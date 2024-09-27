Last update:

Ultrasound test detects 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women

Obstetrics & gynaecology news

Obstetrics & gynaecology

An ultrasound test that detected 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women should replace the current standard of care test in the UK according to a new study.

2 hours ago

Obstetrics & gynaecology

Sociologists estimate impact of Alaska's universal cash payments on birth outcomes

A sociological investigation has estimated the effects of Alaska's universal cash transfer program on newborn health outcomes using data spanning 28 years. The study revealed that while a cash payment during pregnancy had ...

4 hours ago

Health

Abortion rights worldwide: a snapshot

Despite being liberalized in scores of countries over recent decades, women's access to abortion remains a precarious right globally with numerous countries restricting the procedure or outlawing it altogether.

Sep 28, 2024

Cardiology

Deadly high blood pressure during pregnancy is on the rise

Today, more pregnant people are being diagnosed with dangerously high blood pressure, a finding that could save their lives. Recent studies show the rates of newly developed and chronic maternal high blood pressure have roughly ...

Sep 26, 2024

Obstetrics & gynaecology

BMI outside of normal category linked to lower fecundability

For women and men, body mass index (BMI) outside of the normal range is associated with increased time to pregnancy and odds of miscarriage, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in JAMA Network Open.

Sep 25, 2024

