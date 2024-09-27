Biomedical technology news

Last update:

Spinal cord organoids could unlock safer treatment for pregnant women with epilepsy

University of Queensland researchers have made a significant step towards enabling women with epilepsy safer access to a common and highly effective anti-seizure medication.

4 hours ago

Neuroscience

New brain-mapping tool may be the 'START' of next-generation therapeutics

Scientists at the Salk Institute are unveiling a new brain-mapping neurotechnology called Single Transcriptome Assisted Rabies Tracing (START). The cutting-edge tool combines two advanced technologies—monosynaptic rabies ...

6 hours ago

Radiology & Imaging

Exploring how melanin influences clinical oxygen measurements

Obtaining accurate clinical measurements is essential for diagnosing and treating a wide range of health conditions. Regrettably, the impact of skin type and pigmentation is not equally considered in the design and calibration ...

Sep 27, 2024

Cardiology

Engineering human heart tissue for scientific study

Northwestern Medicine scientists have developed a new way to measure heart contraction and electrical activity in engineered human heart tissues, according to findings published in Science Advances.

Sep 26, 2024

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Microfluidic chip brings hope for sepsis prognosis and evaluation

A research team led by Associate Professor Yang Ke from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University, developed ...

Sep 26, 2024

Psychology & Psychiatry

Digital biomarkers shed light on seasonality in mood disorders

Wrist-based activity sensors worn by individuals with depression and those without over the course of two weeks provided evidence for the relationship between daily sunlight exposure and physical activity, according to a ...

Sep 25, 2024

Parkinson's & Movement disorders

Q&A: New tech could improve care for Parkinson's patients

The number of people living with Parkinson's disease globally has doubled in the past 25 years. Yet the treatment and monitoring of the neurological disease seems many decades behind. Clinicians typically gauge the severity ...

Sep 24, 2024

