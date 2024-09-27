Last update:

Genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger brain inflammation in females, preclinical study finds

Genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger brain inflammation in females, preclinical study finds

Weill Cornell Medicine investigators have found that two genetic variants that confer high risk of Alzheimer's disease (AD) together trigger a harmful inflammatory response in the brain's immune cells, particularly in females, ...

5 hours ago

Study finds older adults who experience a fall are at increased risk of dementia

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, have published results showing that among older adults who sustained a traumatic injury, those who experienced ...

10 hours ago

Master copper regulator discovery may offer Alzheimer's clues

New therapeutic opportunities often emerge from research on simple organisms. For instance, the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier, Ph.D., and Jennifer Doudna, Ph.D., for their CRISPR-based DNA ...

Sep 18, 2024

