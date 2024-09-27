Medical research news
Genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger brain inflammation in females, preclinical study finds
Weill Cornell Medicine investigators have found that two genetic variants that confer high risk of Alzheimer's disease (AD) together trigger a harmful inflammatory response in the brain's immune cells, particularly in females, ...
5 hours ago
Spinal cord organoids could unlock safer treatment for pregnant women with epilepsy
University of Queensland researchers have made a significant step towards enabling women with epilepsy safer access to a common and highly effective anti-seizure medication.
4 hours ago
Immunotherapy for gum disease? Study in mice shows promise
Targeting the immune system could prevent or treat periodontal disease (PD), a common but serious disease of the gums, according to new research from the University of Pittsburgh.
5 hours ago
COVID-induced immune memory could protect against severe cases of flu, mouse study suggests
More than 200 viruses can infect and cause disease in humans; most of us will be infected by several over the course of a lifetime. Does an encounter with one virus influence how your immune system responds to a different ...
5 hours ago
Research suggests myelin fatty acid metabolism could serve as an energy reserve for the central nervous system
The brains of mammals expend a significant amount of energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). This is the molecule that cells use to transfer energy, ultimately fueling several biological processes.
11 hours ago feature
New brain-mapping tool may be the 'START' of next-generation therapeutics
Scientists at the Salk Institute are unveiling a new brain-mapping neurotechnology called Single Transcriptome Assisted Rabies Tracing (START). The cutting-edge tool combines two advanced technologies—monosynaptic rabies ...
6 hours ago
Ultrasound test detects 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women
An ultrasound test that detected 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women should replace the current standard of care test in the UK according to a new study.
2 hours ago
Conversion practice linked to greater risk of mental health symptoms, US surveys of LGBTQ+ people suggest
People identifying as LGBTQ+ who have undergone conversion practice—commonly known as conversion therapy—are more likely to experience poor mental health, according to a study published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal.
2 hours ago
Cohort study sheds light on why the flu vaccine is less effective in older people
So-called high-dose flu vaccines are available for older people. The reason: their immune system does not always respond sufficiently well to the standard flu vaccines. Why this is the case and the molecular processes behind ...
8 hours ago
New drug combination shows promise for small cell lung cancer
Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have made a promising breakthrough in the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Their study, published in Science Advances and titled "ATR Inhibition Activates ...
4 hours ago
Early adversity, maternal depression linked to teen mental health risk
Teens who faced high levels of emotional and multidimensional adversity in their early years are at the most significant risk for mental health challenges, a comprehensive 15-year study has revealed.
4 hours ago
Circular peptides in violets may aid in the fight against glioblastoma
Glioblastoma is one of the most serious brain diseases known. More than 45% of brain cancers are gliomas. Only half of glioblastoma patients respond to the FDA-approved chemotherapy temozolomide (TMZ). Even for those patients, ...
5 hours ago
Patient with type 1 diabetes functionally cured using stem cell injections
A team of medical researchers affiliated with a large number of institutions in China has functionally cured a female patient with type 1 diabetes by injecting her with programmed stem cells.
12 hours ago report
AI 'liquid biopsies' using cell-free DNA, protein biomarkers, could aid early detection of ovarian cancer
A blood test that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect cancer-related genetic changes and protein biomarkers could help screen women for early signs of ovarian cancer, according to a study by researchers at the Johns ...
10 hours ago
Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease
A research team led by Junior Associate Professor Kazuo Takayama, from the Department of Cell Growth and Differentiation, recently constructed a new model of inflammatory bowel disease using iPS cells that enables more accurate ...
10 hours ago
AI-powered apps show potential for detecting depression through eye snapshots
It has been estimated that nearly 300 million people, or about 4% of the global population, are afflicted by some form of depression. But detecting it can be difficult, particularly when those affected don't (or won't) report ...
5 hours ago
Certain immune cells play an important role in the early stages of multiple sclerosis, twin study shows
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks the central nervous system. This impairs the transmission of signals between the brain and body and can lead to deficits in vision, ...
10 hours ago
Improving next-generation cancer treatments with cryoimmunotherapy
Northwestern Medicine scientists have developed a more effective method of delivering a cutting-edge cancer treatment, according to findings published in the journal ACS Nano.
11 hours ago
