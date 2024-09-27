Addiction news

Ketamine: What to know about the UK's growing drug problem
There is growing awareness of the problems caused by the use of a fast-acting drug called ketamine. Often referred to as K or ket, it was made a class B drug in the UK in 2014 and is illegal to buy or sell. Possessing the ...
Sep 29, 2024
0
0
Substance abuse researcher discusses teen vaping crisis
Teen vaping has surged to alarming levels, making e-cigarettes the most popular nicotine product among U.S. adolescents. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 4.6% of middle school and 10% of high school ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Will people accept a fentanyl vaccine? Interviews draw thoughtful responses
In 2022, more than 100,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the U.S., according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Roughly three quarters of these deaths involved fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid.
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Naloxone successful in over half of uses in reversing signs of opioid overdose in the prehospital setting
The opioid epidemic is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the United States, and it is increasingly impacting children and teenagers. Naloxone can reverse the effects of opioid overdose and is being used in hospitals ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Study finds opioid poisoning in children increasing alongside adult misuse
The impacts of the ongoing opioid crisis are trickling down to young children, according to research presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2024 National Conference & Exhibition at the Orange County Convention ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Cognitive deficits from meth and PCP use are generated by a common neurotransmitter switch, neurobiologists show
The effects of sustained drug abuse can manifest in many ways. Loss of memory and reduced cognitive functions are some of the effects that can persist for years. Neurobiologists at the University of California San Diego have ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
8
Maternal cannabis use linked to genetic changes in babies
Novel research suggests cannabis use during pregnancy is directly linked to negative impacts on babies' brain development.
Sep 26, 2024
0
1
Risk of buprenorphine triggering sudden opioid withdrawal is low, researchers find
Buprenorphine, an evidence-based treatment for opioid use disorder, is currently underprescribed because of concerns that it can cause "precipitated withdrawal," in which the first dose causes sudden, intense pain and anxiety ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
0
Alarm on nicotine pouch use amid nationwide vape crackdown in Australia
A new survey of young Australians has revealed that an alarming 25% of respondents have used nicotine pouches, raising concerns among public health experts about a new wave of addictive and illegally sold nicotine-based products.
Sep 26, 2024
0
0
Research shows methadone, other substance use disorder treatments in jails reduces recidivism
If you provide methadone treatment or other substance-use disorder treatments in jails, will it reduce people from going back to jail? Several University of New Mexico researchers say yes.
Sep 26, 2024
0
0
Opinion: British Columbia's plan for involuntary addiction treatment is a step back in response to the overdose crisis
British Columbia Premier David Eby recently announced that his government plans to open highly secure facilities where people struggling with mental health, serious brain injuries and severe addictions will receive involuntary ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
0
Popular diabetes and weight-loss drug associated with lower opioid overdose risk
Since being deemed a public health emergency in 2017, opioids are responsible for 72% of drug overdose deaths in the United States, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.
Sep 25, 2024
0
13
Higher doses of buprenorphine may improve treatment outcomes for people with opioid use disorder
Adults with opioid use disorder who receive a higher daily dose of the opioid addiction treatment medication buprenorphine may have a lower risk of subsequent emergency department visits or use of inpatient services related ...
Sep 25, 2024
0
0
Study shows steep rise in GHB-related deaths since 2016
Gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB)-related deaths in Australia have risen sharply in the last decade with use of the "party drug" extending beyond the clubbing scene to a broader population, according to new research from the National ...
Sep 25, 2024
0
0
Interactive tool tracks opioid abuse and dependence state by state
FAIR Health has released the Opioid Tracker, a free, interactive tool tracking opioid abuse and dependence state by state. A brief released simultaneously offers a user's guide to the Opioid Tracker.
Sep 25, 2024
0
0
Study reveals sources of opioid poisoning among children
A dog's pain medication, a grandparent's pill organizer, even a discarded tissue: Rutgers Health research reveals they're all potential sources of opioid poisoning for young children.
Sep 25, 2024
0
0
Addressing alcohol misuse in post-pandemic New York City: A call for comprehensive policy reform
A review conducted by CUNY SPH Ph.D. candidate Thinh Vu highlights the exacerbation of alcohol misuse in New York City due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among minoritized populations who were already facing disproportionate ...
Sep 25, 2024
0
0
Study reveals fewer than half of US jails provide life-saving medications for opioid use disorder
A new look into addiction treatment availability in the U.S. criminal justice system reveals that fewer than half (43.8%) of 1,028 jails surveyed across the nation offered any form of medication for opioid use disorder, and ...
Sep 24, 2024
0
0
Pink cocaine: The party drug cocktail putting a growing number of lives at risk
A synthetic drug cocktail known as pink cocaine, has rapidly become a major concern in Spain, the UK and beyond. Earlier this month, Spanish authorities carried out their largest ever synthetic drug bust, seizing a large ...
Sep 24, 2024
0
2
States, hospital systems try less punitive drug testing of pregnant women and newborns
Some states and hospital systems have updated their policies on drug testing for pregnant women and newborns, aiming to better support patients' treatment and recovery from substance use disorder and combat racial disparities ...
Sep 24, 2024
0
0
Australian research reveals one in six children harmed by alcohol
New research undertaken by La Trobe University's Centre for Alcohol Policy Research shows one in six children (17.1%) have experienced harm from the alcohol use of adults around them, with two-thirds of harm being attributed ...
Sep 24, 2024
0
0
New guideline could enhance treatment access for opioid use disorder in community pharmacies
Pharmacists now have more guidance for combating the opioid crisis and providing treatment to patients, thanks to new national guidelines developed at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy. The Pharmacy Access to ...
Sep 24, 2024
0
1
Mobile-based tool to address heavy drinking in young adults passes pilot phase
Young adults who drink heavily reported that a specific intervention that provides personalized feedback on daily drinking would be beneficial for people who want to reduce their drinking and would encourage self-reflection ...
Sep 23, 2024
0
0