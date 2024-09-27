Parkinson's & Movement disorders

Scientists discover mutation linked to early-onset Parkinsonism
A team of scientists led by Prof. Patrik Verstreken (VIB-KU Leuven) has identified a new genetic mutation that may cause a form of early-onset Parkinsonism. The research has been published in Cell Reports Medicine.
Sep 26, 2024
Unlocking the energy crisis in Parkinson's: New findings on metabolic disruptions
Parkinson's disease (PD), the second most common neurodegenerative disorder globally, has long baffled scientists with its progressive nature and debilitating effects on motor function.
Sep 26, 2024
Right-side deep brain stimulation may preserve verbal fluency in Parkinson's patients
Deep brain stimulation is an effective treatment for motor symptoms in patients with movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease. While ultimately regarded as safe, DBS can yield noticeable declines in verbal fluency, ...
Sep 26, 2024
Researchers create mouse model to mimic Parkinson's disease
Researchers at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine recently made an important advance in neurodegenerative disease research and modeling. ...
Sep 25, 2024
A risky business: Why do some Parkinson's disease treatments affect decision making?
Parkinson's disease (PD), also known simply as Parkinson's, is a disorder of the nervous system that affects millions of people worldwide. The nerve cell damage associated with Parkinson's can cause tremors, slowed movements, ...
Sep 24, 2024
Q&A: New tech could improve care for Parkinson's patients
The number of people living with Parkinson's disease globally has doubled in the past 25 years. Yet the treatment and monitoring of the neurological disease seems many decades behind. Clinicians typically gauge the severity ...
Sep 24, 2024
Wearable sensors, machine learning system could pinpoint Parkinson's
Parkinson's comes on slowly, and diagnosing the often-devastating movement disorder, particularly in its early stages, usually entails having patients perform a variety of mobility tasks, observing their walking and movement ...
Sep 23, 2024
Study finds brain intervenes in walking only after discoordination exceeds a certain threshold
Walking is an activity that is often taken for granted. Most people usually think they can multitask by "walking and chewing gum" simultaneously with hardly any taxation of their mental effort. Indeed, each leg can move rhythmically ...
Sep 20, 2024
Air pollution exposure increases risk for Parkinson's disease
Higher exposure to air pollution increases the risk for Parkinson's disease (PD), according to a study published online Sept. 16 in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 20, 2024
Novel drug molecule could help treat Parkinson's disease in young patients
More than 100,000 Canadians currently live with Parkinson's disease. A novel drug molecule being studied by researchers from McGill University could reactivate housekeeping functions in brain cells of young Parkinson's patients, ...
Sep 19, 2024
Some diabetes drugs tied to lower risk of dementia, Parkinson's disease
A class of drugs for diabetes may be associated with a lower risk of dementia and Parkinson's disease, according to a study published in the September 18, 2024, online issue of Neurology.
Sep 18, 2024
Innovative technology may enable early diagnosis of Parkinson's disease
Researchers at Tel Aviv University cooperated with three major Israeli medical centers to develop a new method for detecting protein aggregation in cells—a hallmark of Parkinson's disease. The technology can enable diagnosis ...
Sep 16, 2024
Genetics suggest link between ALS and Parkinson's disease
People with rare genetic variants linked to degenerative brain disorders like Parkinson's disease are at increased risk of developing ALS, a new study finds.
Sep 16, 2024
Rapid blood diagnostic test developed for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
A highly accurate diagnostic blood test has been developed for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects neurons in the brain and spinal cord.
Sep 12, 2024
How the Parkinson's drug Levodopa causes psychiatric complications similar to drug abuse
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have identified a mechanism responsible for a serious psychiatric complication caused by dopamine replacement therapy in Parkinson's disease. The results of these findings were recently ...
Sep 11, 2024
New research identifies potential therapeutic target for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is the most common degenerative motor neuron disease in adults. It is characterized by a selective loss of motor neurons, resulting in progressive muscle ...
Sep 10, 2024
Parkinson's disease study develops analytical pipeline to identify unexploited genes
A research team from Hiroshima University has developed an analysis pipeline to identify unexploited genes for a given disease against five databases that provide gene-disease associations. They used their pipeline to study ...
Sep 9, 2024
Ulcers, damage to upper gastrointestinal tract linked to increased risk of Parkinson's disease
A study led by researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) found the risk of developing Parkinson's disease was 76% higher among those with a history of damage to the lining of their upper gastrointestinal ...
Sep 6, 2024
Studying the brain in motion offers new insights into Parkinson's disease
A breakthrough in medical imaging is making it possible for researchers to observe brain activity during movement and pick up the early signs of disorders that affect brain-to-body coordination, such as Parkinson's disease.
Sep 5, 2024
Q&A with neurologists: Can your phone and AI track Parkinson's progression?
Researchers say we're on the cusp of a new era where physicians will personalize care, adjusting medications and pacemakers based on videos captured at home by patients that can be analyzed by artificial intelligence.
Sep 3, 2024
Mitochondria keep your brain cells alive: Helping them run smoothly may protect against Parkinson's disease
In 1817, a British physician named James Parkinson published An Essay on the Shaking Palsy, describing for the first time cases of a neurodegenerative disorder now known as Parkinson's disease. Today, Parkinson's disease ...
Aug 31, 2024
Trouble with trembling hands originates in the brain: Research IDs genetic variations associated with essential tremor
New research by the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) of Singapore has identified for the first time how gene variations cause changes in the brain that are linked to essential tremor—a common condition that causes ...
Aug 29, 2024
New insights into the pathogenesis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
The symptoms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)—a neurodegenerative disease that involves loss of nerve cells that control movement—tend to emerge in adulthood. To Davide Trotti, Ph.D., a neuroscientist at Thomas ...
Aug 28, 2024
