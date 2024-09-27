How alcohol-associated liver disease differs among races
Researchers have long known that outcomes for alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) aren't equal among all races and ethnicities in the U.S., but differences among these groups have been less clear.
Sep 29, 2024
Circadian disruption, gut microbiome changes linked to colorectal cancer progression
Research from the University of California, Irvine has revealed how disruption of the circadian clock, the body's internal, 24-hour biological pacemaker, may accelerate the progression of colorectal cancer by affecting the ...
Sep 28, 2024
Growing up with a dog may be good for your gut health, study finds
Dog lovers can attest to the range of benefits that come with having a canine companion, but improved gut health likely isn't one of them.
Sep 27, 2024
Racial disparities found to exist in emergency department treatment of children with unintentional ingestions
Unintentional injuries like falls, drownings and poisonings are the leading cause of death in patients ages 1–4, and a significant portion of these deaths are linked to unintentional ingestion—such as swallowing a drug ...
Sep 27, 2024
Researchers discover new bacterium that causes gut immunodeficiency
Cleveland Clinic researchers have discovered a new bacterium that weakens the immune system in the gut, potentially contributing to certain inflammatory and infectious gut diseases.
Sep 26, 2024
Organoids derived from gut stem cells reveal two distinct molecular subtypes of Crohn's disease
Crohn's disease—an autoimmune disorder—is characterized by chronic inflammation of the digestive tract, resulting in a slew of debilitating gastrointestinal symptoms that vary from patient to patient. Complications of ...
Sep 26, 2024
Phase II results suggest targeted therapy is effective for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis
An international placebo-controlled study led by Cedars-Sinai suggests that a targeted drug therapy that was developed by researchers at Cedars-Sinai is safe and effective at helping people with moderate to severe ulcerative ...
Sep 26, 2024
Q&A: Study identifies potential new treatment for liver fibrosis
New research from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy sheds light on the processes that lead to liver fibrosis and suggests a novel treatment approach for this common and serious condition.
Sep 25, 2024
Campylobacter jejuni-specific antibody gives hope to vaccine development
Bacterial infections resulting in enteritis, and sometimes extra-intestinal infections such as sepsis, continue to be a global health concern. A leading cause of diarrheal and extra-intestinal infectious mortality among children ...
Sep 25, 2024
Blueberry-derived compound shows promise in enhancing colonic mucosal barrier function
A research team from Shenyang Agricultural University, led by Dr. Bin Li, has highlighted the potential of malvidin-3-O-galactoside (M3G), a blueberry-derived anthocyanin, to improve colonic mucosal barrier function and alleviate ...
Sep 25, 2024
Study reveals link between microbiome and aggression in mice
A new study led by Prof. Omry Koren and graduate student Atara Uzan-Yuzari from the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University has unveiled significant evidence connecting the gut microbiome to aggressive behavior ...
Sep 23, 2024
Paternal gut health may affect the physical and mental health of offspring
Florey researchers have shown, for the first time, that a father's gut health plays a role in offspring physiology and behavior.
Sep 23, 2024
Study: Referral to hepatology is lower in patients with excessive alcohol use who have mental health disorders
People with alcohol use disorder (AUD) who are at risk of advanced liver disease are less likely to be referred for liver evaluation and care if they present primarily with alcohol-related mental health issues or a mental ...
Sep 23, 2024
'Transient' gut bacteria may affect health and guide diet choices
Scientists have identified two types of microbes in the gut using data from a year-long study of the same patients and suggest that labeling both helpful and harmful gut bacteria could make treatment easier.
Sep 20, 2024
Study: Naldemedine prevents opioid-induced constipation in patients with cancer
Opioids, potent pain relievers for patients with cancer, frequently cause constipation, which is a significant issue. Researchers at University of Tsukuba revealed that administering naldemedine, which is a constipation medication, ...
Sep 19, 2024
Non-invasive method can help predict survival in patients with liver cancer
Hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC is the most commonly observed form of liver cancer and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide. For patients with an advanced form of HCC, there are different types of systemic ...
Sep 19, 2024
Scientists discover proteins in meat, milk and other foods suppress gut tumors
Researchers led by Hiroshi Ohno at the RIKEN Center for Integrative medical sciences (IMS) in Japan have discovered that food antigens like milk proteins help keep tumors from growing in our guts, specifically the small intestines. ...
Sep 18, 2024
Could your phone detect hepatic encephalopathy by listening to you read?
Research from the University of Michigan suggests that one day a phone app could be able to detect the development of hepatic encephalopathy in patients just by listening to them speak.
Sep 18, 2024
Model can predict, stratify liver cancer risk in noncirrhotic chronic hepatitis B
A new prognostic model can predict and stratify hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) risk in noncirrhotic adult patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB), according to a study published online Sept. 17 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Sep 18, 2024
How AI can help researchers make esophageal cancer less deadly
Approximately 600 times a day, the esophagus ferries whatever is in your mouth down to your stomach. It's usually a one-way route, but sometimes acid escapes the stomach and travels back up. That can damage the cells lining ...
Sep 18, 2024
Humor could help people engage with colorectal cancer information, study suggests
Colorectal cancer (CRC) is no laughing matter. It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization. But new research led by the University at Buffalo suggests that humor can ...
Sep 18, 2024
Video: What is the microbiome?
Valhalla Fellow Lindsey Backman explains what the microbiome is and the roles that different members of our microbiomes play in health and disease.
Sep 18, 2024
Gut-brain axis shift is needed in depression research, experts say
Scientists have high-tech tools to understand the biological factors that underly depression—from gut bacteria to genetics. But they have yet to be integrated in an effective manner, according to leading researchers.
Sep 18, 2024
