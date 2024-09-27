AI-powered apps show potential for detecting depression through eye snapshots
It has been estimated that nearly 300 million people, or about 4% of the global population, are afflicted by some form of depression. But detecting it can be difficult, particularly when those affected don't (or won't) report ...
5 hours ago
Suicide attempts decreased after adding suicide care to primary care, study finds
After suicide care was integrated into routine primary care visits, researchers saw a 25% decrease in the rate of suicide attempts in the following 90 days, a new Kaiser Permanente study finds.
4 hours ago
With great power comes great responsibility: Study unpacks views on using AI for mental health care
A new Columbia University School of Nursing-led study explores how patients view the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve mental health care. The survey, which included 500 US-based adults, found that 49.3% of participants ...
6 hours ago
Genetic link between bipolar disorder and epilepsy unveiled
A team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences has uncovered compelling evidence of a genetic link between bipolar disorder type I (BD-I) and epilepsy, potentially transforming our understanding of these complex ...
9 hours ago
Parents say 'good girl' and 'good boy' all the time. Here's why you should try and say something else
"Good girl! Good boy!" Parents, relatives and teachers say these phrases all the time and mean them positively.
10 hours ago
Study finds sensory enjoyment of nature is universal
A new study has highlighted the shared enjoyment of experiencing time in nature by surveying visitors to national parks and forests in four different countries, finding that visitors' all five senses were activated in positive ...
12 hours ago
Nursing aides plagued by PTSD after 'nightmare' COVID conditions, with little help
One evening in May, nursing assistant Debra Ragoonanan's vision blurred during her shift at a state-run Massachusetts veterans' home. As her head spun, she said, she called her husband. He picked her up and drove her to the ...
13 hours ago
Suicidal ideation is terrifying and isolating: Survivor is 'living proof' recovery is possible
Mary Lawal was 8 years old the first time she tried to take her own life.
13 hours ago
New drug for people with schizophrenia has experts excited
Experts expressed enthusiasm Friday after US health regulators approved the first new form of treatment for schizophrenia in decades.
Sep 28, 2024
EEG testing shows possible biomarker for suicidal ideation
Understanding the neurobiological underpinnings of suicidal ideation and identifying biomarkers could help doctors identify those at risk and researchers develop effective interventions.
Sep 28, 2024
A chain of intergenerational violence: Study finds link between adverse childhood experiences and elder abuse
New research shows the connection between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), such as physical or emotional abuse, and an increased risk of people growing up to be abusive against older generations. While generational trauma ...
Sep 27, 2024
Fiber photometry technique finds serotonin levels in brain increase with reward value
Serotonin is often referred to as the "happiness molecule." It plays a critical role in affecting mood levels and is also a neurotransmitter that sends signals within the brain and the body.
Sep 27, 2024
Poor teen friendships predict adult anxiety and depression symptoms
A19-year study at the University of Virginia is revealing what may lead some young adults to suffer from debilitating depression and anxiety.
Sep 27, 2024
Cognitive behavioral therapy program aids insomnia in breast cancer survivors
An in-home, voice-activated cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) program improves insomnia symptoms among breast cancer survivors, according to a study published online Sept. 24 in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 27, 2024
Meta-analysis explores relationship between gender nonconformity and mental health
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London, in partnership with Sichuan University, Chengdu, has found that people that show traits and behaviors that differ ...
Sep 27, 2024
Why do we yawn when we see someone else yawn?
After a hearty lunch at work, you and your co-workers go into a meeting. First one colleague starts to yawn, then a second and finally it's your turn. Many biological explanations have been put forward for this, but what ...
Sep 27, 2024
FDA approves new kind of drug for schizophrenia
The first new type of medication in decades to help fight against schizophrenia was approved on Thursday by the U.S. Food and. Drug Administration.
Sep 27, 2024
Esketamine shows promise for treatment-resistant depression
An estimated one-third of patients with major depressive disorder have treatment-resistant depression (TRD), characterized by an inadequate response to two or more oral antidepressants (OADs).
Sep 27, 2024
Racial justice activism, advocacy found to reduce depression, anxiety in some teens
Black and LatinX teenagers enrolled in an eight-week racial justice activism program reported fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety, according to research presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2024 National ...
Sep 27, 2024
People with unmedicated mental illness are less likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19, finds study
Vaccination coverage for COVID-19 is high in both people with and without mental illness, according to a large multinational study led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and published in Nature Communications. However, ...
Sep 26, 2024
Maternal cannabis use linked to genetic changes in babies
Novel research suggests cannabis use during pregnancy is directly linked to negative impacts on babies' brain development.
Sep 26, 2024
Study: Negative body image among teens is a global issue
A new study by University of Waterloo researchers has found that the majority of young people on social media are dissatisfied with their bodies. Researchers say this is a global issue.
Sep 26, 2024
Identifying sex differences in genetic vulnerability to psychotic disorders
A team of researchers from the University of Barcelona and the Centre for Biomedical Research in the Mental Health Network (CIBERSAM) has published a study that reveals significant findings in the field of genetic psychiatry ...
Sep 26, 2024
