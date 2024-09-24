Research suggests obesity in moms doubles the risk of autism in babies
Children born to mothers with obesity both before and during pregnancy have an increased risk of neuropsychiatric and behavioral conditions, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ...
Sep 24, 2024
Play, learn and empathize: New video game redefines the neurodiverse narrative
"Distracts others, has trouble paying attention and finds it difficult to follow instructions"—these are just some common observations parents, teachers and workplaces often make about people who are neurodivergent.
Sep 23, 2024
Childhood ADHD tied to lower cognitive performance in adulthood
Childhood attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with impaired cognitive functioning in adulthood, according to a study published online Aug. 28 in Frontiers in Psychology.
Sep 23, 2024
More than half of people who use party drugs take ADHD medicines without a prescription, new research shows
Each year, the National Drug and Alcohol Research Center at UNSW Sydney surveys hundreds of people who regularly use drugs in Australia to understand trends in substance use around the country.
Sep 22, 2024
Study reveals significant impact of partners' ADHD on women's mental health and quality of life
A new study published in the Journal of Attention Disorders conducted by researchers Dana Zeides Taubin, Haya Fogel-Grinvald, and Prof. Adina Maeir, from the School of Occupational Therapy at Hebrew University, sheds light ...
Sep 19, 2024
Study highlights best meditation postures for individuals with ADHD
ADHD is a developmental condition of the brain with symptoms such as inattention, hyperactivity or impulsivity. People with ADHD may struggle with self-control as well as experience anxiety, depression, academic failure, ...
Sep 17, 2024
High doses of some prescription stimulants tied to increased psychosis risk
Prescribing rates for stimulants that treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have increased significantly over the past decade, with some of the largest increases reported during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new ...
Sep 12, 2024
Dyslexia and ADHD share genetic links, study shows
Scientists have shed new light on the genetic basis of dyslexia, showing how it overlaps with that of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Sep 10, 2024
Amid shortages, U.S. allows expanded production of ADHD drug Vyvanse
The maker of the ADHD drug Vyvanse has been given approval by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to make more of the medication as a shortage of the critical drugs continues.
Sep 5, 2024
Higher ADHD diagnosis and prescriptions for children born in July and August, research finds
Children born in July and August are at least 40% more likely to be diagnosed with—and to receive prescriptions for—attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), than children born in September and October, new research ...
Sep 5, 2024
Study links melatonin secretion to ADHD symptoms in children
A study conducted by researchers from Hamamatsu University School of Medicine, in collaboration with several international institutions, has unveiled a critical link between melatonin secretion and the severity of ADHD (attention ...
Sep 4, 2024
Review finds minimal ADHD risk from prenatal cannabis use
A recent study sheds light on the potential long-term neuropsychiatric risks associated with prenatal cannabis exposure.
Sep 3, 2024
Young adults in England let down by 'postcode lottery' for ADHD treatment, national survey finds
A national survey conducted as part of University of Exeter research has found huge variation in treatment for ADHD, highlighting the struggle many young adults face once they turn 18.
Sep 2, 2024
Opinion: Gus Walz's unbridled emotion on the DNC stage opens the door to more understanding of neurodiversity
"That's my dad. That's MY DAD!" a visibly emotional Gus Walz exclaimed, with tears in his eyes, at the Democratic National Convention. It is rare to see this kind of wholesome love and admiration, especially in a public setting, ...
Sep 2, 2024
Movement in the classroom a game changer for students with ADHD: Q&A with education expert
A little bit of movement can go a long way in the classroom for children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Aug 28, 2024
Researchers establish what the neurodivergent community would like from research on disordered eating
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London and Birkbeck, University of London, has worked with members of the neurodivergent community to establish what they ...
Aug 16, 2024
People with ADHD are turning to AI apps to help with tasks. Experts say try it cautiously
Becky Litvintchouk didn't think she'd be able to manage the mountain of tasks needed to become an entrepreneur. Every other part of her life has been overwhelming because of ADHD, which can impact her ability to concentrate.
Aug 14, 2024
ADHD and DNA: International study sheds light on genetics
Rare genetic changes that are spontaneous—and not inherited from parents—may contribute to the underpinnings of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a new study from Yale School of Medicine.
Aug 13, 2024
White, pink noise improve focus for children with ADHD, study shows
Oregon Health & Science University researchers are uncovering the potential benefits of color noise exposure for young people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
Aug 9, 2024
ADHD medications hit by supply shortages important to improve quality of life
Research led by the University of Southampton has found that medications play an important role in improving the quality of life of people with ADHD, but the authors suggest more support—in addition to medications—is ...
Aug 8, 2024
This 360 degree approach to ADHD is working in some San Francisco elementary schools
Weekday mornings used to be exhausting for San Francisco mom Lissette as she tried to shepherd her young son Andrew out the door to school.
Aug 5, 2024
ADHD is highly treatable—a primary care nurse practitioner with ADHD explains the science
"My brain has way too many tabs open."
Jul 25, 2024
Symptoms, cognitive abilities, demographics tied to age of ADHD diagnosis
IQ, sex, internalizing symptoms, externalizing symptoms, and sociodemographic factors all affect the age of diagnosis of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, according to a study published online June ...
Jul 19, 2024
