World's first eye transplant was a giant leap forward—but vision remains elusive

Ophthalmology news

Ophthalmology

Three years ago, Aaron James, a utility lineman, lost half of his face and his arm when he was struck by a high-voltage electrical cable.

10 hours ago

Genetics

Scientists discover gene responsible for rare, inherited eye disease

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and their colleagues have identified a gene responsible for some inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), which are a group of disorders that damage the eye's light-sensing ...

Sep 26, 2024

Immunology

Researchers discover new role of immune cells in eye health

The eye is an immune-privileged tissue because of the need to keep blood vessels away from the central pathway of light and to restrict entry of inflammatory cells that could cause damage. This has prompted questions about ...

Sep 24, 2024

Health

Your eyes could reveal the first signs of many diseases

Melissa, a 30-year-old educator, came to the emergency department with a sudden onset of double vision. She had not been in an accident or suffered any trauma and had never experienced this symptom before. However, she noted ...

Sep 12, 2024

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Laughter may be as effective as drops for dry eye disease

Dry eye disease (DED) is a chronic condition estimated to affect around 360 million individuals worldwide. Common symptoms include uncomfortable, red, scratchy or irritated eyes.

Sep 11, 2024

Genetics

Gene therapy found to be effective in hereditary blindness

Bothnia dystrophy is a form of hereditary blindness, prevalent in the region Västerbotten in Sweden. A new study at Karolinska Institutet published in Nature Communications shows that gene therapy can improve vision in patients ...

Sep 10, 2024

Genetics

100-fold improvement in sight seen after gene therapy trial

The vision of people with a rare inherited condition that causes them to lose much of their sight early in childhood was 100 times better after they received gene therapy to address the genetic mutation causing it. Some patients ...

Sep 5, 2024

Ophthalmology

Understanding Graves' disease

Graves' disease is a condition of the immune system that leads to an overactive thyroid. It is caused by antibodies attacking the thyroid by mistake. The thyroid and the hormones it produces are the gas pedal for the body. ...

Sep 4, 2024

