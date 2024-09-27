Medical economics news

Sociologists estimate impact of Alaska's universal cash payments on birth outcomes
A sociological investigation has estimated the effects of Alaska's universal cash transfer program on newborn health outcomes using data spanning 28 years. The study revealed that while a cash payment during pregnancy had ...
4 hours ago
Single parents and people with long-term health conditions disproportionately vulnerable to food insecurity: Study
Single parents and people with long-term health conditions are more likely to be experiencing severe forms of food insecurity, according to a new study by the University of Sheffield.
5 hours ago
Medicaid could bolster or reshape US homeless policy
Medicaid and health systems are playing a growing role in providing housing and other services to people experiencing homelessness, investments that could bolster—or eventually overtake—existing governance structures, ...
5 hours ago
Companies keep selling harmful products, but history shows consumers can win in the end
In 2023, 42 state attorneys general sued Meta to remove Instagram features that Meta's own studies had shown—and independent research had confirmed—are harmful to teenage girls.
7 hours ago
Study identifies cost-effective solutions to prevent and treat postpartum hemorrhage
A new study has found that care bundles and medication used to treat or prevent excessive blood loss are cost-effective ways of addressing postpartum hemorrhage—the leading cause of maternal deaths in limited-resource settings.
11 hours ago
Nursing aides plagued by PTSD after 'nightmare' COVID conditions, with little help
One evening in May, nursing assistant Debra Ragoonanan's vision blurred during her shift at a state-run Massachusetts veterans' home. As her head spun, she said, she called her husband. He picked her up and drove her to the ...
13 hours ago
Access to a GP can make all the difference in surviving lung cancer—and that is a problem for Māori
Surviving lung cancer in Aotearoa New Zealand could depend on whether you can access a GP—raising questions about equity in the country's health system.
Sep 29, 2024
Clinical cancer research in the US is increasingly dominated by pharmaceutical industry sponsors, study finds
Researchers at Fred Hutch Cancer Center identified a substantial increase over the past decade in the proportion of patients with cancer in the U.S. who participate in pharmaceutical industry sponsored clinical trials compared ...
Sep 27, 2024
Firearm injuries lead to more complications, greater risk of death and higher inpatient costs than other injuries
Children who are injured by firearms require significantly more inpatient care, have higher medical complication rates and face a greater risk of death than children with other forms of trauma, according to research presented ...
Sep 27, 2024
On campaign trail, Vance lays out 'concept of a plan' for health care
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance's plan to rework President Barack Obama's signature health care law is vague on details, but many conservative health care experts say it would take the Republican Party back ...
Sep 27, 2024
Researcher: Drug prices improved under Biden-Harris and Trump, but not for everyone, and not enough
When it comes to drug pricing, the Trump and Biden-Harris administrations both have some very modest wins to tout.
Sep 26, 2024
School-based clinics have improved health equity—but they reach only a small number of students, research finds
School-based health centers (SBHCs) are clinics located in or near public schools to provide students with convenient health care. What began as three clinics in three states a half-century ago has grown into a network of ...
Sep 26, 2024
Sending home COVID-positive nursing home staff means worse outcomes for patients, study says
Sending nursing staff home who are mildly ill with COVID-19 could lead to unnecessary patient hospitalizations, deaths, and costs, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 25, 2024
Questions over safety and effectiveness of new Alzheimer's drug
The safety and effectiveness of donanemab—an Alzheimer's drug recently approved by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA)—is called into question in an investigation published by The BMJ.
Sep 25, 2024
Study finds cost benefits to system ownership of hospitals—but at a possible risk to quality
Large hospital systems control eight out of 10 hospital beds in the United States—and they continue to grow—but little has been known until now about how system ownership affects hospital operations.
Sep 25, 2024
How North Carolina made its hospitals do something about medical debt
North Carolina officials had been quietly laboring for months on an ambitious plan to tackle the state's mammoth medical debt problem when Gov. Roy Cooper stepped before cameras in July to announce the initiative.
Sep 25, 2024
America is increasingly dependent on foreign doctors, but their path to immigration is getting harder
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a pressing issue: The U.S. health care system is increasingly dependent on immigrant physicians, but it's becoming harder for aspiring ones to work and settle in the U.S.
Sep 25, 2024
California may regulate and restrict pharmaceutical brokers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon decide whether the most populous U.S. state will join 25 others in regulating the middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, whom many policymakers blame for the soaring ...
Sep 25, 2024
Additional GP funding has been squeezed this year, finds UK investigation
Budgetary decisions by commissioners across England are affecting GPs' ability to offer their patients what most people regard as essential services and forcing some practices to close, an investigation by The BMJhas found.
Sep 25, 2024
Some Alabama workers were swamped by medical debt: Then their employer stepped in
Like most medical offices, the small suite of exam rooms at the PhiferCares Clinic fills daily with patients seeking help with bumps and bruises, sore throats, and stuffy noses.
Sep 25, 2024
Study finds outbreak detection under-resourced in Asia
A new study led by Duke-NUS Medical School revealed that despite the recent pandemic, outbreak detection efforts remain under-resourced in South and Southeast Asia, with only about half the countries reviewed having integrated ...
Sep 24, 2024
Government intervention is key to fixing inequality in health care facilities
Rural hospitals and hospitals that treat patients regardless of their ability to pay have been hampered by federal rules limiting their access to funding for capital projects—making it harder for them to generate revenue ...
Sep 24, 2024
More than 40% of disability caregivers have disability themselves—and they need more support
Caring for someone with disability is a complex and demanding task. The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show this role is increasingly being undertaken by people who have disability themselves. There were 1.2 ...
Sep 24, 2024
