Automatic speech recognition learns to understand people with Parkinson's disease—by listening to them

Parkinson's & Movement disorders news

Parkinson's & Movement disorders

Automatic speech recognition learns to understand people with Parkinson's disease—by listening to them

As Mark Hasegawa-Johnson combed through data from his latest project, he was pleasantly surprised to uncover a recipe for Eggs Florentine. Sifting through hundreds of hours of recorded speech will unearth a treasure or two, ...

Sep 27, 2024

Parkinson's & Movement disorders

How a Colorado Parkinson's group uses climbing to help stave off effects of the disease

For 12 years, Paul Stroud's done everything he can to combat the effects of Parkinson's disease. He had a pair of stimulators implanted deep in his brain. He takes the standard medications to treat symptoms. He even briefly ...

Sep 27, 2024

Medical research

Researchers create mouse model to mimic Parkinson's disease

Researchers at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine recently made an important advance in neurodegenerative disease research and modeling. ...

Sep 25, 2024

Parkinson's & Movement disorders

Q&A: New tech could improve care for Parkinson's patients

The number of people living with Parkinson's disease globally has doubled in the past 25 years. Yet the treatment and monitoring of the neurological disease seems many decades behind. Clinicians typically gauge the severity ...

Sep 24, 2024

Parkinson's & Movement disorders

Wearable sensors, machine learning system could pinpoint Parkinson's

Parkinson's comes on slowly, and diagnosing the often-devastating movement disorder, particularly in its early stages, usually entails having patients perform a variety of mobility tasks, observing their walking and movement ...

Sep 23, 2024

Parkinson's & Movement disorders

New insights into the pathogenesis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

The symptoms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)—a neurodegenerative disease that involves loss of nerve cells that control movement—tend to emerge in adulthood. To Davide Trotti, Ph.D., a neuroscientist at Thomas ...

Aug 28, 2024

