Autistic people and those with ADHD are more likely to have eating disorders

More than 1.1 million Australians are estimated to be living with an eating disorder. Around one-third of these people are neurodivergent.

10 hours ago

Google trends reveals surge in ADHD medication searches during COVID-19 pandemic

In a study published in Brain Medicine, UCI researchers have uncovered a striking correlation between internet searches for ADHD medications and actual prescription rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. This finding opens up ...

Sep 24, 2024

Study highlights best meditation postures for individuals with ADHD

ADHD is a developmental condition of the brain with symptoms such as inattention, hyperactivity or impulsivity. People with ADHD may struggle with self-control as well as experience anxiety, depression, academic failure, ...

Sep 17, 2024

Study links melatonin secretion to ADHD symptoms in children

A study conducted by researchers from Hamamatsu University School of Medicine, in collaboration with several international institutions, has unveiled a critical link between melatonin secretion and the severity of ADHD (attention ...

Sep 4, 2024

ADHD and DNA: International study sheds light on genetics

Rare genetic changes that are spontaneous—and not inherited from parents—may contribute to the underpinnings of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a new study from Yale School of Medicine.

Aug 13, 2024

