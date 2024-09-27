AI promises to ramp up PCR tests for faster DNA diagnostics and forensics
Promising new inroads into critical DNA testing has been forecast by Flinders University experts who have applied machine learning to DNA profiling.
8 hours ago
With great power comes great responsibility: Study unpacks views on using AI for mental health care
A new Columbia University School of Nursing-led study explores how patients view the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve mental health care. The survey, which included 500 US-based adults, found that 49.3% of participants ...
6 hours ago
Better MRI videos thanks to new machine learning method
Using smartly trained neural networks, researchers at TU Graz have succeeded in generating precise real-time images of the beating heart from just a few MRI measurement data. Other MRI applications can also be accelerated ...
8 hours ago
Automatic speech recognition learns to understand people with Parkinson's disease—by listening to them
As Mark Hasegawa-Johnson combed through data from his latest project, he was pleasantly surprised to uncover a recipe for Eggs Florentine. Sifting through hundreds of hours of recorded speech will unearth a treasure or two, ...
Sep 27, 2024
AI may enhance patient safety, say researchers
Generative artificial intelligence (genAI) uses hundreds of millions, sometimes billions, of data points to train itself to produce realistic and innovative outputs that can mimic human-created content. Its applications include ...
Sep 26, 2024
Polygenic score database updates increase diversity and usability of genetic data
Important new updates to the largest open database for polygenic scores, the Polygenic Score (PGS) Catalog, could help to generate more equitable disease risk predictions for a diverse range of ethnic backgrounds.
Sep 26, 2024
AI could improve detection of severe heart condition through standard medical test
In a new study published in JACC: Advances, researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) successfully validated an artificial intelligence tool that detects severe aortic stenosis (AS) with over 98% accuracy, ...
Sep 26, 2024
Saving time with AI-generated treatment plans for breast cancer
Drawing in the organs of individual breast cancer patients and then creating precise radiation plans appears to be faster by using artificial intelligence (AI) models. That way, it remains just as reliable and accurate. It ...
Sep 26, 2024
AI model identifies existing drugs that can be repurposed for treatment of rare diseases
There are more than 7,000 rare and undiagnosed diseases globally. Although each condition occurs in a small number of individuals, collectively these diseases exert a staggering human and economic toll because they affect ...
Sep 25, 2024
AI could predict breast cancer risk via 'zombie cells'
Women worldwide could see better treatment with new AI technology, which enables better detection of damaged cells and more precisely predicts the risk of getting breast cancer, shows new research from the University of Copenhagen.
Sep 25, 2024
How do rare genetic variants affect health? AI provides more accurate predictions
Whether we are predisposed to particular diseases depends to a large extent on the countless variants in our genome. However, particularly in the case of genetic variants that only rarely occur in the population, the influence ...
Sep 25, 2024
How AI is helping to bridge the research gap between animals and humans
The transfer of knowledge from animal models to humans is essential for unraveling disease mechanisms and developing precise therapeutic strategies. The high-resolution method of single-cell RNA sequencing makes it possible ...
Sep 25, 2024
Most at-risk populations for HIV discussing the topic in negative, risky ways get the most social media attention
As the old saying goes, bad news travels fast. Research shows that saying holds true when it comes to young men discussing HIV on social media. An analysis of viral tweets from young men and adolescents, the most at-risk ...
Sep 25, 2024
Interactive tool tracks opioid abuse and dependence state by state
FAIR Health has released the Opioid Tracker, a free, interactive tool tracking opioid abuse and dependence state by state. A brief released simultaneously offers a user's guide to the Opioid Tracker.
Sep 25, 2024
Freely available tools improve accuracy of pediatric sepsis diagnosis
Pediatric sepsis, a major inflammatory response to trauma that can cause organ failure and tissue death, kills about 3.3 million children each year worldwide. The catastrophic overreactions to infection or injury often hit ...
Sep 24, 2024
AI chatbots rival doctors in accuracy for back pain advice, study finds
A new study reveals that artificial intelligence chatbots, such as ChatGPT, may be almost as effective as consulting a doctor for advice on low back pain.
Sep 24, 2024
After a suicide, more loved ones are seeking support online. Does it help or harm?
Dylan Thomas Doyle was a college junior traveling abroad when he got word that his friend Jack had taken his own life back home. Shaken, but reluctant to talk about it to his friends in person, he turned to online grief support ...
Sep 24, 2024
Q&A: Should we label AI systems like we do prescription drugs?
AI systems are increasingly being deployed in safety-critical health care situations. Yet these models sometimes hallucinate incorrect information, make biased predictions, or fail for unexpected reasons, which could have ...
Sep 24, 2024
Risk model identifies advanced cancer trial patients at highest risk for acute care use
Investigators from the SWOG Cancer Research Network have developed and validated a risk prediction model for identifying which patients with advanced cancer who are enrolled in clinical trials are at highest risk for unplanned ...
Sep 24, 2024
Social media posts may provide early warning of PTSD problems
Scientists have analyzed millions of tweets to identify COVID-19 survivors living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)—demonstrating the effectiveness of using social media data as a tool for early screening and intervention.
Sep 23, 2024
Wearable sensors, machine learning system could pinpoint Parkinson's
Parkinson's comes on slowly, and diagnosing the often-devastating movement disorder, particularly in its early stages, usually entails having patients perform a variety of mobility tasks, observing their walking and movement ...
Sep 23, 2024
New software guards the public from airborne radiation
A software application developed by Los Alamos National Laboratory makes accurate, actionable information available after an unexpected airborne radiological release to help first responders, policymakers and health professionals ...
Sep 23, 2024
Tackling antimicrobial resistance with non-antibiotic therapeutic approaches and AI
Artificial intelligence and non-antibiotic therapeutic approaches could play a role in tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR), according to new research.
Sep 23, 2024
