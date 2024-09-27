Health news

Frequent fizzy or fruit drinks and high coffee consumption linked to higher stroke risk
Frequent drinking of fizzy drinks or fruit juice is associated with an increased risk of stroke, according to new findings from global research studies co-led by University of Galway, in collaboration with McMaster University ...
5 hours ago
Experts call for more studies on health effects of microplastics in cosmetic and personal care products
Microplastics that have been used in leave-on cosmetic and personal care products are being overlooked by research and regulators, according to a new critical review conducted by scientists at the University of Birmingham.
6 hours ago
Companies keep selling harmful products, but history shows consumers can win in the end
In 2023, 42 state attorneys general sued Meta to remove Instagram features that Meta's own studies had shown—and independent research had confirmed—are harmful to teenage girls.
7 hours ago
Travelers' phones pose potential risks to public health and biosecurity
Knowledge and ideas circulate freely at international conferences but so do germs carried from abroad on mobile phones, a new study shows.
8 hours ago
TikTok 'sunburning' hack won't heal your acne—but it may put you at risk of skin cancer
Social media is full of questionable advice. But one of the latest skincare hacks some users are sharing online is seriously worrying. Some content creators on TikTok are claiming that getting a sunburn or spending time in ...
10 hours ago
Expert panel calls for nutrition competencies in US medical education
A professionally-diverse panel of medical and nutrition experts have proposed a set of recommended nutrition competencies for medical students and physician trainees. The study addresses a longstanding concern that most physicians ...
10 hours ago
US investigating potential human-to-human bird flu transmission
Health authorities in the U.S. are studying seven people who developed influenza symptoms after being exposed to a Missouri bird flu patient, raising the possibility of the first human-to-human transmission of the infection.
13 hours ago
Snakes are waking up. What should you do if you're bitten? And what if you're a long way from help?
From the creeks that wind through inner city Melbourne to the far outback in Western Australia, snake season is beginning.
10 hours ago
Cluster of 8 possible human bird flu cases now reported in Missouri
In what could be the first cases of bird flu spreading between humans in the United States, a group of potential H5N1 infections in Missouri has now grown to eight.
10 hours ago
Sports injuries: How they're treated, and how soon you can safely return to play
A tumble, a tackle: Anything can bring on a sidelining sports injury.
12 hours ago
Food for thought: How diet affects the brain over a lifetime
A wealth of research shows that what people eat affects the body's ability to ward off heart disease and stroke. And a growing body of research finds what's good for the heart is good for the brain, revealing the same risk ...
13 hours ago
Physician explains the fungal infection valley fever
Some areas of the U.S. are experiencing a recent uptick in cases of a fungal lung infection called valley fever. Dr. Jesse Bracamonte, a Mayo Clinic family medicine physician, explains what you need to know about valley fever, ...
14 hours ago
Toxic chemicals found in food packaging: FDA under pressure to take action
Evidence is mounting that food packaging and plastic tableware contain toxic chemicals absorbed by humans, a public health risk largely ignored by federal officials charged with protecting the nation's food supply.
Sep 28, 2024
Balancing yoga traditions with modern wellness requires flexibility
As yoga enthusiasts across the country celebrate Yoga Awareness Month in September, it's difficult to ignore how much the practice has evolved—especially in the West. Yoga, born as a spiritual and meditative practice rooted ...
Sep 28, 2024
Abortion rights worldwide: a snapshot
Despite being liberalized in scores of countries over recent decades, women's access to abortion remains a precarious right globally with numerous countries restricting the procedure or outlawing it altogether.
Sep 28, 2024
A chain of intergenerational violence: Study finds link between adverse childhood experiences and elder abuse
New research shows the connection between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), such as physical or emotional abuse, and an increased risk of people growing up to be abusive against older generations. While generational trauma ...
Sep 27, 2024
Growing up with a dog may be good for your gut health, study finds
Dog lovers can attest to the range of benefits that come with having a canine companion, but improved gut health likely isn't one of them.
Sep 27, 2024
Substance abuse researcher discusses teen vaping crisis
Teen vaping has surged to alarming levels, making e-cigarettes the most popular nicotine product among U.S. adolescents. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 4.6% of middle school and 10% of high school ...
Sep 27, 2024
Water-absorbing beads pose increasing hazard for young children: Researchers test methods on how to shrink them
Water-absorbing beads have become increasingly hazardous to children over the past 10 years, as children who swallow the beads can experience life-threatening problems such as bowel obstruction.
Sep 27, 2024
Low vitamin D levels in pediatric patients linked to slow healing process
Low levels of Vitamin D can impact the healing of fractures in children, according to research presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2024 National Conference & Exhibition at the Orange County Convention Center ...
Sep 27, 2024
Parents open to firearms counseling from doctors: Ensuring secure storage remains a challenge
Firearms are the leading cause of death in children in the United States and are linked to over half of youth suicides. Secure storage of firearms (stored locked, unloaded, and separate from the ammunition) can significantly ...
Sep 27, 2024
Children's emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses increased 170% over past decade
The number of children who sought treatment at emergency departments for heat-related illnesses increased by 170% from 2012–2023 at two large children's hospitals, according to research presented during the American Academy ...
Sep 27, 2024
Nations vow to cut deaths from drug resistant bacteria
World leaders meeting in New York have backed a new set of goals and pledged to find US$100 million in funding to address the problem of drug-resistant bacteria, a global crisis that is all the more acute in the poorest countries.
Sep 27, 2024
