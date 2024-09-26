Arthritis & Rheumatism

Systemic sclerosis research finds protein TLR8 influences the production of disease-related cytokines
Systemic sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that primarily causes inflammation of the skin, as well as internal organs such as the lungs and heart. It is considered a rare disease, and little is yet known about its development ...
Sep 23, 2024
New study shows durability of minimally invasive procedure to combat knee pain
A new study shows that a minimally invasive treatment for osteoarthritis (OA) in the knees may have a lasting benefit of at least 2 years.
Sep 23, 2024
Arthritis can flare up in colder weather: Tips to easing the pan
An arthritis sufferer's joints start to get ornery when the weather turns colder, getting stiff and achy as the mercury drops.
Sep 20, 2024
Signs of arthritis found in one in four psoriasis patients, new study reveals
One in four participants in a European wide study aimed at detecting early signs of psoriasis showed signs of possible arthritis.
Sep 13, 2024
New technology holistically images deep living tissue for the first time
A new device that uses light to non-destructively image tissue could revolutionize cartilage and tissue transplant surgery, laying the groundwork for osteoarthritis treatment.
Sep 10, 2024
Study shows AFL players' hip issues begin in early career
Researchers from La Trobe University studied 58 pain-free male Australian Football League (AFL) draftees, finding that nearly half showed hip joint changes on Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and 20% had a particular hip ...
Sep 10, 2024
Lung complications + rheumatoid arthritis increase risk for lung cancer
The risk for lung cancer is high in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and pulmonary complications, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in Modern Rheumatology.
Sep 8, 2024
Antibody targeting CD38 enzyme shows positive impact in treating systemic sclerosis
Scleroderma is a chronic autoimmune disease of women. Over time, people living with scleroderma develop progressive and irreversible scarring. Scarring, called fibrosis, affects the lungs, heart and kidneys, leading to poor ...
Sep 6, 2024
Study uncovers key factors in myositis-induced muscle weakness
A study has shed new light on the mechanisms behind idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (myositis), a group of systemic autoimmune disorders known for causing severe muscle weakness, fatigue, and increased mortality.
Sep 6, 2024
Shedding light on how oral bacteria can aggravate rheumatoid arthritis
Periodontal disease, which affects the gums and tissues that surround the teeth, is one of the most prevalent dental conditions worldwide. Most often caused by the formation and accumulation of bacterial biofilm around the ...
Sep 5, 2024
Causal link seen for high ferritin, serum iron with lower risk for rheumatoid arthritis
Genetic predisposition to high ferritin and serum iron status is associated with a lower risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Aug. 29 in Global Medical Genetics.
Sep 5, 2024
Researchers advocate for tissue-engineering approach for arthritis relief
Various forms of arthritis afflict nearly 600 million people worldwide and add $16.5 billion to the United States' health care bill, yet there are few engineered cartilage tissue therapies available to sufferers.
Sep 4, 2024
Hydrogel developed for use in slowing or stopping early stages of osteoarthritis
A team of material engineers and orthopedic specialists affiliated with several institutions in China has developed a hydrogel for slowing or stopping the progression of osteoarthritis. Their research is published in the ...
Sep 3, 2024 report
High-intensity interval training, strength exercise beneficial in RA
For patients with rheumatoid arthritis, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and strength exercise are beneficial for cardiovascular health, physical fitness, and overall health, according to a study published online Aug. ...
Sep 3, 2024
Uncovering the cause of regulatory T cell dysfunction in elderly-onset rheumatoid arthritis
Researchers at Tsukuba University have discovered that the increase in regulatory T (Treg) cells, which typically suppress immune responses, does not adequately control elderly-onset rheumatoid arthritis. In the arthritic ...
Aug 30, 2024
Machine learning helps identify rheumatoid arthritis subtypes
A machine-learning tool created by Weill Cornell Medicine and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) investigators can help distinguish subtypes of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which may help scientists find ways to improve care ...
Aug 29, 2024
AI-powered, big data research enhances understanding of systemic vasculitis
Researchers from the School of Medicine and the ADAPT Centre at the School of Computer Science and Statistics at Trinity College Dublin have made a significant breakthrough in vasculitis research, in collaboration with researchers ...
Aug 27, 2024
Do you have knee pain from osteoarthritis? You might not need surgery. Here's what to try instead
Most people with knee osteoarthritis can control their pain and improve their mobility without surgery, according to updated treatment guidelines from the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care.
Aug 20, 2024
Surprising mechanism of lupus kidney damage identified
A Berlin-led research team has uncovered critical regulators of severe kidney damage in patients with lupus, an autoimmune disorder affecting an estimated five million people worldwide, most of whom are young women. A small, ...
Aug 14, 2024
Gastroesophageal reflux disease tied to increased risk for rheumatoid arthritis
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) increases the risk for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Aug. 1 in Scientific Reports.
Aug 14, 2024
No, your aches and pains don't get worse in the cold. So why do we think they do?
It's cold and wet outside. As you get out of bed, you can feel it in your bones. Your right knee is flaring up again. That'll make it harder for you to walk the dog or go to the gym. You think it must be because of the weather.
Aug 14, 2024
Causal relationship seen for rheumatoid arthritis and adverse pregnancy outcomes
There is a positive causal association for rheumatoid arthritis and adverse pregnancy outcomes (APOs), according to a study published online July 31 in BMC Pregnancy & Childbirth.
Aug 12, 2024
Rheumatoid arthritis tied to higher risk for lung cancer
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is associated with a significantly increased risk for lung cancer, according to a study published online July 28 in Arthritis & Rheumatology.
Aug 12, 2024
