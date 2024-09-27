Last update:

'Undetectable' HIV patients could hold key to treatments

HIV & AIDS news

HIV & AIDS

'Undetectable' HIV patients could hold key to treatments

A rare group of HIV-positive people who maintain undetectable levels of the virus in their blood without medication could hold the key to new therapies for others living with the disease, says a leading genome expert.

Sep 27, 2024

0

0

HIV & AIDS

Most at-risk populations for HIV discussing the topic in negative, risky ways get the most social media attention

As the old saying goes, bad news travels fast. Research shows that saying holds true when it comes to young men discussing HIV on social media. An analysis of viral tweets from young men and adolescents, the most at-risk ...

Sep 25, 2024

0

0

HIV & AIDS

S.Africa's HIV research power couple says fight goes on

Through decades of pioneering work on fighting the spread of infectious diseases such as HIV, South African public health power couple Quarraisha and Salim Abdool Karim are credited with saving thousands of lives.

Sep 19, 2024

1

0
HIV & AIDS

How HIV/AIDS got its name

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first used the term "AIDS" on Sept. 24, 1982, more than a year after the first cases appeared in medical records. Those early years of the crisis were marked by a great deal ...

Sep 4, 2024

0

1
HIV & AIDS

Childhood HIV vaccination strategy shows promise in study

Research at Weill Cornell Medicine suggests that childhood immunization against HIV could one day provide protection before the risk of contracting this potentially fatal infection dramatically increases in adolescence.

Sep 2, 2024

0

19
HIV & AIDS

Ugandan women's autonomy key to safer sex, researchers say

Ugandan women's ability to negotiate the conditions and timing of sex, such as refusing sex and asking for condom use with their partners, is key to preventing several reproductive health outcomes, say experts from the Brown ...

Aug 15, 2024

0

0
HIV & AIDS

Study examines novel drug candidate for treatment of neuroHIV

A recently published article in Experimental Biology and Medicine titled "LM11A-31, a modulator of p75 neurotrophin receptor, suppresses HIV-1 replication and inflammatory response in macrophages" highlights the potential ...

Aug 12, 2024

0

0

Analysis calculates $725M in economic potential from expanded cancer treatment access

4 hours ago

Researchers discover mechanism driving immune perturbations after severe infections

4 hours ago

Genetic variants linked to Alzheimer's trigger brain inflammation in females, preclinical study finds

5 hours ago

Spinal cord organoids could unlock safer treatment for pregnant women with epilepsy

4 hours ago

Immunotherapy for gum disease? Study in mice shows promise

6 hours ago

COVID-induced immune memory could protect against severe cases of flu, mouse study suggests

5 hours ago

Research suggests myelin fatty acid metabolism could serve as an energy reserve for the central nervous system

11 hours ago

New brain-mapping tool may be the 'START' of next-generation therapeutics

6 hours ago

Ultrasound test detects 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women

2 hours ago

Conversion practice linked to greater risk of mental health symptoms, US surveys of LGBTQ+ people suggest

2 hours ago

Cohort study sheds light on why the flu vaccine is less effective in older people

8 hours ago

New drug combination shows promise for small cell lung cancer

4 hours ago

Early adversity, maternal depression linked to teen mental health risk

4 hours ago

Circular peptides in violets may aid in the fight against glioblastoma

5 hours ago

Patient with type 1 diabetes functionally cured using stem cell injections

12 hours ago

AI 'liquid biopsies' using cell-free DNA, protein biomarkers, could aid early detection of ovarian cancer

10 hours ago

Creating a more accurate model of inflammatory bowel disease

10 hours ago

AI-powered apps show potential for detecting depression through eye snapshots

5 hours ago

Certain immune cells play an important role in the early stages of multiple sclerosis, twin study shows

10 hours ago

Improving next-generation cancer treatments with cryoimmunotherapy

11 hours ago
More News