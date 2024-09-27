Multiple surgeries could contribute to cognitive decline in older people
Multiple surgeries could lead to cognitive decline, a University of Sydney study has found, using data from the United Kingdom's Biobank to analyze half a million patients aged 40 to 69 and followed over 20 years of brain ...
Sep 27, 2024
College education and physical activity help predict who will transfer from assisted living to nursing homes
About 900,000 people in the United States live in assisted living, and roughly 15% could transfer to nursing homes annually—but little is known about the risk factors associated with having to make that move.
Sep 26, 2024
Delirium: This common and frightening syndrome looks like dementia, but comes on much faster
"During the day he's completely calm, but at night he gets very agitated."
Sep 26, 2024
Technology that listens: Benefits and challenges of voice assistants for the elderly
Loneliness has become a very important social problem in recent decades. The unwanted emotions it can cause have a direct impact on people's psychological well-being and are related to an increased risk of isolation, a decline ...
Sep 26, 2024
Real-time data to understand what happens when a person loses their balance
Researchers at Virginia Tech are using wrist-worn voice recorders to capture real-world data to better understand what happens when people lose their balance. The study, led by Michael Madigan in the College of Engineering, ...
Sep 26, 2024
Housing, health care and social services top list of community needs as US population ages
Most Americans agree their community is in need of more affordable housing, health care and social support, and services to help residents remain living independently as they age, according to a new survey from West Health ...
Sep 26, 2024
Researchers establish largest stem cell repository focused on centenarians
Individuals who display exceptional longevity provide evidence that humans can live longer, healthier lives. Centenarians (greater than 100 years of age) provide a unique lens through which to study longevity and healthy ...
Sep 25, 2024
Scientists investigate a potential anti-aging drug that could preserve proteasomes and autophagy systems
Aging is an inevitable phenomenon and is accompanied by several comorbidities. To this end, research into the effects of aging has become paramount, and scientists are looking for ways to slow down aging and its detrimental ...
Sep 25, 2024
Older people should take a new vaccine to protect them against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
Older people should take a new vaccine to protect them against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), according to new research from the University of Aberdeen and the MRC-University of Glasgow Center for Virus Research.
Sep 25, 2024
Growing divide: Rural men are living shorter, less healthy lives than their urban counterparts
Rural men are dying earlier than their urban counterparts, and they're spending fewer of their later years in good health, according to new research from the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics.
Sep 25, 2024
Bodily awareness could curb scams and fraud against older adults
You click on an email you weren't expecting from your bank, and something seems off. Your pulse quickens. There's a twinge in your gut. It doesn't feel right.
Sep 25, 2024
More than 40% of disability caregivers have disability themselves—and they need more support
Caring for someone with disability is a complex and demanding task. The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show this role is increasingly being undertaken by people who have disability themselves. There were 1.2 ...
Sep 24, 2024
Older people more swayed by impulsive actions of others when making financial decisions, new study shows
Older people are more likely to be influenced by the impulsive financial preferences of others than their younger counterparts, according to a new study.
Sep 23, 2024
Offering end-of-life support as part of home care is important—but may face some challenges in Australia
Earlier this month, the government announced major changes to aged care in Australia, including a A$4.3 billion investment in home care.
Sep 23, 2024
Kicking a sleeping pill habit is possible for seniors with a simple intervention, study shows
A new study by researchers from Dalhousie has shown that seniors taking sleeping pills can significantly reduce their dependence on the medications and improve their sleep with a simple intervention that is safer and more ...
Sep 19, 2024
Not just a normal part of aging: Dizziness in older adults is linked to higher risk of future falls
The first meta-analysis of its kind has shown a conclusive link between older adults experiencing spells of dizziness and a dramatically elevated risk of falling.
Sep 18, 2024
Could geriatric hospitals reduce pressure on the health system? Maybe—but improving aged care is paramount
Australia is facing a surge in hospital presentations in older adults. Between 2015–16 and 2019–20, hospitalizations among people aged 75–84 increased by an average of 3% annually, the largest rise of any age group.
Sep 18, 2024
Why some organs age faster than others: Scientists discover hidden mutations in non-coding DNA
The accumulation of mutations in DNA is often mentioned as an explanation for the aging process, but it remains just one hypothesis among many. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), in collaboration with the Inselspital, ...
Sep 17, 2024
Q&A: Out with the old, in with the new—the science behind memory clutter and aging
Ever feel like those catchy song lyrics or random pieces of trivia won't leave your head, and it's affecting your memory? Boston University associate professor of psychological & brain sciences Dr. Rob Reinhart, along with ...
Sep 17, 2024
Healthful milk protein puffs are an easy snack to swallow for seniors
Catering to an aging population in the U.S., Cornell food scientists have devised a nutritious snack made from milk proteins envisioned for people who have trouble swallowing and lactose intolerance. These protein puffs dissolve ...
Sep 17, 2024
Socioeconomic inequality linked to increased risk of age-related macular degeneration
A recent study conducted by researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and Fudan University has revealed a significant association between socioeconomic status (SES) inequality and the risk of developing ...
Sep 16, 2024
Automated screening tool could help diagnose malnutrition in aged care homes
Malnutrition continues to be a widespread issue in Australian aged care homes, but Griffith University researchers are striving to address the problem through the use of an early diagnostic tool.
Sep 16, 2024
Addressing challenges to clinical translation of biomarkers of aging tools
Biomarkers of aging are an emerging class of tools that allow for quantitative assessment of biological age and the impact of interventions targeting the aging process. These tools are proving to be transformative in the ...
Sep 16, 2024
