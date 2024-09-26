Jill Biden announces $500 million for women's health research
US First Lady Jill Biden on Monday announced the Pentagon will spend $500 million annually to advance women's health research, as part of a broader White House push.
Sep 24, 2024
Study finds staff and visitor voices are major source of excessive noise in hospital ICUs
The major contributor to excessive noise levels in hospital intensive care units (ICUs) is the voices of staff and visitors, a study from the University of Portsmouth has found.
Sep 23, 2024
Cyberattacks plague the health industry: Critics call feds' response feeble and fractured
Central Oregon Pathology Consultants has been in business for nearly 60 years, offering molecular testing and other diagnostic services east of the Cascade Range.
Sep 23, 2024
More than three-quarters of US states have enacted laws to guide use of opioid litigation proceeds
As of December 1, 2023, 40 states have laws regulating the use of opioid litigation proceeds, a 25% increase from the 32 states that had enacted laws as of August 2022, according to new data published by the Center for Public ...
Sep 19, 2024
Congress targets Chinese influence in health tech. It could come with tradeoffs
A California biotechnology company that helps doctors detect genetic causes for cancer is among those that could be cut out of the U.S. market over ties to China, underscoring the possible tradeoffs between health innovation ...
Sep 13, 2024
Study finds doctors and patients interested in environmental impact of health care decisions
Concerns about the environmental impact of health care decisions rarely enter into conversations between patients and physicians. However, evidence from a new study led by researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute shows ...
Sep 12, 2024
The Nuremberg Code isn't just for prosecuting Nazis—its principles have shaped medical ethics to this day
After World War II, Nuremberg, Germany, was the site of trials of Nazi officials charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity. The Nuremberg trials were landmarks in the development of international law. But one of ...
Aug 31, 2024
Interprofessional training in health sciences education has a lasting impact on practice, study shows
Geriatrics experts have long known that collaboration is key to delivering quality, patient-centered care to older adults.
Aug 29, 2024
Brazilian moms are leading the charge to secure CBD for sick kids
The 4-year-old boy struggled to balance while walking through the living room. His mother's eyes attentively followed his every move. Then a seizure knocked him to the ground, the dull thud of his small body echoing through ...
Aug 27, 2024
How do you deal with stress? In Nigeria, swinging a sledgehammer in a 'rage room' helps
How do you deal with stress? In Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, people are finding their reset button in a "rage room" where they pay to smash electronics and furniture with a sledgehammer as a break from the worst cost-of-living ...
Aug 25, 2024
Neuroscientist shares inclusivity lessons learned in mentor–mentee relationships
Diversity is the driving factor for scientific discovery. However, racial diversification efforts among researchers have fallen short. In a perspective published in Neuron, Jose Rodriguez-Romaguera, Ph.D., assistant professor ...
Aug 22, 2024
More than just medicine: Proactive approach responds to ethical issues facing medical care teams
In recent years, advances in medical science have led to an increase in the number of medical treatment options available, making clinical decision-making more complex and leading to a variety of ethical issues.
Aug 19, 2024
GSK wins latest US litigation over Zantac drug saga
British pharmaceutical group GSK on Friday welcomed victory in drawn out US litigation regarding its Zantac drug for heartburn that allegedly caused cancer.
Aug 16, 2024
How workplace stress in forensics labs affects expert decision-making
In 2004, forensic experts misidentified the perpetrator of a series of train bombings in Madrid, Spain, erroneously concluding that fingerprints collected from evidence matched those of a suspect who was later cleared. An ...
Aug 13, 2024
How old's too old to be a doctor? Why GPs and surgeons over 70 may need a health check to practice
A growing number of complaints against older doctors has prompted the Medical Board of Australia to announce today that it's reviewing how doctors aged 70 or older are regulated. Two new options are on the table.
Aug 7, 2024
Scientists reach consensus for fasting terminology
Dr. Eric Ravussin of Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge was one of 38 scientists from five continents to present the first international consensus on fasting terminology and key definitions. Published in ...
Aug 6, 2024
Building a better surgeon: Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool for surgical training
If you have ever faced the daunting decision of whether to undergo surgery, you likely had several questions. Among the myriad considerations were likely questions about the skill and experience of the person holding the ...
Aug 5, 2024
Uncovering the extent and drivers of burnout among Hispanic nurses
Surveys from the COVID pandemic have found that as many as 50% of nurses experienced burnout and that stressors were linked to younger age, fear of caring for patients with COVID and of infecting family members, and limited ...
Aug 5, 2024
Why we really need to learn to love maggots—for the sake of our health
For years, maggots have been a powerful tool in medicine, quietly excelling in the treatment of chronic wounds. But despite the clinical evidence supporting their efficacy, maggots remain an underused treatment. This isn't ...
Aug 1, 2024
The ethics around academic discourse, scientific integrity, uncertainty, and disinformation in medicine
The COVID-19 pandemic brought many issues in health care to light, including the issues of scientific integrity; decision making in the face of scarce or conflicting data; and rapidly-changing guidance that raised and resulted ...
Jul 30, 2024
As many as 65 million Americans now own firearms for protection, survey suggests
Some 65 million Americans now own firearms for protection—around 80% of the country's estimated 81 million gun owners—suggest the results of a nationally representative survey carried out in 2023, and published online ...
Jul 25, 2024
Evaluating a training program to improve the safety of incident responders on high-speed roads
A safety program to lessen risks faced by emergency service personnel and others responding to incidents on high-speed roads has been trialed in Victoria, resulting in a recommendation for similar programs to be rolled out ...
Jul 25, 2024
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America's diminutive and pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a pop icon, media star and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo bedroom topics, has died. She was 96.
Jul 14, 2024
