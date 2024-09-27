Last update:

The years 1999 to 2020 saw a decline in menopausal hormone therapy use

Research suggests myelin fatty acid metabolism could serve as an energy reserve for the central nervous system

The brains of mammals expend a significant amount of energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). This is the molecule that cells use to transfer energy, ultimately fueling several biological processes.

Inhibiting somatostatin may prevent dangerous blood glucose drops in type 1 diabetes

Inhibiting the hormone somatostatin may be a new treatment strategy to prevent dangerous blood glucose drops in type 1 diabetes. This has been shown by a study conducted by the University of Gothenburg and other institutions. ...

How male hormones regulate skeletal muscle function

Male hormones (androgens), as their name implies, have an important role in promoting the formation of male sexual characteristics (secondary sexual characteristics). In addition, androgens have anabolic effects, as indicated ...

Novel regulator of glucose transport in adipose tissue discovered

The role of the adapter protein PICALM (phosphatidylinositol-binding clathrin assembly protein) in the development of Alzheimer's disease is well documented. Researchers from the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke ...

Study looks at impact of peritoneal dialysis on thyroid function

Patients undergoing peritoneal dialysis (PD) have significantly higher thyroxine (T4) concentrations than hemodialysis (HD) patients and higher free T4 (FT4) concentrations at 12 and 24 months, according to a study published ...

Guidance provided for management of obesity in kidney disease

In a report issued by the American Society of Nephrology and published online Sept. 18 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, guidance is presented for the management of obesity in persons with kidney disease.

