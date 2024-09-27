Blood cancers: Expert explains what you need to know
Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.
13 hours ago
0
0
Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.
13 hours ago
0
0
Non-Hispanic Black patients in the United States appear to have persistent disparities in terms of hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) for various hematologic cancers, according to a study published online Sept. 18 in ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Leukemias are cancers of the blood cells. Chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) is an uncommon type of cancer of the bone marrow, which produces blood cells. "Myelogenous" refers to the type of blood cells this leukemia affects. ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
0
People with Down syndrome face a higher risk of developing leukemia. Now researchers from the University of Copenhagen and Stanford University explain why, by identifying specific changes in blood cells of people with Down ...
Sep 25, 2024
0
13
Clinical trial results from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital demonstrate the benefits of using genomics and early treatment response to guide risk classification of children with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL).
Sep 24, 2024
0
0
For children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), measurable residual disease (MRD) after the end of first consolidation (EOC) can be used to predict the need for subsequent MRD measurements, according to a study published ...
Sep 24, 2024
0
0
Researchers leading the SWOG S1712 clinical trial have found that adding ruxolitinib to standard tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment for patients with chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CP-CML) significantly increased ...
Sep 23, 2024
0
0
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The most common type of childhood cancer is acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), a blood and bone marrow cancer that creates immature white blood cells that can't perform their ...
Sep 23, 2024
0
0
According to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 80% of patients with previously untreated or relapsed/refractory advanced-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML)—including both accelerated or ...
Sep 18, 2024
0
7
RNA-sequencing has become a cornerstone in the study of gene expression, offering insights beyond mere mRNA transcript abundances. One area of increasing interest is alternative splicing, a process that allows a single gene ...
Sep 13, 2024
0
20
Leukemia (American English) or leukaemia (British English) (from the Greek leukos λεύκος - white, and haima αίμα - blood) is a type of cancer of the blood or bone marrow characterized by an abnormal increase of immature white blood cells called "blasts". Leukemia is a broad term covering a spectrum of diseases. In turn, it is part of the even broader group of diseases affecting the blood, bone marrow, heart, and lymphoid system, which are all known as hematological neoplasms. Leukemia can also cause multiple organ failure.
In 2000, approximately 256,000 children and adults around the world developed some form of leukemia, and 209,000 died from it.[citation needed]
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA