Researchers discover mechanism driving immune perturbations after severe infections

Immunology news

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions have discovered a mechanism that drives the long-term decline in immune response that is observed after tuberculosis (TB) has been successfully treated. ...

4 hours ago

Immunology

Immunotherapy for gum disease? Study in mice shows promise

Targeting the immune system could prevent or treat periodontal disease (PD), a common but serious disease of the gums, according to new research from the University of Pittsburgh.

6 hours ago

Oncology & Cancer

Blood cancers: Expert explains what you need to know

Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.

13 hours ago

Oncology & Cancer

What is CAR-T cell therapy? Oncologist explains

Roughly 635,000 new cases of lymphoma were diagnosed worldwide, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International's most recent report. Survival rates for aggressive lymphomas have improved significantly thanks to ...

Sep 29, 2024

Immunology

Circadian rhythm disruption linked to lung inflammation

In a study published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, researchers at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center for Sleep, Circadian and Neuroscience research have explored the effects of circadian rhythm disruption ...

Sep 27, 2024

HIV & AIDS

'Undetectable' HIV patients could hold key to treatments

A rare group of HIV-positive people who maintain undetectable levels of the virus in their blood without medication could hold the key to new therapies for others living with the disease, says a leading genome expert.

Sep 27, 2024

Immunology

Novel antibodies against Klebsiella pneumoniae identified

Research at UMC Utrecht has identified 29 novel antibodies against the bacterium Klebsiella pneumoniae, an important cause of drug-resistant infections. Using genetic and functional approaches, the researchers also managed ...

Sep 26, 2024

Immunology

Nanobodies help decode the central mechanism of inflammation

The formation of pores by a particular protein, gasdermin D, plays a key role in inflammatory reactions. During its activation, an inhibitory part is split off. More than 30 of the remaining protein fragments then combine ...

Sep 26, 2024

