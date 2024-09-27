New hand-held scanner generates 3D images in seconds to facilitate early diagnosis
A new hand-held scanner developed by UCL researchers can generate highly detailed 3D photoacoustic images in just seconds, paving the way for their use in a clinical setting for the first time and offering the potential for ...
16 hours ago
MRI provides early warning system for glioblastoma growth
A new study shows the potential power of imaging paired with radiation to shape treatment for glioblastoma patients in real time.
3 hours ago
New technique improves imaging for lymphatic system
The lymphatic system, the body's second largest circulatory network, plays a crucial role in maintaining fluid balance and immune function. Despite its importance, studying lymphatic vessel function has been challenging due ...
6 hours ago
Study demonstrates progression of subclinical atherosclerosis predicts all-cause mortality risk
A study carried out at Mount Sinaí Fuster Heart Hospital in New York in collaboration with the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) in Madrid provides important new information about atherosclerosis, ...
7 hours ago
Better MRI videos thanks to new machine learning method
Using smartly trained neural networks, researchers at TU Graz have succeeded in generating precise real-time images of the beating heart from just a few MRI measurement data. Other MRI applications can also be accelerated ...
8 hours ago
Scientists have figured out how to see through mice—could humans be next?
Imagine being able to see right through your skin to watch your muscles or organs in action. It sounds like science fiction, but a group of scientists at Stanford University were recently able to make the skin of live mice ...
9 hours ago
Using mammograms to detect heart disease
In a new study published Sept. 27 in JACC: Advances, researchers with University of California San Diego School of Medicine have found that mammograms could be used as a predictor of cardiovascular disease in women.
12 hours ago
EEG testing shows possible biomarker for suicidal ideation
Understanding the neurobiological underpinnings of suicidal ideation and identifying biomarkers could help doctors identify those at risk and researchers develop effective interventions.
Sep 28, 2024
Exploring how melanin influences clinical oxygen measurements
Obtaining accurate clinical measurements is essential for diagnosing and treating a wide range of health conditions. Regrettably, the impact of skin type and pigmentation is not equally considered in the design and calibration ...
Sep 27, 2024
A 'Google Earth' view of bone—with an eye toward disease prevention
Everyone knows that we can view the broad structures of our bones in the body by taking X-rays. Yet that's just scratching the surface. Science now has a host of new imaging and characterization techniques to go deeper, and ...
Sep 26, 2024
Online tool supports decisions about breast reconstruction after mastectomy
For women with breast cancer undergoing mastectomy, an online decision aid can help in making informed decisions regarding immediate breast reconstruction (IBR), reports a randomized trial in the October issue of Plastic ...
Sep 26, 2024
Team introduces a noninvasive method to monitor postprandial cardiovascular health
The dynamics of blood nutrient and lipid levels after consuming a high-fat meal are crucial indicators of both current and future cardiovascular health. Traditionally, measuring these circulating substances has involved invasive ...
Sep 25, 2024
Cardiometabolic risk factors in apparently healthy individuals linked to altered coronary microcirculation
A study carried out at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) in Madrid, Spain provides crucial information about the effect of cardiometabolic risk factors and subclinical atherosclerosis on the network ...
Sep 19, 2024
Augmented reality navigation system could improve lumbar puncture accuracy
A lumbar puncture, also known as a spinal tap, is a common clinical procedure that uses a hollow needle to penetrate the spinal canal and access the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. This procedure ...
Sep 18, 2024
Radiologist explains what a diagnosis of dense breasts means
The Food and Drug Administration issued a rule in March of 2023 that requires health care professionals to notify people if they have dense breasts. Studies have shown that dense breast tissue can make it more difficult to ...
Sep 18, 2024
10-year study shows tomosynthesis improves breast cancer detection
According to a new 10-year study, screening for breast cancer with digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) increases cancer detection rates and significantly reduces the rate of advanced cancers compared to conventional 2D digital ...
Sep 17, 2024
Routine MRI scans detect cancers in asymptomatic patients with rare genetic condition
Findings from the SIGNIFIED study, which investigated the benefits of screening patients with Li-Fraumeni syndrome by using whole body MRI scans, were presented on Sunday 15 September at the European Society of Medical Oncology ...
Sep 17, 2024
AI-based tissue staining can detect amyloid deposits without chemical stains or polarization microscopy
Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have pioneered a groundbreaking approach in the imaging and detection of amyloid deposits in tissue samples. The innovative method leverages deep learning and ...
Sep 16, 2024
AI model can generate 3D brain MRI images while addressing data scarcity and privacy concerns
A novel artificial intelligence approach can generate 3D brain MRI images using semantic segmentation masks, offering a breakthrough in medical image synthesis and privacy protection.
Sep 16, 2024
Scientists call for ethics guidance in portable neuroimaging development
Imagine gathering brain data in classrooms as students take a test or traveling to remote communities across the globe to study brain structure. Such possibilities are becoming more realistic as smaller, cheaper and more ...
Sep 13, 2024
Retinal disorder diagnosis improved by new AI-powered medical imaging
Population-based studies have shown retinal disorders are the most common cause of irreversible blindness in developed countries and the second most common cause of blindness after cataracts in developing countries. Medical ...
Sep 12, 2024
New mammogram rule gives women more details to guard against breast cancer
A new federal rule takes effect Tuesday that could potentially help more women spot breast cancer earlier. The FDA will require mammogram providers across the country to notify women if they have dense breast tissue, and ...
Sep 11, 2024
Scientists leverage ultrasound to build new blood vessels in living tissue
A technology most often used for medical imaging is being repurposed as a new tool for restoring blood flow in tissue damaged from disease, injury, and reconstructive surgery. Biomedical engineers at the University of Rochester ...
Sep 11, 2024
