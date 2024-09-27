Sports injuries: How they're treated, and how soon you can safely return to play
A tumble, a tackle: Anything can bring on a sidelining sports injury.
Australian Football League women must 'carb up' to maximize performance, says study
Pasta, breads, rice, and cereals: They're the carb-loaded foods that fuel our bodies for high-intensity exercise and sports. So as the 2024 footy (soccer) season kicks off, making sure AFLW athletes get enough of the good ...
Resiliency and concussion: Why do some athletes develop neurodegeneration and others don't?
Ontario's Minister of Sport, 71-year-old Neil Lumsden, recently announced his decision to donate his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada to support research on brain injuries.
Sep 28, 2024
9
Researchers challenge high-intensity interval training critics
The promotion of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) for public health is a lightning rod for debate, especially from its staunchest critics within the scientific community.
Sep 26, 2024
Is an ankle sprain also a brain injury? How neuroscience is helping athletes, astronauts and 'average Joes'
Have you ever thought of an ankle sprain as a brain injury? Most people probably wouldn't.
Sep 26, 2024
'Weekend warrior' physical activity may help protect against more than 200 diseases
Busy with work and other obligations, some people concentrate their moderate-to-vigorous exercise into one or two days of the week or weekend. A study led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital has found that ...
Sep 26, 2024
Why 4 of 5 Kansas City kids struggle to get enough physical activity
A recent study concluded that Kansas City area kids aren't as active as they should be—and improving that will take some major changes.
Sep 26, 2024
1
Soccer headers briefly slow brain activity, study shows
Using the head to pass, shoot or clear a ball is routine in soccer and does not typically lead to concussions. However, a new study from the University of British Columbia reveals that even mild heading has some measurable ...
Sep 24, 2024
69
Insomnia in sleep apnea patients can be managed with cognitive behavioral therapy and exercise training, finds study
Chronic insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are each keeping about 10% of the general population from getting a restful night's sleep. When combined, they create a condition known as comorbid chronic insomnia and OSA ...
Sep 24, 2024
Skeletal muscle relaxants beneficial for only certain conditions
Long-term use of skeletal muscle relaxants (SMRs) for chronic pain is only effective for certain conditions, such as painful spasms, painful cramps, and neck pain, according to a review published online Sept. 19 in JAMA Network ...
Sep 24, 2024
UBE microdiscectomy beneficial for lumbar disc herniation
For adults with symptomatic lumbar disc herniation, unilateral biportal endoscopic (UBE) microdiscectomy is associated with longer operating times and with lower pain medication consumption in the early postoperative period ...
Sep 24, 2024
Mind games: New study delves into the decision-making of soccer players during a game
With countless factors influencing their in-game actions every second—from the manager's tactics to the pressure of the opposition, and even external elements like the weather or the crowd—how do players process this ...
Sep 24, 2024
Study of former NFL players finds 1 in 3 believe they have chronic traumatic encephalopathy
A new study of nearly 2,000 former NFL players shows that about one-third believe they have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neuropathological condition linked to repeated head trauma that can only be diagnosed through ...
Sep 23, 2024
54
Mental health issues are a common phenomenon in elite sports, Dutch study finds
Nearly three-quarters of Dutch elite athletes and 40% of their coaches report sport-related distress. This is one of the findings from a study conducted by Amsterdam UMC together with NOC*NSF, the organization which represents ...
Sep 23, 2024
New study shows durability of minimally invasive procedure to combat knee pain
A new study shows that a minimally invasive treatment for osteoarthritis (OA) in the knees may have a lasting benefit of at least 2 years.
Sep 23, 2024
Why is pain so exhausting?
One of the most common feelings associated with persisting pain is fatigue and this fatigue can become overwhelming. People with chronic pain can report being drained of energy and motivation to engage with others or the ...
Sep 21, 2024
Are sports stars who are caught using illegal drugs unfairly vilified?
With the Paris Olympics and Paralympics wrapped up, and leading Australian sports codes coming to an end of their 2024 seasons, many athletes will be celebrating well-earned wins and commiserating losses.
Sep 21, 2024
No concussion? A blow to the head can still be dangerous, says study
In a football game, an athlete takes a bad hit to the head. He doesn't feel dazed or confused: he seems to have escaped a concussion. However, despite the lack of concussive symptoms, the impact has disrupted the chemical ...
Sep 20, 2024
Q&A: Exercise gain without pain—well, maybe some soreness
Did the simple act of clicking on this article make your arm ache?
Sep 20, 2024
'Exercise is medicine' for people with Parkinson's
Exercise, whether moderate- or high-intensity, can help ease Parkinson's symptoms, including fatigue, new research shows.
Sep 19, 2024
50 years after the first procedure, Tommy John surgery is more common than ever—especially for young athletes
Tommy John pitched in the big leagues from 1963 to 1989 and won 288 games. Only 25 MLB pitchers have won more.
Sep 19, 2024
First academic study on slap fighting highlights risks to participants' neurological health
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine experts analyzed visible signs of concussion in individuals participating in professional slap fighting competitions and reported the results in a paper published in JAMA Surgery.
Sep 18, 2024
Endurance exercise without weight loss may reduce body fat
Participating in a high volume of exercise over a short period of time, such as cycling hundreds of miles in a few days, could reduce body fat levels without weight loss. The first-of-its-kind study is published ahead of ...
Sep 18, 2024
