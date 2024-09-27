Last update:

Suicide attempts decreased after adding suicide care to primary care, study finds

Health news

Psychology & Psychiatry

After suicide care was integrated into routine primary care visits, researchers saw a 25% decrease in the rate of suicide attempts in the following 90 days, a new Kaiser Permanente study finds.

4 hours ago

Health

Keeping a longer overnight fast and eating an early breakfast may be associated with a lower body mass index

To keep weight in check, it is not only important to consider what we eat, but also the times at which we eat. According to a study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, there ...

5 hours ago

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

US investigating potential human-to-human bird flu transmission

Health authorities in the U.S. are studying seven people who developed influenza symptoms after being exposed to a Missouri bird flu patient, raising the possibility of the first human-to-human transmission of the infection.

13 hours ago

Health

Food for thought: How diet affects the brain over a lifetime

A wealth of research shows that what people eat affects the body's ability to ward off heart disease and stroke. And a growing body of research finds what's good for the heart is good for the brain, revealing the same risk ...

13 hours ago

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Physician explains the fungal infection valley fever

Some areas of the U.S. are experiencing a recent uptick in cases of a fungal lung infection called valley fever. Dr. Jesse Bracamonte, a Mayo Clinic family medicine physician, explains what you need to know about valley fever, ...

14 hours ago

Health

Abortion rights worldwide: a snapshot

Despite being liberalized in scores of countries over recent decades, women's access to abortion remains a precarious right globally with numerous countries restricting the procedure or outlawing it altogether.

Sep 28, 2024

Health

Substance abuse researcher discusses teen vaping crisis

Teen vaping has surged to alarming levels, making e-cigarettes the most popular nicotine product among U.S. adolescents. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 4.6% of middle school and 10% of high school ...

Sep 27, 2024

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Nations vow to cut deaths from drug resistant bacteria

World leaders meeting in New York have backed a new set of goals and pledged to find US$100 million in funding to address the problem of drug-resistant bacteria, a global crisis that is all the more acute in the poorest countries.

Sep 27, 2024

