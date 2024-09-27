Last update:

Home-based phototherapy as effective as office-based for psoriasis

Inflammatory disorders news

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Home-based phototherapy as effective as office-based for psoriasis

For plaque or guttate psoriasis, home-based narrowband ultraviolet B phototherapy is as effective as office-based phototherapy, according to a study published online Sept. 25 in JAMA Dermatology to coincide with the annual ...

5 hours ago

0

0

Inflammatory disorders

Thaumatin, a natural sweetener with anti-inflammatory potential

A new study by the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich shows for the first time that bitter tasting protein fragments (peptides) are produced in the stomach during the digestion ...

12 hours ago

0

0

Immunology

Nanobodies help decode the central mechanism of inflammation

The formation of pores by a particular protein, gasdermin D, plays a key role in inflammatory reactions. During its activation, an inhibitory part is split off. More than 30 of the remaining protein fragments then combine ...

Sep 26, 2024

0

4
Medications

FDA approves Bimzelx for three new indications

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Bimzelx (bimekizumab-bkzx) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), adults with active nonradiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective ...

Sep 26, 2024

0

0
Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Houston pollen count has spiked dramatically over the last decade

New data from the Houston area reveals spiking levels of ragweed, elm and cedar elm pollen as well as mold spore counts as we enter the fall season. An allergy expert at Baylor College of Medicine breaks down this information ...

Sep 18, 2024

0

0
Inflammatory disorders

FDA approves Tremfya for ulcerative colitis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya (guselkumab) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Sep 17, 2024

0

0
Inflammatory disorders

Diagnostic tool identifies puzzling inflammatory diseases in kids

RNA performs a number of biological duties, from delivering genetic information to manufacturing proteins. But RNA is also expelled from cells via cell death or active release, and can then find its way into blood plasma.

Sep 9, 2024

0

19

Analysis calculates $725M in economic potential from expanded cancer treatment access

4 hours ago

Researchers discover mechanism driving immune perturbations after severe infections

4 hours ago

Genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger brain inflammation in females, preclinical study finds

5 hours ago

Spinal cord organoids could unlock safer treatment for pregnant women with epilepsy

4 hours ago

Immunotherapy for gum disease? Study in mice shows promise

6 hours ago

COVID-induced immune memory could protect against severe cases of flu, mouse study suggests

5 hours ago

Research suggests myelin fatty acid metabolism could serve as an energy reserve for the central nervous system

11 hours ago

New brain-mapping tool may be the 'START' of next-generation therapeutics

6 hours ago

Ultrasound test detects 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women

2 hours ago

Conversion practice linked to greater risk of mental health symptoms, US surveys of LGBTQ+ people suggest

2 hours ago

Cohort study sheds light on why the flu vaccine is less effective in older people

8 hours ago

New drug combination shows promise for small cell lung cancer

4 hours ago

Early adversity, maternal depression linked to teen mental health risk

4 hours ago

Circular peptides in violets may aid in the fight against glioblastoma

5 hours ago

Patient with type 1 diabetes functionally cured using stem cell injections

12 hours ago

AI 'liquid biopsies' using cell-free DNA, protein biomarkers, could aid early detection of ovarian cancer

10 hours ago

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease

10 hours ago

AI-powered apps show potential for detecting depression through eye snapshots

5 hours ago

Certain immune cells play an important role in the early stages of multiple sclerosis, twin study shows

10 hours ago

Improving next-generation cancer treatments with cryoimmunotherapy

11 hours ago
More News