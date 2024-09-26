Last update:

How history can teach us to prevent deaths at sea

Survival rate for avalanche burials has increased by 10% since 1994, finds new analysis

Modern avalanche transceivers, shovels and probes are now standard in ski touring. Along with a rise in the uptake of avalanche courses and increasingly efficient rescue teams, quicker detection and rescue of buried victims ...

Sep 26, 2024

Scientists reach consensus for fasting terminology

Dr. Eric Ravussin of Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge was one of 38 scientists from five continents to present the first international consensus on fasting terminology and key definitions. Published in ...

Aug 6, 2024

Uncovering the extent and drivers of burnout among Hispanic nurses

Surveys from the COVID pandemic have found that as many as 50% of nurses experienced burnout and that stressors were linked to younger age, fear of caring for patients with COVID and of infecting family members, and limited ...

Aug 5, 2024

