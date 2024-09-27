Last update:

Ultrasound test detects 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women

Oncology & Cancer

Analysis calculates $725M in economic potential from expanded cancer treatment access

A recent analysis, published in The Lancet Oncology, calculates that increasing access to [¹⁷⁷Lu]PSMA therapy for eligible patients could generate $725 million in economic potential. This impact is projected across nine ...

4 hours ago

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Researchers discover mechanism driving immune perturbations after severe infections

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions have discovered a mechanism that drives the long-term decline in immune response that is observed after tuberculosis (TB) has been successfully treated. ...

4 hours ago

Medical research news

Oncology & Cancer

New drug combination shows promise for small cell lung cancer

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have made a promising breakthrough in the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Their study, published in Science Advances and titled "ATR Inhibition Activates ...

4 hours ago

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease

A research team led by Junior Associate Professor Kazuo Takayama, from the Department of Cell Growth and Differentiation, recently constructed a new model of inflammatory bowel disease using iPS cells that enables more accurate ...

10 hours ago

How pronouns are processed in the memory-region of the human brain

11 hours ago

Inhibiting somatostatin may prevent dangerous blood glucose drops in type 1 diabetes

11 hours ago

Getting the flu and then your flu shot may benefit immunity

7 hours ago

Female representation improves in high-paying medical specialties, finds study

6 hours ago

Device offers first affordable, portable method for differentiating stroke risk based on physiological conditions

12 hours ago

New hand-held scanner generates 3D images in seconds to facilitate early diagnosis

16 hours ago

Drug overdose deaths take a growing toll on US children

8 hours ago

AI promises to ramp up PCR tests for faster DNA diagnostics and forensics

8 hours ago

Heart transplant patients from deprived areas face higher risk for postoperative complications, earlier death

8 hours ago

MRI provides early warning system for glioblastoma growth

3 hours ago

Lower attention ability in adolescence predicts substance use in later life

8 hours ago

Sociologists estimate impact of Alaska's universal cash payments on birth outcomes

4 hours ago

Suicide attempts decreased after adding suicide care to primary care, study finds

4 hours ago

Study proposes new heart failure treatment targeting abnormal hormone activity

9 hours ago

Single parents and people with long-term health conditions disproportionately vulnerable to food insecurity: Study

5 hours ago

Keeping a longer overnight fast and eating an early breakfast may be associated with a lower body mass index

5 hours ago

Frequent fizzy or fruit drinks and high coffee consumption linked to higher stroke risk

5 hours ago

Study finds older adults who experience a fall are at increased risk of dementia

10 hours ago

Home-based phototherapy as effective as office-based for psoriasis

5 hours ago

Medicaid could bolster or reshape US homeless policy

5 hours ago
