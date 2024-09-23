Blood cancers: Expert explains what you need to know
Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The most common type of childhood cancer is acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), a blood and bone marrow cancer that creates immature white blood cells that can't perform their ...
Sep 23, 2024
The first time Becky Yu saw the Philadelphia skyline lit up at night was the evening she and her husband, Brian Currie, drove from their home in Delaware to Penn Medicine to begin her treatment for acute lymphocytic leukemia ...
Aug 8, 2024
A process of taking patients' own cells and reprogramming them to fight cancer has been a last-ditch option for blood cancer patients when nothing else worked, but a new study underway in Aurora is trying to determine whether ...
Mar 14, 2024
Sep 22, 2023
Survivors of common lymphoid neoplasms (LNs) have increased risks for therapy-related myelodysplastic syndrome/acute myeloid leukemia (tMDS/AML), although risks have been lower in more recent years, according to a study published ...
Aug 17, 2023
A new editorial paper titled "Decoding the mechanism behind MCL-1 inhibitors: A pathway to understanding MCL-1 protein stability" has been published in Oncotarget.
Jun 28, 2023
Contrary to previous beliefs, stem cells, from which all new blood cells are formed, remain in bone marrow in the blood cancer type acute lymphocytic leukemia. This disease, however, causes a hidden defect in the stem cells ...
Apr 5, 2023
By using drugs currently used to treat other diseases, scientists hope they will help children with leukemia suffer fewer long-term aftereffects from their treatment.
Aug 31, 2022
Survival has improved greatly in children with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). But a certain form of ALL that occurs mostly in babies is still very lethal, with a survival rate below 50 percent: B-cell acute lymphoblastic ...
Jun 1, 2022
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is a form of leukemia, or cancer of the white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts.
Malignant, immature white blood cells continuously multiply and are overproduced in the bone marrow. ALL causes damage and death by crowding out normal cells in the bone marrow, and by spreading (infiltrating) to other organs. ALL is most common in childhood with a peak incidence at 2–5 years of age, and another peak in old age. The overall cure rate in children is about 80%, and about 45%-60% of adults have long-term disease-free survival.
Acute refers to the relatively short time course of the disease (being fatal in as little as a few weeks if left untreated) to differentiate it from the very different disease of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which has a potential time course of many years. It is interchangeably referred to as Lymphocytic or Lymphoblastic. This refers to the cells that are involved, which if they were normal would be referred to as lymphocytes but are seen in this disease in a relatively immature (also termed 'blast') state.
