Australian Football League women must 'carb up' to maximize performance, says study

Sports medicine & Kinesiology news

Medical research

Scientists recently studied the body of one of the world's strongest men. This is what they found

The development of "superhuman" strength and power has long been admired in many cultures across the world.

10 hours ago

Sports medicine & Kinesiology

New strategy for elite swimmers to avoid shoulder injury

As Australian swimming athletes proved their conviction with terrific success at the Paris 2024 Games, Griffith University researchers have devised a new strategy to help athletes avoid one of the most common injuries in ...

12 hours ago

Neuroscience

Soccer headers briefly slow brain activity, study shows

Using the head to pass, shoot or clear a ball is routine in soccer and does not typically lead to concussions. However, a new study from the University of British Columbia reveals that even mild heading has some measurable ...

Sep 24, 2024

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Skeletal muscle relaxants beneficial for only certain conditions

Long-term use of skeletal muscle relaxants (SMRs) for chronic pain is only effective for certain conditions, such as painful spasms, painful cramps, and neck pain, according to a review published online Sept. 19 in JAMA Network ...

Sep 24, 2024

Surgery

UBE microdiscectomy beneficial for lumbar disc herniation

For adults with symptomatic lumbar disc herniation, unilateral biportal endoscopic (UBE) microdiscectomy is associated with longer operating times and with lower pain medication consumption in the early postoperative period ...

Sep 24, 2024

Sports medicine & Kinesiology

Why is pain so exhausting?

One of the most common feelings associated with persisting pain is fatigue and this fatigue can become overwhelming. People with chronic pain can report being drained of energy and motivation to engage with others or the ...

Sep 21, 2024

Sports medicine & Kinesiology

Endurance exercise without weight loss may reduce body fat

Participating in a high volume of exercise over a short period of time, such as cycling hundreds of miles in a few days, could reduce body fat levels without weight loss. The first-of-its-kind study is published ahead of ...

Sep 18, 2024

