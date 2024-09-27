Last update:

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease

Gastroenterology news

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease

A research team led by Junior Associate Professor Kazuo Takayama, from the Department of Cell Growth and Differentiation, recently constructed a new model of inflammatory bowel disease using iPS cells that enables more accurate ...

10 hours ago

Inflammatory disorders

Thaumatin, a natural sweetener with anti-inflammatory potential

A new study by the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich shows for the first time that bitter tasting protein fragments (peptides) are produced in the stomach during the digestion ...

12 hours ago

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

How alcohol-associated liver disease differs among races

Researchers have long known that outcomes for alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) aren't equal among all races and ethnicities in the U.S., but differences among these groups have been less clear.

Sep 29, 2024

Neuroscience

Study reveals link between microbiome and aggression in mice

A new study led by Prof. Omry Koren and graduate student Atara Uzan-Yuzari from the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University has unveiled significant evidence connecting the gut microbiome to aggressive behavior ...

Sep 23, 2024

Oncology & Cancer

How AI can help researchers make esophageal cancer less deadly

Approximately 600 times a day, the esophagus ferries whatever is in your mouth down to your stomach. It's usually a one-way route, but sometimes acid escapes the stomach and travels back up. That can damage the cells lining ...

Sep 18, 2024

Health

Video: What is the microbiome?

Valhalla Fellow Lindsey Backman explains what the microbiome is and the roles that different members of our microbiomes play in health and disease.

Sep 18, 2024

