Arthritis & Rheumatism

Study offers potential for early diagnosis and therapeutic intervention for rheumatoid arthritis

Currently, there are no cures for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which affects 40,000 people in Ireland. The disease costs an estimated $22,000 per patient, per year with an overall cost to the health system of ~$608 million. ...

Sep 26, 2024

AI chatbots rival doctors in accuracy for back pain advice, study finds

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence chatbots, such as ChatGPT, may be almost as effective as consulting a doctor for advice on low back pain.

Sep 24, 2024

Study shows AFL players' hip issues begin in early career

Researchers from La Trobe University studied 58 pain-free male Australian Football League (AFL) draftees, finding that nearly half showed hip joint changes on Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and 20% had a particular hip ...

Sep 10, 2024

Study uncovers key factors in myositis-induced muscle weakness

A study has shed new light on the mechanisms behind idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (myositis), a group of systemic autoimmune disorders known for causing severe muscle weakness, fatigue, and increased mortality.

Sep 6, 2024

Machine learning helps identify rheumatoid arthritis subtypes

A machine-learning tool created by Weill Cornell Medicine and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) investigators can help distinguish subtypes of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which may help scientists find ways to improve care ...

Aug 29, 2024

Surprising mechanism of lupus kidney damage identified

A Berlin-led research team has uncovered critical regulators of severe kidney damage in patients with lupus, an autoimmune disorder affecting an estimated five million people worldwide, most of whom are young women. A small, ...

Aug 14, 2024

