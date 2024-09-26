Ophthalmology news

Case series offers insights on corneal epithelial ingrowth after small incision lenticule extraction surgery
Corneal epithelial ingrowth (EI) is a rare but significant complication following small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE) surgery. Although this refractive procedure offers several advantages, such as a smaller incision ...
Sep 26, 2024
Global prevalence of short-sightedness in children and teens set to top 740 million cases by 2050, says study
Around one in three children and teens around the world is short (near)-sighted, with the global prevalence of myopia set to top 740 million cases by 2050 in this age group, finds a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, ...
Sep 24, 2024
Researchers discover new role of immune cells in eye health
The eye is an immune-privileged tissue because of the need to keep blood vessels away from the central pathway of light and to restrict entry of inflammatory cells that could cause damage. This has prompted questions about ...
Sep 24, 2024
Key mechanism behind common genetic cause of age-related visual loss discovered
Important insights into the mechanisms behind Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy (FECD), a common cause of age-related visual loss, have been revealed in a new study led by UCL researchers.
Sep 19, 2024
Ground squirrel study points to potential development of a cataract drug
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and their collaborators have identified a protein, known as RNF114, that reverses cataracts, a clouding of the eye's lens that occurs commonly in people as they age. ...
Sep 18, 2024
What numbers do you see? A new bistable perceptual phenomenon on symbolic numbers
Perceptual recognition of numerical characters, like Arabic numerals, is indispensable for our daily activities in modern society. Studying the perceptual and neural mechanisms that endow us with the ability to understand ...
Sep 18, 2024
Study finds two common surgeries equally effective for treating blinding condition of the eyelid
Trachomatous trichiasis, a potentially blinding condition where inward-turned eyelashes scratch the front of the eye, can successfully be treated by either of the two most common types of eyelid surgery, according to findings ...
Sep 17, 2024
Scientists mix sky's splendid hues to reset circadian clocks
Those mesmerizing blue and orange hues in the sky at the start and end of a sunny day might have an essential role in setting humans' internal clocks.
Sep 16, 2024
Assessing brain disorders: New eye sensors use special material that generates electricity when it bends
A University of Houston engineering team has developed wearable sensors to examine eye movement to assess brain disorders or damage to the brain. Many brain diseases and problems show up as eye symptoms, often before other ...
Sep 16, 2024
Social determinants of health associated with diabetic eye-care quality
Patients who live in rural communities, Hispanic patients and Black patients with pre-existing diabetic retinopathy are less likely to receive annual diabetic eye exams than white patients, according to a recent Northwestern ...
Sep 16, 2024
Socioeconomic inequality linked to increased risk of age-related macular degeneration
A recent study conducted by researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and Fudan University has revealed a significant association between socioeconomic status (SES) inequality and the risk of developing ...
Sep 16, 2024
Ingredient in hair dye led to woman's vision loss
An ingredient in the hair dye a French woman used caused her to develop a vision-robbing retinopathy, researchers report.
Sep 13, 2024
AI tool uses eye imaging datasets to optimize diabetic eye screening
Researchers at King's College London have used anonymized NHS eye data from more than 100,000 people with diabetes to build an AI model that can accurately predict who is at a high risk of developing sight threatening diabetic ...
Sep 12, 2024
Retinal disorder diagnosis improved by new AI-powered medical imaging
Population-based studies have shown retinal disorders are the most common cause of irreversible blindness in developed countries and the second most common cause of blindness after cataracts in developing countries. Medical ...
Sep 12, 2024
Your eyes could reveal the first signs of many diseases
Melissa, a 30-year-old educator, came to the emergency department with a sudden onset of double vision. She had not been in an accident or suffered any trauma and had never experienced this symptom before. However, she noted ...
Sep 12, 2024
Scientists search for new treatment target for diabetic retinopathy
Scientists at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University are searching for a new treatment target for a common complication of diabetes that can cause retinal blood vessels to break down, leak, or become blocked.
Sep 12, 2024
Laughter may be as effective as drops for dry eye disease
Dry eye disease (DED) is a chronic condition estimated to affect around 360 million individuals worldwide. Common symptoms include uncomfortable, red, scratchy or irritated eyes.
Sep 11, 2024
Gene therapy found to be effective in hereditary blindness
Bothnia dystrophy is a form of hereditary blindness, prevalent in the region Västerbotten in Sweden. A new study at Karolinska Institutet published in Nature Communications shows that gene therapy can improve vision in patients ...
Sep 10, 2024
Gene therapy offers promise for treating glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration
Scientists from Trinity College Dublin have developed a highly promising gene therapy to treat glaucoma, a debilitating eye condition that can lead to complete vision loss, and which affects around 80 million people worldwide. ...
Sep 9, 2024
Healthy tips to protect your eyes' retinas as you age
Getting older tends to go hand in hand with failing vision, but eye experts say there are things you can do to preserve your sight as you age.
Sep 9, 2024
Study of older patients suggests 1 in 5 cases of dementia may be attributable to vision impairment
Prior research has found that there may be a connection between hearing loss in aging people and the onset of dementia. In a new study, a team of health care researchers and geriatric specialists affiliated with Johns Hopkins ...
Sep 6, 2024 report
100-fold improvement in sight seen after gene therapy trial
The vision of people with a rare inherited condition that causes them to lose much of their sight early in childhood was 100 times better after they received gene therapy to address the genetic mutation causing it. Some patients ...
Sep 5, 2024
Understanding Graves' disease
Graves' disease is a condition of the immune system that leads to an overactive thyroid. It is caused by antibodies attacking the thyroid by mistake. The thyroid and the hormones it produces are the gas pedal for the body. ...
Sep 4, 2024
