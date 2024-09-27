Inflammatory disorders news

Treatment for chronic rhinitis yields significant clinical improvements
Neurent Medical, a company developing non-surgical interventions to treat chronic inflammatory sinonasal diseases, has released positive six-month results from the PARAGON clinical study in Ear, Nose & Throat Journal.
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
A faulty iron hormone in the skin may be the root cause of psoriasis
Scientists may have uncovered the root cause of psoriasis, a chronic and sometimes debilitating skin disease that affects 2–3% of the global population. The condition is characterized by red, scaly patches that impact the ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
23
Signs of developing asthma are evident in the first year of life, health data analysis shows
What factors lead to chronic respiratory disease? Researchers investigated this question using health data from about 780 infants. Their analysis shows that children's risk of developing asthma later in life can be more reliably ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
26
Phase II results suggest targeted therapy is effective for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis
An international placebo-controlled study led by Cedars-Sinai suggests that a targeted drug therapy that was developed by researchers at Cedars-Sinai is safe and effective at helping people with moderate to severe ulcerative ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
16
Nanobodies help decode the central mechanism of inflammation
The formation of pores by a particular protein, gasdermin D, plays a key role in inflammatory reactions. During its activation, an inhibitory part is split off. More than 30 of the remaining protein fragments then combine ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
4
New research confirms link between perceived stress and psoriasis relapse
Innovative research has provided compelling evidence that perceived stress can directly trigger the relapse of psoriatic skin lesions. The study, presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
1
FDA approves Bimzelx for three new indications
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Bimzelx (bimekizumab-bkzx) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), adults with active nonradiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
0
Anti-inflammatory drug shows promise in boosting motivation for patients with depression, study reveals
A new study published this week in Molecular Psychiatry by Emory University researchers has revealed a promising new avenue for treating motivational deficits in patients suffering from depression.
Sep 23, 2024
0
73
FDA approves Ebglyss for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Eli Lilly's Ebglyss (lebrikizumab-lbkz) for adults and children aged 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
Sep 19, 2024
0
1
New approach to milk allergies promises breakthrough
Researchers have demonstrated how a novel approach to managing cow's milk allergy could transform how food allergies are treated.
Sep 19, 2024
0
1
Houston pollen count has spiked dramatically over the last decade
New data from the Houston area reveals spiking levels of ragweed, elm and cedar elm pollen as well as mold spore counts as we enter the fall season. An allergy expert at Baylor College of Medicine breaks down this information ...
Sep 18, 2024
0
0
Calls for more accurate testing to prevent antibiotic allergies in children
Research from Edith Cowan University (ECU) has highlighted the need for children with a suspected antibiotic allergy to be fully assessed by drug allergy services.
Sep 17, 2024
0
0
FDA approves Tremfya for ulcerative colitis
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya (guselkumab) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
Sep 17, 2024
0
0
Signs of arthritis found in one in four psoriasis patients, new study reveals
One in four participants in a European wide study aimed at detecting early signs of psoriasis showed signs of possible arthritis.
Sep 13, 2024
0
1
Gut reaction: Low levels of manganese can aggravate inflammatory bowel disease
Researchers at the University of Michigan have delved deeper into the relationship between manganese deficiency and inflammatory bowel disease and found that low levels of the micronutrient can exacerbate intestinal injury ...
Sep 12, 2024
0
23
Study reveals how antibiotics contribute to inflammatory bowel disease risk
In a study published in Science Advances, Dr. Shai Bel and his research team at the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University have uncovered crucial insights into how antibiotic use increases the risk of inflammatory ...
Sep 11, 2024
0
62
Cells that die during inflammation send wound-healing messages, study shows
A study by the team of Prof. Kodi Ravichandran (VIB-UGent Center for Inflammation Research) and colleagues found that pyroptosis, a form of programmed cell death traditionally thought to be purely inflammatory, also plays ...
Sep 11, 2024
0
59
New biomarkers can help target treatment for chronic skin disease sarcoidosis
Sarcoidosis is a rare systemic disease that afflicts an estimated 200,000 people in the U.S., more often people who are Black and more women than men, particularly when it causes chronic skin disease. Now, clinicians may ...
Sep 11, 2024
0
17
Unraveling the role of macrophages in regulating inflammatory lipids during acute kidney injury
Acute kidney injury (AKI) is associated with a poor prognosis, and no effective treatment has been established to date. Understanding the mechanisms that prevent the progression of AKI is crucial. In AKI, immune cells known ...
Sep 11, 2024
0
0
Refined dietary fiber may increase risk for inflammatory bowel disease
For many people, an enjoyable summer staple food is a scoop of their favorite ice cream. What they may not know is that this creamy treat often contains refined dietary fibers, such as guar gum, that could have negative effects ...
Sep 10, 2024
0
2
Researchers identify cellular pathways whose dysregulation leads to acne lesions
Acne is the most common dermatological condition worldwide and has been shown to have significant psychological effects on sufferers, especially teenagers.
Sep 10, 2024
0
1
Women with asthma are more likely to miscarry and need fertility treatment, study suggests
Women who are being treated for asthma are more likely to miscarry and need fertility treatment to get pregnant, according to a large study presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress in Vienna, Austria. ...
Sep 10, 2024
0
0
Diagnostic tool identifies puzzling inflammatory diseases in kids
RNA performs a number of biological duties, from delivering genetic information to manufacturing proteins. But RNA is also expelled from cells via cell death or active release, and can then find its way into blood plasma.
Sep 9, 2024
0
19