Patient with type 1 diabetes functionally cured using stem cell injections

A team of medical researchers affiliated with a large number of institutions in China has functionally cured a female patient with type 1 diabetes by injecting her with programmed stem cells.

12 hours ago

Inhibiting somatostatin may prevent dangerous blood glucose drops in type 1 diabetes

Inhibiting the hormone somatostatin may be a new treatment strategy to prevent dangerous blood glucose drops in type 1 diabetes. This has been shown by a study conducted by the University of Gothenburg and other institutions. ...

11 hours ago

Novel regulator of glucose transport in adipose tissue discovered

The role of the adapter protein PICALM (phosphatidylinositol-binding clathrin assembly protein) in the development of Alzheimer's disease is well documented. Researchers from the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke ...

Sep 25, 2024

The hidden health risks of styrene and ethylbenzene exposure

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a critical public health issue, with its prevalence expected to rise sharply worldwide. Recent evidence points to environmental pollution, specifically exposure to hazardous chemicals like ...

Sep 18, 2024

Study reveals how COVID-19 infection can cause or worsen diabetes

Researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine have used a cutting-edge model system to uncover the mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, induces new cases of diabetes, and worsens complications in people ...

Sep 16, 2024

