Medical research news

New study identifies ganoderic acid DM as potential treatment for breast cancer

New dengue virus naming system can help identify and track variants

Genomic surveillance of the evolving SARS-CoV-2 virus has been essential for managing the COVID-19 pandemic, helping researchers identify new variants, track their circulation, and create new vaccines that target the most ...

11 hours ago

Medical research

Mouse study explores how nerve cells repair themselves

New mouse model research led by scientists at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, College of Medicine and Imperial College London explored how nerve cells repair themselves, which could lead to new treatments ...

Sep 27, 2024

Medical research

Promising drug combo targets aggressive bladder cancers

A new study in mice by researchers at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC) has identified a promising drug combination for the treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Rosiglitazone plus trametinib worked ...

Sep 25, 2024

Medical research

Researchers create mouse model to mimic Parkinson's disease

Researchers at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine recently made an important advance in neurodegenerative disease research and modeling. ...

Sep 25, 2024

Medical research

Key molecular targets for wound healing identified

Novel research, presented today at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2024, has identified key molecular targets that could significantly enhance the healing of both acute and chronic wounds.

Sep 25, 2024

Medical research

Small-molecule drug shows potential for hard to treat cancers

Experts from the University of of Dundee's Centre for Targeted Protein Degradation (CeTPD), working with Boehringer Ingelheim scientists, have developed a breakthrough small-molecule drug, a "protein degrader."

Sep 23, 2024

Analysis calculates $725M in economic potential from expanded cancer treatment access

4 hours ago

Researchers discover mechanism driving immune perturbations after severe infections

4 hours ago

Genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger brain inflammation in females, preclinical study finds

5 hours ago

Spinal cord organoids could unlock safer treatment for pregnant women with epilepsy

4 hours ago

Immunotherapy for gum disease? Study in mice shows promise

6 hours ago

COVID-induced immune memory could protect against severe cases of flu, mouse study suggests

5 hours ago

Research suggests myelin fatty acid metabolism could serve as an energy reserve for the central nervous system

11 hours ago

New brain-mapping tool may be the 'START' of next-generation therapeutics

6 hours ago

Ultrasound test detects 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women

2 hours ago

Conversion practice linked to greater risk of mental health symptoms, US surveys of LGBTQ+ people suggest

2 hours ago

Cohort study sheds light on why the flu vaccine is less effective in older people

8 hours ago

New drug combination shows promise for small cell lung cancer

4 hours ago

Early adversity, maternal depression linked to teen mental health risk

4 hours ago

Circular peptides in violets may aid in the fight against glioblastoma

5 hours ago

Patient with type 1 diabetes functionally cured using stem cell injections

12 hours ago

AI 'liquid biopsies' using cell-free DNA, protein biomarkers, could aid early detection of ovarian cancer

10 hours ago

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease

10 hours ago

AI-powered apps show potential for detecting depression through eye snapshots

6 hours ago

Certain immune cells play an important role in the early stages of multiple sclerosis, twin study shows

11 hours ago

Improving next-generation cancer treatments with cryoimmunotherapy

11 hours ago
