Last update:

Cohort study sheds light on why the flu vaccine is less effective in older people

Gerontology & Geriatrics news

Gerontology & Geriatrics

Cohort study sheds light on why the flu vaccine is less effective in older people

So-called high-dose flu vaccines are available for older people. The reason: their immune system does not always respond sufficiently well to the standard flu vaccines. Why this is the case and the molecular processes behind ...

8 hours ago

0

48

Alzheimer's disease & dementia

Study finds older adults who experience a fall are at increased risk of dementia

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, have published results showing that among older adults who sustained a traumatic injury, those who experienced ...

10 hours ago

0

0

Analysis calculates $725M in economic potential from expanded cancer treatment access

4 hours ago

Researchers discover mechanism driving immune perturbations after severe infections

4 hours ago

Genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger brain inflammation in females, preclinical study finds

5 hours ago

Spinal cord organoids could unlock safer treatment for pregnant women with epilepsy

4 hours ago

Immunotherapy for gum disease? Study in mice shows promise

6 hours ago

COVID-induced immune memory could protect against severe cases of flu, mouse study suggests

5 hours ago

Research suggests myelin fatty acid metabolism could serve as an energy reserve for the central nervous system

11 hours ago

New brain-mapping tool may be the 'START' of next-generation therapeutics

6 hours ago

Ultrasound test detects 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women

2 hours ago

Conversion practice linked to greater risk of mental health symptoms, US surveys of LGBTQ+ people suggest

2 hours ago

New drug combination shows promise for small cell lung cancer

4 hours ago

Early adversity, maternal depression linked to teen mental health risk

4 hours ago

Circular peptides in violets may aid in the fight against glioblastoma

5 hours ago

Patient with type 1 diabetes functionally cured using stem cell injections

12 hours ago

AI 'liquid biopsies' using cell-free DNA, protein biomarkers, could aid early detection of ovarian cancer

10 hours ago

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease

10 hours ago

AI-powered apps show potential for detecting depression through eye snapshots

5 hours ago

Certain immune cells play an important role in the early stages of multiple sclerosis, twin study shows

10 hours ago

Improving next-generation cancer treatments with cryoimmunotherapy

11 hours ago

How pronouns are processed in the memory-region of the human brain

11 hours ago
More News