Ultrasound test detects 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women

Radiology & Imaging news

Obstetrics & gynaecology

An ultrasound test that detected 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women should replace the current standard of care test in the UK according to a new study.

2 hours ago

Cardiology

Device offers first affordable, portable method for differentiating stroke risk based on physiological conditions

When physicians want to know more about a patient's risk of cardiovascular disease, they can order a cardiac stress test. But when it comes to risk of stroke, there is no equivalent scalable and cost-effective test of the ...

12 hours ago

Radiology & Imaging

New technique improves imaging for lymphatic system

The lymphatic system, the body's second largest circulatory network, plays a crucial role in maintaining fluid balance and immune function. Despite its importance, studying lymphatic vessel function has been challenging due ...

6 hours ago

Radiology & Imaging

Better MRI videos thanks to new machine learning method

Using smartly trained neural networks, researchers at TU Graz have succeeded in generating precise real-time images of the beating heart from just a few MRI measurement data. Other MRI applications can also be accelerated ...

8 hours ago

Cardiology

Using mammograms to detect heart disease

In a new study published Sept. 27 in JACC: Advances, researchers with University of California San Diego School of Medicine have found that mammograms could be used as a predictor of cardiovascular disease in women.

12 hours ago

Radiology & Imaging

Exploring how melanin influences clinical oxygen measurements

Obtaining accurate clinical measurements is essential for diagnosing and treating a wide range of health conditions. Regrettably, the impact of skin type and pigmentation is not equally considered in the design and calibration ...

Sep 27, 2024

Radiology & Imaging

Radiologist explains what a diagnosis of dense breasts means

The Food and Drug Administration issued a rule in March of 2023 that requires health care professionals to notify people if they have dense breasts. Studies have shown that dense breast tissue can make it more difficult to ...

Sep 18, 2024

Oncology & Cancer

10-year study shows tomosynthesis improves breast cancer detection

According to a new 10-year study, screening for breast cancer with digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) increases cancer detection rates and significantly reduces the rate of advanced cancers compared to conventional 2D digital ...

Sep 17, 2024

Analysis calculates $725M in economic potential from expanded cancer treatment access

4 hours ago

Researchers discover mechanism driving immune perturbations after severe infections

4 hours ago

Genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger brain inflammation in females, preclinical study finds

5 hours ago

Spinal cord organoids could unlock safer treatment for pregnant women with epilepsy

4 hours ago

Immunotherapy for gum disease? Study in mice shows promise

6 hours ago

COVID-induced immune memory could protect against severe cases of flu, mouse study suggests

5 hours ago

Research suggests myelin fatty acid metabolism could serve as an energy reserve for the central nervous system

11 hours ago

New brain-mapping tool may be the 'START' of next-generation therapeutics

6 hours ago

Conversion practice linked to greater risk of mental health symptoms, US surveys of LGBTQ+ people suggest

2 hours ago

Cohort study sheds light on why the flu vaccine is less effective in older people

8 hours ago

New drug combination shows promise for small cell lung cancer

4 hours ago

Early adversity, maternal depression linked to teen mental health risk

4 hours ago

Circular peptides in violets may aid in the fight against glioblastoma

5 hours ago

Patient with type 1 diabetes functionally cured using stem cell injections

12 hours ago

AI 'liquid biopsies' using cell-free DNA, protein biomarkers, could aid early detection of ovarian cancer

10 hours ago

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease

10 hours ago

AI-powered apps show potential for detecting depression through eye snapshots

6 hours ago

Certain immune cells play an important role in the early stages of multiple sclerosis, twin study shows

11 hours ago

Improving next-generation cancer treatments with cryoimmunotherapy

11 hours ago

How pronouns are processed in the memory-region of the human brain

11 hours ago
