeutic opportunities often emerge from research on simple organisms. For instance, the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier, Ph.D., and Jennifer Doudna, Ph.D., for their CRISPR-based DNA ...
Sep 18, 2024
Some diabetes drugs tied to lower risk of dementia, Parkinson's disease
A class of drugs for diabetes may be associated with a lower risk of dementia and Parkinson's disease, according to a study published in the September 18, 2024, online issue of Neurology.
Sep 18, 2024
New research finds higher levels of leptin indicate brain protection against late-life dementia
New research is more closely linking obesity to dementia. Higher levels of leptin, a hormone that helps maintain normal body weight, is associated with better signal-transmitting brain white matter in middle-aged adults, ...
Sep 18, 2024
Preparing for widespread use of biomarkers to diagnose Alzheimer's disease
For years, many people with Alzheimer's disease have been diagnosed clinically and confirmed at autopsy. Now Alzheimer's disease pathology can be identified with relatively high accuracy via a blood test that has the potential ...
Sep 18, 2024
New Alzheimer's studies reveal disease biology, risk for progression and the potential for a novel blood test
The failure to diagnose Alzheimer's disease—the most common form of dementia in the elderly—at an early stage of molecular pathology is considered a major reason that treatments fail in clinical trials. Previous research ...
Sep 18, 2024
Bridging gaps: Researchers apply cancer insights to advance Alzheimer's therapies
In the ever-evolving field of Alzheimer's disease research, the development of disease-modifying therapies has sparked both excitement and debate. While these therapies represent a promising shift in the treatment landscape, ...
Sep 18, 2024
Evidence of inverse relationship between incidence of Alzheimer's disease and colorectal cancer
A team of epidemiologists at the First Hospital of Hebei Medical University, in China, has shown experimental evidence of an inverse relationship between incidences of Alzheimer's disease and colorectal cancer.
Sep 17, 2024 report
Research team finds genetic risk-factor overlap between Alzheimer's disease, and all-cause and vascular dementias
In landmark research, scientists at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) have reported the largest-ever genome-wide association study of dementia from all causes, revealing ...
Sep 17, 2024
Brain vasculature changes important for predicting cognitive impairment
University of Oklahoma researchers have recently published a study showing that several measurements of the brain, including blood flow and the brain's ability to compensate for the lack of it, are better predictors of mild ...
Sep 17, 2024
The impact of mild cognitive impairment and dementia on social skills
Research using participants from one of Australia's largest and longest running studies of aging has looked at the impact of mild cognitive impairment and dementia on a person's ability to interact in social contexts.
Sep 16, 2024
New figures indicate substantially higher future need for palliative care among people living with dementia
A new Research Letter published in Palliative Medicine estimates that the palliative care needs of people living with dementia in England and Wales will be much higher by 2040 than previous projections have indicated.
Sep 16, 2024
