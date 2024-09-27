Last update:

Conversion practice linked to greater risk of mental health symptoms, US surveys of LGBTQ+ people suggest

People identifying as LGBTQ+ who have undergone conversion practice—commonly known as conversion therapy—are more likely to experience poor mental health, according to a study published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal.

Early adversity, maternal depression linked to teen mental health risk

Teens who faced high levels of emotional and multidimensional adversity in their early years are at the most significant risk for mental health challenges, a comprehensive 15-year study has revealed.

Genetics

Genetic link between bipolar disorder and epilepsy unveiled

A team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences has uncovered compelling evidence of a genetic link between bipolar disorder type I (BD-I) and epilepsy, potentially transforming our understanding of these complex ...

Study finds sensory enjoyment of nature is universal

A new study has highlighted the shared enjoyment of experiencing time in nature by surveying visitors to national parks and forests in four different countries, finding that visitors' all five senses were activated in positive ...

Why do we yawn when we see someone else yawn?

After a hearty lunch at work, you and your co-workers go into a meeting. First one colleague starts to yawn, then a second and finally it's your turn. Many biological explanations have been put forward for this, but what ...

FDA approves new kind of drug for schizophrenia

The first new type of medication in decades to help fight against schizophrenia was approved on Thursday by the U.S. Food and. Drug Administration.

Study: Negative body image among teens is a global issue

A new study by University of Waterloo researchers has found that the majority of young people on social media are dissatisfied with their bodies. Researchers say this is a global issue.

