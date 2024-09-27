Medical research news

Scientists recently studied the body of one of the world's strongest men. This is what they found
The development of "superhuman" strength and power has long been admired in many cultures across the world.
10 hours ago
Mouse study explores how nerve cells repair themselves
New mouse model research led by scientists at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, College of Medicine and Imperial College London explored how nerve cells repair themselves, which could lead to new treatments ...
Sep 27, 2024
Molecular tumor boards improve identification of cancer-linked genes
Results from a new University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center study show that molecular tumor boards can play an important role in identifying potential inherited cancer risks, leading to better patient care.
Sep 27, 2024
Dietary compound increases longevity and protects against Alzheimer's disease in experimental models
Researchers from the Color and Food Quality group at the Faculty of Pharmacy (University of Seville), in collaboration with Dr. Marina Ezcurra's group at the University of Kent (U.K.), have shown that the carotenoid phytoene ...
Sep 26, 2024
Preclinical studies suggest a drug-free nasal spray could ward off respiratory infections
A new study details how a nasal spray formulated by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital may work to protect against viral and bacterial respiratory infections. Based on their preclinical studies, the researchers ...
Sep 25, 2024
Pigs may be transmission route of rat hepatitis E to humans
New research suggests that pigs may function as a transmission vehicle for a strain of the hepatitis E virus (HEV) common in rats that has recently been found to infect humans.
Sep 25, 2024
Promising drug combo targets aggressive bladder cancers
A new study in mice by researchers at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC) has identified a promising drug combination for the treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Rosiglitazone plus trametinib worked ...
Sep 25, 2024
How AI is helping to bridge the research gap between animals and humans
The transfer of knowledge from animal models to humans is essential for unraveling disease mechanisms and developing precise therapeutic strategies. The high-resolution method of single-cell RNA sequencing makes it possible ...
Sep 25, 2024
Researchers create mouse model to mimic Parkinson's disease
Researchers at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine recently made an important advance in neurodegenerative disease research and modeling. ...
Sep 25, 2024
Scientists investigate a potential anti-aging drug that could preserve proteasomes and autophagy systems
Aging is an inevitable phenomenon and is accompanied by several comorbidities. To this end, research into the effects of aging has become paramount, and scientists are looking for ways to slow down aging and its detrimental ...
Sep 25, 2024
Key molecular targets for wound healing identified
Novel research, presented today at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2024, has identified key molecular targets that could significantly enhance the healing of both acute and chronic wounds.
Sep 25, 2024
Blueberry-derived compound shows promise in enhancing colonic mucosal barrier function
A research team from Shenyang Agricultural University, led by Dr. Bin Li, has highlighted the potential of malvidin-3-O-galactoside (M3G), a blueberry-derived anthocyanin, to improve colonic mucosal barrier function and alleviate ...
Sep 25, 2024
Ru5 identified as potent antitumor agent targeting mitochondrial ATPase
A research team identified Ru5 as a potent antitumor agent by screening a panel of ruthenium(II) polypyridine complexes containing β-carboline derivatives as ligands. By employing a photoaffinity tag and utilizing the photoaffinity-based ...
Sep 25, 2024
Reduced sialylation of mucin impairs mucus transport in lungs, study shows
With each breath, a human may inhale thousands of harmful microbes into the lungs. Mucus, the gel-like moist substance coating the airways, is one of the first lines of defense and aids in removal of these microbes. It entraps ...
Sep 24, 2024
Clinical trial: Cholesterol drug ineffective for treatment of multiple sclerosis
Results of a world-first phase 3 trial for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), led by UCL researchers, have shown that the commonly used high-cholesterol drug simvastatin cannot slow disability progression.
Sep 24, 2024
Review of performance measures for pain finds those for acute pain treatment lacking
A review by the American College of Physicians (ACP) of performance measures designed to evaluate quality of care for those adults suffering from pain found three of six measures relevant to internal medicine physicians to ...
Sep 24, 2024
Fibrosis lacks treatments and methods of reversal: Study pinpoints a promising target for drug therapy
Medical science has long been on the hunt for a deeper understanding of the devastating scarring of the body's organs known as fibrosis, which leads to irrevocable loss of function.
Sep 23, 2024 feature
Small-molecule drug shows potential for hard to treat cancers
Experts from the University of of Dundee's Centre for Targeted Protein Degradation (CeTPD), working with Boehringer Ingelheim scientists, have developed a breakthrough small-molecule drug, a "protein degrader."
Sep 23, 2024
Tackling antimicrobial resistance with non-antibiotic therapeutic approaches and AI
Artificial intelligence and non-antibiotic therapeutic approaches could play a role in tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR), according to new research.
Sep 23, 2024
Understanding sex-specific differences in aortic aneurysms
A group of researchers at the University of Kentucky have found a mechanism that would explain why men develop more aortic aneurysms than women.
Sep 23, 2024
Clinical trial supports adding ruxolitinib to tyrosine kinase inhibitors for chronic myeloid leukemia
Researchers leading the SWOG S1712 clinical trial have found that adding ruxolitinib to standard tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment for patients with chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CP-CML) significantly increased ...
Sep 23, 2024
EU capacity for antibiotic research and development requires long-term funding, say researchers
Antibiotic resistance is a global public health threat. Modern health systems rely on antibiotics to prevent and treat infections, and the need for new drugs is urgent. In a joint call to action, the AMR Accelerator projects ...
Sep 23, 2024
Novel drug molecule could help treat Parkinson's disease in young patients
More than 100,000 Canadians currently live with Parkinson's disease. A novel drug molecule being studied by researchers from McGill University could reactivate housekeeping functions in brain cells of young Parkinson's patients, ...
Sep 19, 2024
