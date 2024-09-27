Last update:

Genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger brain inflammation in females, preclinical study finds

Genetics news

Genetics

Genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger brain inflammation in females, preclinical study finds

Weill Cornell Medicine investigators have found that two genetic variants that confer high risk of Alzheimer's disease (AD) together trigger a harmful inflammatory response in the brain's immune cells, particularly in females, ...

5 hours ago

0

7

Genetics

AI promises to ramp up PCR tests for faster DNA diagnostics and forensics

Promising new inroads into critical DNA testing has been forecast by Flinders University experts who have applied machine learning to DNA profiling.

8 hours ago

0

0

Genetics

Genetic link between bipolar disorder and epilepsy unveiled

A team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences has uncovered compelling evidence of a genetic link between bipolar disorder type I (BD-I) and epilepsy, potentially transforming our understanding of these complex ...

9 hours ago

0

1
Oncology & Cancer

Prostate cancer: Family history, genetics and your risk

If you've been diagnosed with prostate cancer, exploring what may have contributed to your cancer might not be at the top of your list. However, learning about your family history and the genetic characteristics of your prostate ...

12 hours ago

0

3
Oncology & Cancer

Genetic mutations in HRAS, KRAS genes linked to childhood cancers

Hereditary changes in genes are often the cause of rare diseases. For example, disease-causing gene variants (PVs) in the HRAS gene cause Costello syndrome and PVs in the KRAS gene cause Noonan syndrome and cardio-facio-cutaneous ...

Sep 26, 2024

0

1

Analysis calculates $725M in economic potential from expanded cancer treatment access

4 hours ago

Researchers discover mechanism driving immune perturbations after severe infections

4 hours ago

Spinal cord organoids could unlock safer treatment for pregnant women with epilepsy

4 hours ago

Immunotherapy for gum disease? Study in mice shows promise

6 hours ago

COVID-induced immune memory could protect against severe cases of flu, mouse study suggests

5 hours ago

Research suggests myelin fatty acid metabolism could serve as an energy reserve for the central nervous system

11 hours ago

New brain-mapping tool may be the 'START' of next-generation therapeutics

6 hours ago

Ultrasound test detects 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women

2 hours ago

Conversion practice linked to greater risk of mental health symptoms, US surveys of LGBTQ+ people suggest

2 hours ago

Cohort study sheds light on why the flu vaccine is less effective in older people

8 hours ago

New drug combination shows promise for small cell lung cancer

4 hours ago

Early adversity, maternal depression linked to teen mental health risk

4 hours ago

Circular peptides in violets may aid in the fight against glioblastoma

5 hours ago

Patient with type 1 diabetes functionally cured using stem cell injections

12 hours ago

AI 'liquid biopsies' using cell-free DNA, protein biomarkers, could aid early detection of ovarian cancer

10 hours ago

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease

10 hours ago

AI-powered apps show potential for detecting depression through eye snapshots

5 hours ago

Certain immune cells play an important role in the early stages of multiple sclerosis, twin study shows

10 hours ago

Improving next-generation cancer treatments with cryoimmunotherapy

11 hours ago

How pronouns are processed in the memory-region of the human brain

11 hours ago
More News