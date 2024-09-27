Study identifies cost-effective solutions to prevent and treat postpartum hemorrhage
A new study has found that care bundles and medication used to treat or prevent excessive blood loss are cost-effective ways of addressing postpartum hemorrhage—the leading cause of maternal deaths in limited-resource settings.
11 hours ago
0
0
Abortion pills will be controlled substances in Louisiana soon. Doctors have concerns
On Tuesday, Louisiana will become the first state in the U.S. to categorize two widely used abortion pills as "controlled dangerous substances."
9 hours ago
0
0
The years 1999 to 2020 saw a decline in menopausal hormone therapy use
From 1999 to 2020, there was a decrease in menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) use among postmenopausal women, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in JAMA Health Forum.
4 hours ago
0
0
Study: Excessive prenatal prednisone exposure leads to chondrodysplasia in female offspring, osteoarthritis risk
A research team, delving into the impact of excessive prenatal prednisone exposure (PPE) on fetal development, discovered that PPE leads to chondrodysplasia in female offspring and enhances their susceptibility to osteoarthritis ...
10 hours ago
0
0
Abortion rights worldwide: a snapshot
Despite being liberalized in scores of countries over recent decades, women's access to abortion remains a precarious right globally with numerous countries restricting the procedure or outlawing it altogether.
Sep 28, 2024
0
2
How changes in risk factors may be contributing to growing number of babies born prematurely
Preterm births have increased by more than 10% over the past decade, with racial and socioeconomic disparities persisting over time, according to a new study analyzing more than five million births.
Sep 27, 2024
0
13
Vape residue may harm unborn babies, mouse study suggests
Exposure to vape and e-cigarette residue on surfaces while pregnant could put unborn babies at risk of immune system damage, new research suggests.
Sep 27, 2024
0
39
Period poverty research finds 1 in 3 teens lack access to menstruation products
One in three adolescents who have visited a pediatric emergency department report difficulties in accessing menstruation products, according to research presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2024 National Conference ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Genetic background of pregnant women can influence non-invasive prenatal test results
Non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPTs) are increasingly an integral part of screening during pregnancies across the world. Research from Amsterdam UMC shows that a pregnant woman's genetic background influences the effectiveness ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
15
Researchers discover treatment for major cause of recurrent pregnancy loss
Among women who experience recurrent pregnancy loss, around 20% test positive for a specific antibody that targets the mother's own body. A Kobe University-led research team has now found a treatment that drastically increases ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
23
Family medicine-only staffing at birthing hospitals tied to fewer cesarean sections
U.S. birthing hospitals staffed exclusively by family medicine (FM) physicians are more likely to have lower cesarean section rates, according to a study published online in the September/October issue of the Annals of Family ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
44
Babies born after fertility treatment have higher risk of heart defects, results suggest
The risk of being born with a major heart defect is 36% higher in babies who were conceived after assisted reproductive technology, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to results of a very large study published ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
1
Pregnant women who sleep less than seven hours a night may have children with developmental delays
Pregnant women who do not get enough sleep may be at higher risk of having children with neurodevelopmental delays, according to new research published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, titled "Association ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
0
Deadly high blood pressure during pregnancy is on the rise
Today, more pregnant people are being diagnosed with dangerously high blood pressure, a finding that could save their lives. Recent studies show the rates of newly developed and chronic maternal high blood pressure have roughly ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
0
Study and accompanying editorial make strong argument for routine iron screening for all pregnant women
When a woman becomes pregnant, her iron requirements increase almost tenfold to support fetal development as well as her own increased iron needs. Her ability to meet these increased iron needs depends on her iron stores ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
0
Study provides new insights into development of ovarian follicles and previously unknown variations
A recent study published in Nature Communications by researchers at Karolinska Institutet offers new insights into the development of ovarian follicles, which are vital for female fertility as they contain oocytes.
Sep 25, 2024
0
46
Women with premature ovarian insufficiency found to be at greater risk of severe autoimmune diseases
Severe autoimmune conditions such as type I diabetes, Addison's disease, lupus and inflammatory bowel disease are between two to three times more common in women who have been diagnosed with premature ovarian insufficiency ...
Sep 25, 2024
0
0
BMI outside of normal category linked to lower fecundability
For women and men, body mass index (BMI) outside of the normal range is associated with increased time to pregnancy and odds of miscarriage, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 25, 2024
0
1
How do women with disability and LGBTQIA+ people experience menopause?
After hearing about the experiences of the diverse spectrum of people across Australia, the Senate inquiry into issues relating to menopause and perimenopause has released its final report with 25 recommendations.
Sep 25, 2024
0
0
Study identifies link between prediabetes during adolescence and young adulthood with adverse pregnancy outcomes
Mount Sinai researchers have published a study that shows a link between prediabetes among young people and adverse pregnancy outcomes later in life. The findings, published in JAMA Network Open on September 24, could alter ...
Sep 24, 2024
0
26
Surrogacy is booming. But new research suggests the pregnancies could be higher risk for women and babies
A new study from Canada has found women who agree to carry and birth babies in surrogacy arrangements face a higher risk of complications than other pregnant women.
Sep 24, 2024
0
0
How painful is it to get an IUD? What to expect when getting an IUD, and how to prepare
Bleeding, intense cramping, even fainting: These are some of the experiences women are sharing across social media about IUDs—especially with the pain they feel during an insertion.
Sep 24, 2024
0
0
Maternal influenza infection in pregnancy tied to seizures in offspring
Maternal influenza infection during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk for seizures and febrile convulsions in offspring, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 24, 2024
0
0