Immunology news

COVID-induced immune memory could protect against severe cases of flu, mouse study suggests
More than 200 viruses can infect and cause disease in humans; most of us will be infected by several over the course of a lifetime. Does an encounter with one virus influence how your immune system responds to a different ...
5 hours ago
Certain immune cells play an important role in the early stages of multiple sclerosis, twin study shows
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks the central nervous system. This impairs the transmission of signals between the brain and body and can lead to deficits in vision, ...
10 hours ago
Improving next-generation cancer treatments with cryoimmunotherapy
Northwestern Medicine scientists have developed a more effective method of delivering a cutting-edge cancer treatment, according to findings published in the journal ACS Nano.
11 hours ago
Getting the flu and then your flu shot may benefit immunity
In a new study, University of Georgia researchers have found that natural immunity from previous flu infections has a significant impact on how well future influenza vaccinations work.
7 hours ago
CAR-T found to be safe and effective on an outpatient basis in community hospitals
In the largest prospective study to date examining the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T therapy in a community setting on an outpatient basis, patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) responded ...
11 hours ago
Trial shows timing matters when adding immunotherapy to chemoradiation for limited-stage small cell lung cancer
People with limited-stage small cell lung cancer may benefit from adding immunotherapy to chemoradiation, but not if both treatments are given at the same time, new research finds. The results suggest that the timing of when ...
11 hours ago
Blood cancers: Expert explains what you need to know
Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.
13 hours ago
What is CAR-T cell therapy? Oncologist explains
Roughly 635,000 new cases of lymphoma were diagnosed worldwide, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International's most recent report. Survival rates for aggressive lymphomas have improved significantly thanks to ...
Sep 29, 2024
Study finds estrogens play a hidden role in cancers, inhibiting a key immune cell
Estrogens are known to drive tumor growth in breast cancer cells that carry its receptors, but a new study by Duke Cancer Institute researchers unexpectedly finds that estrogens play a role in fueling the growth of breast ...
Sep 27, 2024
Research reveals mechanism of effector-triggered immunity
A pair of studies examining immune response in C. elegans reveal broad implications for understanding pathogen detection in higher animals and the evolutionary origins of immunity itself.
Sep 27, 2024
Circadian rhythm disruption linked to lung inflammation
In a study published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, researchers at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center for Sleep, Circadian and Neuroscience research have explored the effects of circadian rhythm disruption ...
Sep 27, 2024
Vape residue may harm unborn babies, mouse study suggests
Exposure to vape and e-cigarette residue on surfaces while pregnant could put unborn babies at risk of immune system damage, new research suggests.
Sep 27, 2024
Immune cell analysis helps improve monitoring of rejection risk in kidney transplants
Currently, kidney transplantation is the most effective treatment to ensure survival and improve the quality of life of patients with end-stage chronic kidney disease, and it is widely practiced in health care systems. However, ...
Sep 27, 2024
'Undetectable' HIV patients could hold key to treatments
A rare group of HIV-positive people who maintain undetectable levels of the virus in their blood without medication could hold the key to new therapies for others living with the disease, says a leading genome expert.
Sep 27, 2024
Study finds asthma rates lower in children who received only breast milk at birth hospital
Infants who were exclusively fed breast milk during their hospitalization at birth were 22% less likely to develop asthma in early childhood, according to research presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2024 ...
Sep 27, 2024
Researchers discover new bacterium that causes gut immunodeficiency
Cleveland Clinic researchers have discovered a new bacterium that weakens the immune system in the gut, potentially contributing to certain inflammatory and infectious gut diseases.
Sep 26, 2024
Unexpected immune response may hold key to long-term cancer remission
Results from a preclinical study in mice led by EPFL, and a collaborative clinical study in patients show that the type 2 immune response—associated with parasitic infection and thought to play a negative role in cancer ...
Sep 26, 2024
Researchers discover treatment for major cause of recurrent pregnancy loss
Among women who experience recurrent pregnancy loss, around 20% test positive for a specific antibody that targets the mother's own body. A Kobe University-led research team has now found a treatment that drastically increases ...
Sep 26, 2024
Scientists develop CAR-T cells to target glioblastoma while sparing healthy tissue
Scientists at UNIGE and HUG have developed CAR-T cells capable of targeting malignant gliomas while preserving healthy tissue.
Sep 26, 2024
Novel antibodies against Klebsiella pneumoniae identified
Research at UMC Utrecht has identified 29 novel antibodies against the bacterium Klebsiella pneumoniae, an important cause of drug-resistant infections. Using genetic and functional approaches, the researchers also managed ...
Sep 26, 2024
Metabolic reprogramming of T cells may enhance checkpoint inhibitor therapy
Stimulating a key metabolic pathway in T cells can make them work more effectively against tumors when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, according to a preclinical study led by researchers at Weill Cornell ...
Sep 26, 2024
Nanobodies help decode the central mechanism of inflammation
The formation of pores by a particular protein, gasdermin D, plays a key role in inflammatory reactions. During its activation, an inhibitory part is split off. More than 30 of the remaining protein fragments then combine ...
Sep 26, 2024
Newly identified 'compound B' holds promise as better immune booster against cancer, chronic diseases
A team of University of Alberta researchers has created a molecular compound that activates the immune system and shows promise for becoming an effective and versatile treatment for cancer and chronic infections.
Sep 26, 2024
