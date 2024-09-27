Circular peptides in violets may aid in the fight against glioblastoma
Glioblastoma is one of the most serious brain diseases known. More than 45% of brain cancers are gliomas. Only half of glioblastoma patients respond to the FDA-approved chemotherapy temozolomide (TMZ). Even for those patients, ...
5 hours ago
AI 'liquid biopsies' using cell-free DNA, protein biomarkers, could aid early detection of ovarian cancer
A blood test that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect cancer-related genetic changes and protein biomarkers could help screen women for early signs of ovarian cancer, according to a study by researchers at the Johns ...
10 hours ago
Improving next-generation cancer treatments with cryoimmunotherapy
Northwestern Medicine scientists have developed a more effective method of delivering a cutting-edge cancer treatment, according to findings published in the journal ACS Nano.
11 hours ago
MRI provides early warning system for glioblastoma growth
A new study shows the potential power of imaging paired with radiation to shape treatment for glioblastoma patients in real time.
3 hours ago
CAR-T found to be safe and effective on an outpatient basis in community hospitals
In the largest prospective study to date examining the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T therapy in a community setting on an outpatient basis, patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) responded ...
11 hours ago
Trial supports radiotherapy and cisplatin remaining as the standard of care for p16+ oropharyngeal cancer
The NRG Oncology NRG-HN005 phase II/III clinical trial has not met the non-inferiority criteria to proceed to the phase III portion of the study. The phase II portion of the NRG-HN005 evaluated two experimental treatment ...
4 hours ago
Clinical trial: Addition of atezolizumab to standard care does not improve limited-stage small cell lung cancer survival
The addition of the cancer immunotherapy drug atezolizumab to the standard of care concurrent chemoradiation (cCRT) did not improve overall survival for patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC) in the ...
4 hours ago
New study identifies ganoderic acid DM as potential treatment for breast cancer
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, with high rates of mortality and morbidity. According to a study published recently in Biotechnology and Applied Biochemistry, Chinese scientists have revealed a new ...
9 hours ago
Spiritual themes, distrust may factor into Black patients' reluctance to participate in cancer clinical trials
Spiritual beliefs and a historically-based distrust of clinical research may factor into Black patients' decisions about whether to participate in cancer trials, according to surveys of patients treated at two Baltimore medical ...
10 hours ago
Trial shows timing matters when adding immunotherapy to chemoradiation for limited-stage small cell lung cancer
People with limited-stage small cell lung cancer may benefit from adding immunotherapy to chemoradiation, but not if both treatments are given at the same time, new research finds. The results suggest that the timing of when ...
11 hours ago
Trial: Standard chemoradiation superior to de-intensification approaches for HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer
Researchers looking to de-intensify radiation treatments for people with early-stage, HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancer to prevent long-term side effects halted a large, randomized Phase II/III trial after patients in the ...
11 hours ago
Post-mastectomy radiation therapy can be shortened by nearly half for patients planning breast reconstruction
An accelerated course of radiation therapy does not increase complications for patients who undergo breast reconstruction following a mastectomy, new research shows. Findings of the large, Phase III RT CHARM trial (Alliance ...
11 hours ago
Blood cancers: Expert explains what you need to know
Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.
13 hours ago
IMRT and proton therapy offer equally high quality of life and tumor control for people with prostate cancer
People with low- and intermediate-risk prostate cancer treated with either of two types of contemporary radiation therapy—proton beam therapy or intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT)—achieved equally high rates ...
11 hours ago
Prostate cancer: Family history, genetics and your risk
If you've been diagnosed with prostate cancer, exploring what may have contributed to your cancer might not be at the top of your list. However, learning about your family history and the genetic characteristics of your prostate ...
12 hours ago
People who experience side effects from cranial radiation therapy may recover full neurocognitive function within months
A substantial number of patients with brain metastases who experience cognitive side effects following radiation therapy may fully regain cognitive function, according to a pooled analysis of three large, Phase III clinical ...
Sep 29, 2024
Radiopharmaceutical therapy offers promise for people with tough-to-treat meningioma brain tumors
A radiopharmaceutical therapy that has successfully extended progression-free survival for patients with neuroendocrine tumors shows early promise for delivering similar benefits to patients with difficult-to-treat meningioma, ...
Sep 29, 2024
What is CAR-T cell therapy? Oncologist explains
Roughly 635,000 new cases of lymphoma were diagnosed worldwide, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International's most recent report. Survival rates for aggressive lymphomas have improved significantly thanks to ...
Sep 29, 2024
Access to a GP can make all the difference in surviving lung cancer—and that is a problem for Māori
Surviving lung cancer in Aotearoa New Zealand could depend on whether you can access a GP—raising questions about equity in the country's health system.
Sep 29, 2024
Circadian disruption, gut microbiome changes linked to colorectal cancer progression
Research from the University of California, Irvine has revealed how disruption of the circadian clock, the body's internal, 24-hour biological pacemaker, may accelerate the progression of colorectal cancer by affecting the ...
Sep 28, 2024
Study finds estrogens play a hidden role in cancers, inhibiting a key immune cell
Estrogens are known to drive tumor growth in breast cancer cells that carry its receptors, but a new study by Duke Cancer Institute researchers unexpectedly finds that estrogens play a role in fueling the growth of breast ...
Sep 27, 2024
Clinical cancer research in the US is increasingly dominated by pharmaceutical industry sponsors, study finds
Researchers at Fred Hutch Cancer Center identified a substantial increase over the past decade in the proportion of patients with cancer in the U.S. who participate in pharmaceutical industry sponsored clinical trials compared ...
Sep 27, 2024
Strategy to combat breast cancer involves two-pronged attack on enzyme that 'feeds' tumor
A study led by Brazilian researchers and reported in an article published in the journal Nature Communications proposes that simultaneously targeting the enzyme glutaminase and the protein HuR, both of which are essential ...
Sep 27, 2024
