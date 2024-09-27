Pediatrics news

Dad's age may influence Down syndrome risk
Younger and older fathers could be more likely to have a baby with Down syndrome, according to an international analysis of over 2 million pregnancies in China.
5 hours ago
0
0
More than half of infants protected by maternal RSV vaccine, nirsevimab, or both
In the 2023 to 2024 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season, more than half of infants were protected by maternal RSV vaccine, nirsevimab, or both, according to research published in the Sep. 26 issue of the U.S. Centers ...
13 hours ago
0
0
Pediatrician explains why children need fluoride
Fluoride helps prevent tooth decay and makes your child's teeth stronger. Fluoride can be found in drinking water, food and beverages, toothpaste, mouth rinses and dental treatments such as fluoride varnish.
13 hours ago
0
1
American Academy of Pediatrics releases clinical practice guideline for opioid prescriptions
The American Academy of Pediatrics has published its first clinical guideline for pediatricians on prescribing opioids, including explicit instructions on how and when to prescribe these medications for pain while reducing ...
21 hours ago
0
0
Suicidal ideation is terrifying and isolating: Survivor is 'living proof' recovery is possible
Mary Lawal was 8 years old the first time she tried to take her own life.
13 hours ago
0
0
Shared reading starting in infancy promoted as a positive parenting practice with lifelong benefits
The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages parents and caregivers to read aloud with their newborns and young children as an opportunity to foster loving, nurturing relationships during a critical time of brain development, ...
Sep 29, 2024
0
8
South Africa has a good childhood vaccination system—what's stopping it from being great?
The two public health interventions that have had the greatest impact on the world's health are clean water and vaccines. Professors Susan Goldstein and Haroon Saloojee assess South Africa's child vaccination program.
Sep 28, 2024
0
0
How changes in risk factors may be contributing to growing number of babies born prematurely
Preterm births have increased by more than 10% over the past decade, with racial and socioeconomic disparities persisting over time, according to a new study analyzing more than five million births.
Sep 27, 2024
0
13
Meta-analysis explores relationship between gender nonconformity and mental health
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London, in partnership with Sichuan University, Chengdu, has found that people that show traits and behaviors that differ ...
Sep 27, 2024
1
0
Study finds large variation in how girls grow after their first period
There is unexpectedly large variation in height growth in girls after their first period. Every second girl grows either more or less in length than the 6–8 centimeters that is considered standard. This has been shown in ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Large difference in survival seen for preemies born at 25 versus 22 weeks
For infants born prematurely, survival increases considerably for those born at 25 versus 22 gestational weeks, according to a study published online Sept. 26 in Pediatrics.
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Study finds asthma rates lower in children who received only breast milk at birth hospital
Infants who were exclusively fed breast milk during their hospitalization at birth were 22% less likely to develop asthma in early childhood, according to research presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2024 ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Dangerous practice 'chroming' featured in videos on social media platform popular among youth
A resurgence of youth seeking a high from "chroming"—the act of inhaling toxic fumes from household items such as nail polish or permanent markers—could be due to videos featuring the practice on the popular social media ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
8
Firearm injuries lead to more complications, greater risk of death and higher inpatient costs than other injuries
Children who are injured by firearms require significantly more inpatient care, have higher medical complication rates and face a greater risk of death than children with other forms of trauma, according to research presented ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Naloxone successful in over half of uses in reversing signs of opioid overdose in the prehospital setting
The opioid epidemic is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the United States, and it is increasingly impacting children and teenagers. Naloxone can reverse the effects of opioid overdose and is being used in hospitals ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Racial disparities found to exist in emergency department treatment of children with unintentional ingestions
Unintentional injuries like falls, drownings and poisonings are the leading cause of death in patients ages 1–4, and a significant portion of these deaths are linked to unintentional ingestion—such as swallowing a drug ...
Sep 27, 2024
1
0
Water-absorbing beads pose increasing hazard for young children: Researchers test methods on how to shrink them
Water-absorbing beads have become increasingly hazardous to children over the past 10 years, as children who swallow the beads can experience life-threatening problems such as bowel obstruction.
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Childhood vaccination coverage found to be lower for children born in 2020, 2021
Children born in 2020 to 2021 had lower coverage with nearly all childhood vaccines recommended by age 24 months than those born in 2018 and 2019, according to research published in the Sep. 26 issue of the U.S. Centers for ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Children in foster care with disabilities face significant challenges, research reveals
Children with disabilities in foster care are extremely vulnerable, facing risks of maltreatment and removal from their homes and greater need for health care services. New research suggests that children with specific disabilities ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Low vitamin D levels in pediatric patients linked to slow healing process
Low levels of Vitamin D can impact the healing of fractures in children, according to research presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2024 National Conference & Exhibition at the Orange County Convention Center ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Parents open to firearms counseling from doctors: Ensuring secure storage remains a challenge
Firearms are the leading cause of death in children in the United States and are linked to over half of youth suicides. Secure storage of firearms (stored locked, unloaded, and separate from the ammunition) can significantly ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Study reveals caregivers underestimate suicide as the leading cause of firearm death
A study found fewer than one in four Colorado residents living with children at home recognized suicide as the leading cause of firearm death and less than half thought suicide can be prevented, according to research presented ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Children's emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses increased 170% over past decade
The number of children who sought treatment at emergency departments for heat-related illnesses increased by 170% from 2012–2023 at two large children's hospitals, according to research presented during the American Academy ...
Sep 27, 2024
1
0