Addiction news

Drug overdose deaths take a growing toll on US children

2% of all children nationwide—had lost a family member to a drug overdose as of 2019, according to a study by researchers at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and Pennsylvania State University. The ...

8 hours ago

Lower attention ability in adolescence predicts substance use in later life

Lower attention ability in adolescence can predict cigarette and cannabis use in young adulthood, according to new research from Trinity College Dublin.

8 hours ago

Ketamine: What to know about the UK's growing drug problem

There is growing awareness of the problems caused by the use of a fast-acting drug called ketamine. Often referred to as K or ket, it was made a class B drug in the UK in 2014 and is illegal to buy or sell. Possessing the ...

Sep 29, 2024

Substance abuse researcher discusses teen vaping crisis

Teen vaping has surged to alarming levels, making e-cigarettes the most popular nicotine product among U.S. adolescents. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 4.6% of middle school and 10% of high school ...

Sep 27, 2024

Study shows steep rise in GHB-related deaths since 2016

Gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB)-related deaths in Australia have risen sharply in the last decade with use of the "party drug" extending beyond the clubbing scene to a broader population, according to new research from the National ...

Sep 25, 2024

