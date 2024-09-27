Leukemia

Blood cancers: Expert explains what you need to know

Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.

13 hours ago

Treatment-free remission for chronic myeloid leukemia

Leukemias are cancers of the blood cells. Chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) is an uncommon type of cancer of the bone marrow, which produces blood cells. "Myelogenous" refers to the type of blood cells this leukemia affects. ...

Sep 26, 2024

Three facts about acute lymphocytic leukemia in children

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The most common type of childhood cancer is acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), a blood and bone marrow cancer that creates immature white blood cells that can't perform their ...

Sep 23, 2024

Leukemia (American English) or leukaemia (British English) (from the Greek leukos λεύκος - white, and haima αίμα - blood) is a type of cancer of the blood or bone marrow characterized by an abnormal increase of immature white blood cells called "blasts". Leukemia is a broad term covering a spectrum of diseases. In turn, it is part of the even broader group of diseases affecting the blood, bone marrow, heart, and lymphoid system, which are all known as hematological neoplasms. Leukemia can also cause multiple organ failure.

In 2000, approximately 256,000 children and adults around the world developed some form of leukemia, and 209,000 died from it.[citation needed]

