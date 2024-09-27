Last update:

Sociologists estimate impact of Alaska's universal cash payments on birth outcomes

Medical economics news

Oncology & Cancer

Analysis calculates $725M in economic potential from expanded cancer treatment access

A recent analysis, published in The Lancet Oncology, calculates that increasing access to [¹⁷⁷Lu]PSMA therapy for eligible patients could generate $725 million in economic potential. This impact is projected across nine ...

4 hours ago

Medical economics

Female representation improves in high-paying medical specialties, finds study

Despite continuing overall inequities, the number of female residents matriculating to high-paying medical specialties has increased, with a notable rise in women entering high compensation surgical fields.

6 hours ago

Medical economics

Medicaid could bolster or reshape US homeless policy

Medicaid and health systems are playing a growing role in providing housing and other services to people experiencing homelessness, investments that could bolster—or eventually overtake—existing governance structures, ...

5 hours ago

Health

California may regulate and restrict pharmaceutical brokers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon decide whether the most populous U.S. state will join 25 others in regulating the middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, whom many policymakers blame for the soaring ...

Sep 25, 2024

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Study finds outbreak detection under-resourced in Asia

A new study led by Duke-NUS Medical School revealed that despite the recent pandemic, outbreak detection efforts remain under-resourced in South and Southeast Asia, with only about half the countries reviewed having integrated ...

Sep 24, 2024

