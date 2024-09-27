Novel regulator of glucose transport in adipose tissue discovered
The role of the adapter protein PICALM (phosphatidylinositol-binding clathrin assembly protein) in the development of Alzheimer's disease is well documented. Researchers from the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke ...
Sep 25, 2024
0
24
Study identifies link between prediabetes during adolescence and young adulthood with adverse pregnancy outcomes
Mount Sinai researchers have published a study that shows a link between prediabetes among young people and adverse pregnancy outcomes later in life. The findings, published in JAMA Network Open on September 24, could alter ...
Sep 24, 2024
0
26
GLP1RA could drugs lower high iron levels, study finds
GLP1RA agonists have been increasing in popularity for treating obesity and type 2 diabetes.
Sep 24, 2024
0
1
New blood test could be an early warning for diabetes in children
A new type of blood test using lipids could make it easier to identify children at risk of complications around obesity including type two diabetes, liver and heart disease, say scientists.
Sep 20, 2024
0
31
Team develops next-generation wearable continuous glucose monitoring system for diabetes management
Leveraging rapid technological advances for human health is a global trend, driving the rise of biomedical engineering research.
Sep 18, 2024
0
40
Bacterial infections could be trigger for type 1 diabetes, new research suggests
For the first time, scientists have found that proteins from bacteria can trigger the immune system to attack insulin-producing cells, leading to the development of type 1 diabetes.
Sep 18, 2024
0
41
Study shows widely used test for gestational diabetes misses 70% of cases
When screening pregnant women for gestational diabetes, casual blood glucose testing misses 70% of the cases. This Kobe University study should encourage obstetricians to depend on more reliable tests to help prevent pregnancy ...
Sep 18, 2024
0
16
Research assesses impact of weight loss and blood sugar control in type 2 diabetes
A Cleveland Clinic research team has published the first study assessing the independent real-world impacts of weight loss and blood sugar control on clinical outcomes in people with type 2 diabetes treated with antidiabetic ...
Sep 18, 2024
0
6
The hidden health risks of styrene and ethylbenzene exposure
Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a critical public health issue, with its prevalence expected to rise sharply worldwide. Recent evidence points to environmental pollution, specifically exposure to hazardous chemicals like ...
Sep 18, 2024
0
12
Use of metformin in adults with diabetes linked to lower risk of long COVID
Adults who use the prescription drug metformin to treat their type 2 diabetes have a lower risk of developing long COVID or dying after a COVID-19 infection than people with diabetes who take other anti-diabetes medications, ...
Sep 17, 2024
0
15
Research reveals that intensive treatment for diabetes can reduces gum disease inflammation
While the link between diabetes and periodontal disease is known, the impact of diabetes treatment on periodontal health is less well understood. Research published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism demonstrates that periodontal ...
Sep 17, 2024
0
5
Study reveals how COVID-19 infection can cause or worsen diabetes
Researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine have used a cutting-edge model system to uncover the mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, induces new cases of diabetes, and worsens complications in people ...
Sep 16, 2024
0
86
Social determinants of health associated with diabetic eye-care quality
Patients who live in rural communities, Hispanic patients and Black patients with pre-existing diabetic retinopathy are less likely to receive annual diabetic eye exams than white patients, according to a recent Northwestern ...
Sep 16, 2024
0
1
Study finds replacing ultra-processed foods in diet reduces type 2 diabetes risk
People who eat more ultra-processed foods (UPF) are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, but this risk can be lowered by consuming less processed foods instead, finds a new study led by researchers at UCL.
Sep 16, 2024
0
8
Arsenic exposure linked to faster onset of diabetes in south Texas population
Exposure to arsenic and other toxic metals may accelerate the progression toward diabetes, according to a new study by University of Illinois Chicago researchers.
Sep 16, 2024
0
9
Automated insulin delivery technology helps marathon runners with type 1 diabetes
A series of case reports to be presented at the Annual Meeting of The European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), held in Madrid (9–13 Sept), describe how a technology giving insulin doses informed by an insulin ...
Sep 12, 2024
0
1
Semaglutide and tirzepatide lead to better blood sugar control and weight loss in type 1 diabetes, study finds
Semaglutide and tirzepatide treatment lead to significant weight loss and improve blood sugar control in individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D) who are living with overweight or obesity, research presented at the annual meeting ...
Sep 12, 2024
0
3
Artificial pancreas shows promise in people with type 1 diabetes on kidney dialysis
Automated insulin delivery systems have, for the first time, been tested for people with type-one diabetes and end-stage kidney disease. The results found that they were safe and able to offer improvements in managing the ...
Sep 12, 2024
0
9
Fear of hypoglycemia remains a major barrier to exercise among adults with type 1 diabetes, research shows
Despite high use of continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pump therapy, fear of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) remains a significant barrier to physical activity and exercise for adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D), according ...
Sep 12, 2024
0
15
Scientists search for new treatment target for diabetic retinopathy
Scientists at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University are searching for a new treatment target for a common complication of diabetes that can cause retinal blood vessels to break down, leak, or become blocked.
Sep 12, 2024
0
1
Aussies with type 2 diabetes are missing out on crucial meds, says study
UNSW medical researchers say more Australians with type 2 diabetes need to be offered add-on medications that would better protect them from heart and kidney disease—which are among the major causes of death for people ...
Sep 12, 2024
0
4
Predictors for achieving, sustaining blood glucose control, weight loss with tirzepatide in adults with type 2 diabetes
The phase 3 SURPASS-4 trial published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than insulin glargine (a long-acting insulin) for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research examining ...
Sep 11, 2024
0
56
Time-restricted eating found to improve blood sugar control in adults at risk of type 2 diabetes
Restricting the eating window to eight hours a day significantly improves blood glucose control in adults at risk of type 2 diabetes irrespective of whether it is earlier or later in the day, according to a randomized crossover ...
Sep 11, 2024
0
48