Pediatrics news

Early adversity, maternal depression linked to teen mental health risk

Teens who faced high levels of emotional and multidimensional adversity in their early years are at the most significant risk for mental health challenges, a comprehensive 15-year study has revealed.

4 hours ago

Drug overdose deaths take a growing toll on US children

2% of all children nationwide—had lost a family member to a drug overdose as of 2019, according to a study by researchers at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and Pennsylvania State University. The ...

8 hours ago

Dad's age may influence Down syndrome risk

Younger and older fathers could be more likely to have a baby with Down syndrome, according to an international analysis of over 2 million pregnancies in China.

5 hours ago

Pediatrician explains why children need fluoride

Fluoride helps prevent tooth decay and makes your child's teeth stronger. Fluoride can be found in drinking water, food and beverages, toothpaste, mouth rinses and dental treatments such as fluoride varnish.

13 hours ago

