Last update:

AI-powered apps show potential for detecting depression through eye snapshots

Health informatics news

Oncology & Cancer

AI 'liquid biopsies' using cell-free DNA, protein biomarkers, could aid early detection of ovarian cancer

A blood test that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect cancer-related genetic changes and protein biomarkers could help screen women for early signs of ovarian cancer, according to a study by researchers at the Johns ...

10 hours ago

0

16

Psychology & Psychiatry

AI-powered apps show potential for detecting depression through eye snapshots

It has been estimated that nearly 300 million people, or about 4% of the global population, are afflicted by some form of depression. But detecting it can be difficult, particularly when those affected don't (or won't) report ...

5 hours ago

0

45

Radiology & Imaging

Better MRI videos thanks to new machine learning method

Using smartly trained neural networks, researchers at TU Graz have succeeded in generating precise real-time images of the beating heart from just a few MRI measurement data. Other MRI applications can also be accelerated ...

8 hours ago

0

0
Health informatics

AI may enhance patient safety, say researchers

Generative artificial intelligence (genAI) uses hundreds of millions, sometimes billions, of data points to train itself to produce realistic and innovative outputs that can mimic human-created content. Its applications include ...

Sep 26, 2024

0

16
Oncology & Cancer

Saving time with AI-generated treatment plans for breast cancer

Drawing in the organs of individual breast cancer patients and then creating precise radiation plans appears to be faster by using artificial intelligence (AI) models. That way, it remains just as reliable and accurate. It ...

Sep 26, 2024

0

0
Oncology & Cancer

AI could predict breast cancer risk via 'zombie cells'

Women worldwide could see better treatment with new AI technology, which enables better detection of damaged cells and more precisely predicts the risk of getting breast cancer, shows new research from the University of Copenhagen.

Sep 25, 2024

0

15
Health informatics

Q&A: Should we label AI systems like we do prescription drugs?

AI systems are increasingly being deployed in safety-critical health care situations. Yet these models sometimes hallucinate incorrect information, make biased predictions, or fail for unexpected reasons, which could have ...

Sep 24, 2024

0

0
Psychology & Psychiatry

Social media posts may provide early warning of PTSD problems

Scientists have analyzed millions of tweets to identify COVID-19 survivors living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)—demonstrating the effectiveness of using social media data as a tool for early screening and intervention.

Sep 23, 2024

0

29
Parkinson's & Movement disorders

Wearable sensors, machine learning system could pinpoint Parkinson's

Parkinson's comes on slowly, and diagnosing the often-devastating movement disorder, particularly in its early stages, usually entails having patients perform a variety of mobility tasks, observing their walking and movement ...

Sep 23, 2024

0

17
Health informatics

New software guards the public from airborne radiation

A software application developed by Los Alamos National Laboratory makes accurate, actionable information available after an unexpected airborne radiological release to help first responders, policymakers and health professionals ...

Sep 23, 2024

0

28

Analysis calculates $725M in economic potential from expanded cancer treatment access

4 hours ago

Researchers discover mechanism driving immune perturbations after severe infections

4 hours ago

Genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger brain inflammation in females, preclinical study finds

5 hours ago

Spinal cord organoids could unlock safer treatment for pregnant women with epilepsy

4 hours ago

Immunotherapy for gum disease? Study in mice shows promise

6 hours ago

COVID-induced immune memory could protect against severe cases of flu, mouse study suggests

5 hours ago

Research suggests myelin fatty acid metabolism could serve as an energy reserve for the central nervous system

11 hours ago

New brain-mapping tool may be the 'START' of next-generation therapeutics

6 hours ago

Ultrasound test detects 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women

2 hours ago

Conversion practice linked to greater risk of mental health symptoms, US surveys of LGBTQ+ people suggest

2 hours ago

Cohort study sheds light on why the flu vaccine is less effective in older people

8 hours ago

New drug combination shows promise for small cell lung cancer

4 hours ago

Early adversity, maternal depression linked to teen mental health risk

4 hours ago

Circular peptides in violets may aid in the fight against glioblastoma

5 hours ago

Patient with type 1 diabetes functionally cured using stem cell injections

12 hours ago

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease

10 hours ago

Certain immune cells play an important role in the early stages of multiple sclerosis, twin study shows

10 hours ago

Improving next-generation cancer treatments with cryoimmunotherapy

11 hours ago

How pronouns are processed in the memory-region of the human brain

11 hours ago

Inhibiting somatostatin may prevent dangerous blood glucose drops in type 1 diabetes

11 hours ago
More News